How To Fix Error 0x80070057 In Windows

You may have encountered the 0x80070057 error while formatting a partition or updating your system. There are also cases when changing file metadata and using the Windows Backup features give this error.

It likely occurs due to storage issues that stop your system from opening, downloading or copying files. However, you don’t need to panic. There are some simple methods you can use to resolve this issue depending on where you get this error.

Causes for Error 0x80070057 in Windows

While you may encounter the 0x80070057 error during different processes, their root cause is somewhat similar. The main reason comprises storage problems which can occur due to the following factors: Lack of storage space

Disk partition corruption

System file corruption

Damaged Hard Drive

Restriction due to registry and policy settings

Improper installation of some apps

Fixes for Error 0x80070057 in Windows

Since there are many ways you can encounter the error 0x80070057, there are different probable solutions based on your case. Still, most of these solutions will not negatively harm your system. So you can try them out individually and check if the issue persists.

Also, first, please make sure to empty enough space in the Hard Drive and check if the error resolves before trying the following solutions. Sometimes, a lack of enough space to download files or back up your data may also cause this error.

Resolve Time and Date Discrepancies

Sometimes discrepancies between your system’s date and time and the real world clock can also cause this error. In such cases, the error message will most likely display An internal error has occurred: The parameter is incorrect: (0x80070057).

There are two things you need to check and fix to resolve this issue. The first step is to set the date and time automatically on your Windows.

Next, you need to ensure that your system time format uses the correct symbol. Here are the steps you must follow:

Press Win + R to open the Run command. Type control and press Enter to open the Control Panel. In the category view, look for Clock and Region and click on Change date, time, or number formats under it. Click on Additional settings. Here, under the Numbers tab, click Reset and choose Yes. Also, make sure that the Decimal symbol is set to a period (full-stop). Click on Apply and Ok to apply the changes. Click Ok to close the Region settings.

Windows Update Troubleshooter

Running Windows Update Troubleshooter should fix most update errors. We recommend running this feature before moving over to more advanced solutions. Here are the steps to launch this troubleshooter:

Open Settings (press Windows + I) and go to Update & Security. Click on Troubleshooter. Select Windows Update Troubleshooter or Additional troubleshooters > Windows Update. Hit Run the troubleshooter.

Microsoft also provides a separate Update Troubleshooter for Windows 10. You can also download and launch it if the built-in troubleshooter is ineffective.

Run CHKDSK Utility

The Check Disk utility can scan for and repair most drive errors such as bad sectors and logical filesystem errors. Running this tool might resolve this issue if its cause is disk-related. Here’s how you can launch this feature through the Command Prompt:

Search for Command Prompt in the search bar. Right-click on it and select Run as administrator. Type the command below and press Enter to execute it:

chkdsk C:\ /r /f /x



Launch System Repair Tools

You can also use the System File Checker (SFC) and the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) to scan and repair corrupt files responsible for this error. Follow the instructions below to repair your system files through these tools:

Open the elevated Command Prompt following the steps from the previous method. Type the following commands and press Enter after each:

dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

sfc /scannow

Restart your PC if they find and repair any error. Then, check if the issue remains.

Note: Running DISM will repair some update files required for SFC and increases the probability to repair corrupt system files. So we recommend entering the commands in this order.

If you can’t run DISM with the online source, you can try using an offline source. Here are the general steps for this:

Connect a Bootable Drive to your PC. Open the elevated Command Prompt. Enter the following command while replacing the source file path with the one in your Drive: dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth /source:E:\Sources\install.wim /limitaccess The install file may also have the extension .esd so make sure to check before running this command.

Also, sometimes SFC gives the Windows Resource Protection could not perform the requested operation, or the Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files but couldn’t fix the errors. Please visit the relevant links to know how to deal with such situations.

Reset Windows Update Components

Resetting the Windows Update Components is a common fix to resolve most update errors.

Generally, you perform the following activities during this method:

Deleting previously downloaded update files.

Resetting the update and installer services.

Registering some libraries used for updates.

Follow the instructions below to execute these processes:

Set your PC to Airplane mode. Then, launch the elevated Command Prompt. Paste the following commands and press Enter after each to execute them:

net stop bits net stop msiserver net stop appidsvc net stop wuauserv net stop cryptsvc del "%ALLUSERSPROFILE%\Application Data\Microsoft\Network\Downloader\qmgr*.dat" ren C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution SoftwareDistribution.old ren C:\Windows\System32\catroot2 catroot2.old regsvr32 /s wucltui.dll regsvr32 /s wuapi.dll regsvr32 /s wuaueng.dll netsh winsock reset net start cryptsvc net start wuauserv net start appidsvc net start msiserver net start bits

Sometimes you may have to use more commands depending on your Windows version. Please visit Microsoft’s document to know more about this process.

Check Group Policy Settings

Your system includes a Group Policy Setting that specifies whether the PC receives security updates and other essential downloads through Windows automatic updating service. If this setting is somehow disabled, your system may lack some necessary components, causing this error while formatting or updating your system.

You can check and fix the policy settings through the Local Group Policy Editor. To do so, please follow the steps below:

Open the Run command (Win + R) and enter gpedit.msc . Go to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update. Look for Configure Automatic Updates.

If its state says Disabled, double-click on it, check Not Configured and hit Ok. If not, move on to the next method. Restart your PC and check if the issue remains,

Update Windows OS

Windows Updates introduce new features to your PC and may also solve unresolved bugs and errors. Updating your system to the latest version is sensible even if you don’t have this error. Now, however, it may aid in fixing the 0x80070057 error.

Follow the instructions below to update your Operating System:

Launch Settings and go to Update & Security. Click on Install now if the system update is available. If not, click Check for updates.

Also, check for Feature, Security, or other Optional updates and install them by clicking Download and install.

Scan for Malware

This error may also occur due to malware infection on your update or system files. We recommend enabling real-time protection on your antivirus program to prevent any malware from affecting your system. Enabling cloud-based security on your antivirus program is also a fantastic idea.

For now, please run a full scan of your system if you ever encounter this error. Here’s how you can do so through the Virus & Threat Protection:

From the notification tray (right side of the taskbar), click on the Windows Security (Shield) icon. Click on the triple-lines menu and select Virus & threat protection. Click on Scan options under Current threats. Then, check on Full scan and hit Scan now.

The scan may take some time.

Tweak Registry Settings

If you receive this error while updating your PC, You can likely fix the issue by making some changes in the registry settings of your PC.

Warning: Although this method fixes the issue in most cases, Microsoft doesn’t recommend this method as it may cause other problems. Please keep this information in mind before executing this method. You should create a restore point as well to revert any undesired changes.

First, open the Registry Editor by entering regedit on the Run dialog box. Then, make the following changes based on where you encountered your error:

For Windows Update 0x80070057 error:

Navigate to: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\WindowsUpdate\UX Double-click on IsConvergedUpdateStackEnabled and set its Value data to 0. Hit Ok.

Now, go to: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\WindowsUpdate\UX\Settings Double-click on UxOption and set its Value data to 0.

For the Windows Backup 0x80070057 error:

Navigate to: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\SystemCertificates Right-click on SystemCertificates and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Set its name to CopyFileBufferedSynchronousIo . Then double-click it and put the Value data as 1.

Then, restart your system and check if you can install the update this time.

Repair or Reinstall Application

If the 0x80070057 error occurs while using or updating any application, you can try repairing or reinstalling it to fix the issue. Many users of Microsoft Office have also reported this error and managed to fix it by following this method.

Follow these directions to repair or reinstall the application:

Open the Control Panel and set View by: to Category. Search for Programs and click on Uninstall a program under it. Locate your application and right-click on it. Choose Repair or Uninstall/Change > Repair if the option exists. If not, select Uninstall or Uninstall/Change > Install. Confirm your choice with Yes.

Follow the on-screen instructions. Then, reinstall the app if you uninstalled it and check if the issue resolves.

Check Credential Manager Service

If you encounter this error while trying to access Web Credentials, the solution is to reset the Credential Manager service. Here’s how to do so:

Enter services.msc on the Run Command. Look for and double-click on Credential Manager. Set the Startup type to Automatic. Click Start if the service status says Stopped. Click Apply and OK. Then, restart your PC.

Note: If resetting the service does not stop preventing you from accessing Web Credentials, there may be corrupt password entries. Please clear the Microsoft Edge/Internet Explorer cache to fix this issue.

Restore Your System

If the previous methods don’t work, you can try restoring your system to a previously created restore point. This method may remove any applications or drivers installed afterwards, but the same will also happen to any system errors.

Follow the instructions below to restore your system to an appropriate restore point:

Open the Run command, type systempropertiesprotection, and press Enter. It will open the System Protection tab in System Properties. Click on System Restore.

Then, select a restore point and follow the on-screen instructions. You also get an option to check for affected programs. Click on it if you want to know which apps you’ll need to install after restoring your system.

Reset Your System

This method will restore your PC to the default factory settings and remove all errors from your system. You can use this as well as the next method as your last resort.

Here’s how you can perform a system reset:

Launch Settings and click on Update and Security. Select Recovery. Under Reset this PC, click Get started.

Choose Keep my files when prompted and click Ok. Follow the on-screen instructions.

You can also make a clean install on your system by deleting an existing partition and creating a new one. This also accounts for partition issues on your Hard Drive. It is a safer option if you have a backup of all your important files.

Replace Hard Drive

If your Hard Drive has experienced irreversible damage, none of the methods above will work. In this case, you’ll need to replace the device with a new one.

First, make sure to seek expert technician aid to check if there is a problem with your Hard Drive before replacing it.