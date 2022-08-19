How Do I Fix 0xc000000f Error in Windows?

The 0xc000000f error occurs if BCD (Boot Configuration Data) file is not present or the system can’t read this file. The error is usually accompanied by a “BCD file is missing or contains error” or the “Required file is missing or contains errors” message.

The Windows Boot Manager uses the BCD file to obtain the information it needs to boot the system OS. You can get this error message if the BCD file is corrupted, deleted, or in a bad disk sector.

In this article, we will show you how to fix this error.

How to Fix 0xc000000f Error in Windows?

There are several ways to fix the 0xc000000f error in Windows. However, before trying the methods we have listed below, make sure all cables and cords are plugged in correctly. You may also want to disconnect any external devices that interfere with your windows boot up and restart your PC.

Now, you can try the different fixes to see which one works for you.

Before You Begin

If your computer can’t boot up, you can only fix it using system recovery options in Windows 7 or the Advanced startup options in Windows 8 or later. All the methods on this list utilize the startup options settings. The process to access startup options is generally the same in all windows versions.

To enter Advanced startup options or Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE),

Repeatedly press the F8 button as your computer starts up. (Some computers use different function keys.) If this doesn’t work, you can force shutdown your computer (press the power button for five seconds) and open it back up again. The startup options usually show up after your computer can’t properly boot up in three tries. Once the startup options appear, click on See advanced repair options or Advanced options.

You can also access startup options from Windows Installation Media by clicking on the “Repair your computer” option. As the windows installation disk has a clean installation of windows, it can help replace any corrupted system files with its files.

Perform Startup Repair

Running the startup repair helps check for any issues that might stop your windows PC from booting up and fixes those issues.

Follow the steps below to run the startup repair program.

Open Advanced startup options or WinRe. Click on Troubleshoot and press Advanced Options.

Select the startup repair option.



If it doesn’t work, you can try this method using the Windows Installation Media startup settings. You can use the below method to open the startup settings from Windows Installation Media.

Rebuild BCD

The 0xc000000f error directly results from the Boot Configuration Data facing issues. Rebuilding BCD using the command prompt can help fix this issue.

Furthermore, as you may also need to recreate the BCD file, it is better to use the startup options from Windows Installation Media. It will recreate the BCD file using its unaffected copy of the BCD file.

Here’s how to do it.

Plug in your Windows Installation Media. After a restart, your PC should automatically open up to Windows Installation Setup. If the Windows setup doesn’t show up, try the following: Open BIOS setup and select USB or external hard disk as your first boot option (If you are using a CD/DVD Windows Installation Media, select CD/DVD). Check with your manufacturer which function key or key combination opens BIOS.

as your first boot option (If you are using a CD/DVD Windows Installation Media, select CD/DVD). Check with your manufacturer which function key or key combination opens BIOS. You may also need to manually open the boot manager to boot from USB or external disk on some computers.

Restart your PC to see if the Windows Setup opens. In Windows Installation Setup, follow the on-screen instructions and click Next.

Press on Repair your computer.

In the startup options, click on Troubleshoot. Select Advanced Options.

Open Command prompt from the Advanced Options.

Type the following commands and press Enter after each

bootrec /ScanOS

bootrec /RebuildBcd Exit Command Prompt and restart your PC.

If the 0xc000000f error still appears, you should recreate the BCD file using the method below.

Open Command Prompt using the above method, Enter the following commands to see which one has \boot directory in it:

cd /d R:\EFI\Microsoft\Boot\

cd /d R:\ESD\Windows\EFI\Microsoft\Boot\

cd /d R:\Boot\ One of the commands should work and select the directory in which the boot folder is. If it isn’t in that location, it will show the “The system cannot find the path specified” error message, After selecting the boot folder, enter the following commands:

bcdboot C:\Windows /s R: /f UEFI

ren BCD BCD.bak

bcdboot C:\Windows /s x: /f ALL Exit Command Prompt and restart your PC.

Run CHKDSK

Some parts or sectors of the disk can get damaged due to constant read and write. If the BDC file is in such defective sectors of the disk, your system may not be able to read that file.

The CHKDSK command locates this type of error in the disk and tries to fix them. Follow the steps below to run this command using startup options.

Open WinRe and click on Troubleshoot. Select Advanced Options and click on Command Prompt.

Enter the command chkdsk C: /f



C: is the drive that the windows system is installed in. If your windows is installed in another drive, type in that drive in the command. Exit Command Prompt and restart your PC.

Perform a System Restore

You can perform a system restore even when your Windows OS isn’t booted up. It reverts any changes made to your computer back to a saved restore point, nullifying all errors your system experienced afterwards. Here’s how to do it.

Open Advanced startup options. Navigate to Troubleshoot > Advanced options. Click on System Restore

Select a restore point where your Windows was booting up properly.

Clean Reinstall Your Windows OS

Lastly, try reinstalling your Windows OS to see if this fixes the issue. It is very easy to do a clean reinstall of your Windows OS from Windows Installation Media.

Start up your computer from the Windows Installation Media using the above method, and follow the on-screen instructions. It may take anywhere from 45 mins to 2 hours for the Windows installation to complete.