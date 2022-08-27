How to Fix 0xc0000022 BSOD Error on Windows

0xc0000022 error has been a headache for several Windows users experiencing BSOD. Along with this hex code, you may sometimes get an error message: STATUS_ACCESS_DENIED.

Basically, users experience the blue screen error due to missing dependency on updated DLL files. This is triggered mostly when OneDrive gets corrupted, stopping you from accessing certain Microsoft programs, and you will probably encounter an application error that may lead to BSOD.

So, in this article, we will help you resolve the 0xc0000022 BSOD error on Windows using simple tips and tricks.

Why am I Getting the 0xc0000022 BSOD Error?

Well, the main reason behind most BSOD errors is difficult to determine. Similar is the case with the 0xc0000022 and STATUS_ACCESS_DENIED problems.

OneDrive is corrupted after an automatic update

Dependency issues with the DLL files

Outdated or corrupted device drivers

Corrupted Windows update Nonetheless, these could be some of the possible causes behind it:

10 Ways to Fix 0xc0000022 BSOD Error on Windows

The 0xc0000022 or STATUS_ACCESS_DENIED error is caused when a process tries to access an object but fails to grant access.

Sometimes, reconnecting peripherals, force restarting Windows, and updating the operating system can help solve this problem. However, these aren’t permanent solutions, and you might encounter BSOD again in the future. Hence, we recommend following the below fixes that should address your issue.

Perform Windows Clean Boot

To check whether third-party services are responsible for the 0xc0000022 BSOD error, we recommend performing a Windows clean boot. This ensures that your PC starts with fewer drivers and no background programs:

Press the Windows key and search for System Configuration. Launch the application and switch to the Services tab. In the bottom section, you’ll find Hide all Microsoft services. Check the option to show only the non-Microsoft programs. Now, navigate to the right side of the dialogue box and press the Disable all button. Hit Apply and switch to the Startup tab.

Then, tap the Open Task Manager option.

Once a new window pops up, right-click on each application and choose Disable.

Now, restart your computer. This will perform a clean Windows boot. Next, open the application that triggered BSOD. If you no longer witness the 0xc0000022 error, know that one of the disabled third-party startup apps was the culprit. Finally, start enabling each program you had disabled earlier. Then, repeatedly check each app to determine what caused BSOD. Once you find it out, you need to repair or reinstall that program.

Run CHKDSK, SFC, and DISM

If there are corrupted system files or disks on your computer, they could potentially trigger a BSOD. Thus, it’s vital to keep them updated and error-free.

In Windows, you can easily troubleshoot any errors and restore system health using three different commands – CHKDSK, SFC, and DISM. Among them, CHKDSK is responsible for repairing critical errors in the disks, SFC fixes the corrupt system files, and DISM restores system health using source files.

Here’s how you can use these system tools to get rid of the 0xc0000022 or STATUS_ACCESS_DENIED error on Windows:

Open Windows Terminal (CMD or Powershell) with administrative privilege. Run each of these commands one by one:

SFC /scannow



DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth



chkdsk /r



Uninstall & Install OneDrive Again

Like some Microsoft services, OneDrive automatically starts once you boot into Windows. Hence, this application keeps running in the background and updates automatically without your knowledge.

Thus, if these updates have bugs, you might experience a bad image error while launching the program and application errors when opening other apps synced to OneDrive. Moreover, some new OneDrive updates may not be compatible with your system and may lead to the 0xc0000022 BSOD error.

In such scenarios, you can try uninstalling the Microsoft OneDrive and reinstalling it. Here’s how you can do just that:

Navigate to Control Panel, and under Programs, choose Uninstall a program.

Scroll down and find Microsoft OneDrive and right-click on it. Now, select the Uninstall option and wait until the program is removed from the list.

Next, refer to the Microsoft website and download the OneDrive installation file. Complete the setup, log in to your Microsoft account, and start using OneDrive without facing the 0xc0000022 error again.

Check Error on Safe Mode

Safe mode is an advanced startup option within Windows that lets you check whether any critical issues, like BSOD, are due to system failures. So, here’s how you can boot Windows on safe mode and see if you encounter the 0xc0000022 error here:

Tap the start menu and click on the power icon. Long press Shift and select the Restart option.

Wait until your PC restarts and the Windows Recovery Environment launches.

Here, choose Troubleshoot and move to Advanced Options.

Next, select Startup Settings and press the Restart button.

Once the computer reboots, you’ll encounter a blue screen with all the keys that let you switch different startup modes. Here, hit 4 on your keyboard to boot into safe mode.

Now, the system starts in safe mode with just limited features. Launch the program that had caused the error in the normal startup, like OneDrive. If you see the error again, it’s due to hardware drivers or operating system issues. Else, it’s probably due to one of the programs, like OneDrive.

Install Security Updates

If you recently updated your OS and if a dependency in the Netlogon.dll file is missed, you’re likely going to see the 0xc0000022 BSOD error.

So, to solve this, read the guidelines in the Microsoft Security Bulletin MS16-101 page. Then, find your Windows version and navigate to the provided link. Download the update file, run it, and check if this solves your problem.

Check and Repair Driver Issues

So, if you have encountered the 0xc0000022 error in safe mode, it’s probably due to faulty device drivers. To check for such issues, we recommend using the built-in Driver Verifier Manager:

Open Command Prompt and run the following command:

verifier Once the Driver Verifier Manager tool opens up, select Create Standard Settings and hit Next.

Then, choose Automatically select all drivers installed on this computer and hit Finish.

Now, click on Ok and restart your computer. Again, navigate to the terminal and launch the Driver Verifier Manager utility. This time, select the Display information about the currently verified drivers and choose Next.

Now, your driver information is shown on the screen. You can manually verify any issues present in them.

Next, search and open the Device Manager tool in the search menu. Right-click on the corrupted driver and choose the Update driver option. Proceed with the on-screen instructions and update the faulty driver.

If updating didn’t work, choose the Uninstall device option and restart your PC.



Once Windows boots again, a new driver with no issues gets installed automatically.

Try Other General BSOD Fixes

If neither of the aforementioned fixes worked, other vital errors on your PC might trigger the 0xc0000022 BSOD error. So, you can try some other general fixes that may resolve the issue.

Well, we recommend rolling back your recently updated driver, resetting BIOS, updating BIOS, and even removing the recently updated Windows file. To learn and adopt these general solutions, we recommend referring to the complete guide on fixing BSOD.

Perform Windows System Restore

If you recently updated Windows and got the 0xc0000022 error, it’s probably due to the corrupted update files. So, you can revert your OS to its previous version where the BSOD problem didn’t exist.

Follow the below guideline to learn the complete process of performing system restoration on Windows 11:

Navigate to the Windows taskbar and tap the magnifying icon. Here, search for Create a restore point and hit enter. Once the System Properties dialogue box launches, click on the System Restore… button.

In the new window, press Next. Now, choose the restore point recently created by Windows and hit Next.

Finally, select Finish and choose Yes to confirm restoring your OS. Wait until the system restore is complete and start using Windows again.

Factory Reset Windows

If restoring Windows doesn’t help your problem, your OS probably has a bigger issue. So, we recommend resetting and formatting your computer. This will delete everything, and your PC will likely be error-free:

First of all, back up all your important documents. Use Windows + I to launch Settings on your device. Here, navigate to System > Recovery.

Now, under Recovery options, select Reset PC.

This opens a new dialogue box, where you can choose either Keep my files or the Remove everything option. Since we have no idea what’s actually causing the 0xc0000022 error, it’s better to choose the second option.

Proceed with the on-screen steps, and finally, press the Reset button. Once your PC resets, try accessing OneDrive or other programs that had previously triggered BSOD. Now, you should no longer encounter the 0xc0000022 error.

Analyze Mini Dump and Take Help From Microsoft

If factory resetting didn’t help, the last option is to take help from Microsoft’s community page. Here, you can post your exact problem and wait for a professional to answer. But before doing that, you need to generate a minidump to attach to your post: