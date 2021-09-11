10 Best Modem for Gaming In 2021 for Optimum Speed And Low Ping

When you’re upgrading your gaming gear, modems aren’t always something that spring to mind. However, a great modem can improve your gaming experience. The only question is: what’s the best modem you can buy that will help you take your game to the next level?

Benefits of Buying Your Modem

Many people choose to rent a modem from their ISP (Internet service provider), and that’s no surprise. It’s convenient and easy to rent a modem. It’s generally not expensive each month. The company you rent it from will service or replace it if it has a problem.

However, there are some benefits to purchasing your own.

First of all, modems tend to last for a long time, and they’re not extremely expensive. Even though rental fees are low, purchasing a modem can save you money in the long run.

Having your own modem also gives you access to better-quality equipment. ISPs are renting modems to all customers and are not only focused on the needs of gamers. You can purchase a more powerful modem than your ISP is likely to rent to you.

When buying the Best Modem for Gaming, always try to make a futureproof purchase, even if it means spending a bit more. You can get great deals on dirt-cheap DOCSIS 2.0 modems, but they aren’t going to offer even current top-tier speeds — let alone what your ISP might offer three years from now.

Types of Modems

There are two main types of modems to consider: standalone modems and gateways, which are both a router and a modem combined.

In general, a standalone modem is probably best for gamers. It takes a little more configuring to set up your modem and router separately, but you also have a lot more control over their functions and where you place them. In applications like gaming, where Internet speed is critical, having the flexibility of a standalone modem paired with a router is useful.

Keep in mind that if you go for a standalone modem, you’ll want to make sure it’s compatible with your router before you buy it.

However, if you’re shopping for a gateway, there are some excellent options on the market, too. Some people prefer their simplicity and the benefit of not taking up additional space with a second device.

Best Modem for Gaming

Compare the different features of each modem, check which one will work with your ISP, and make sure it can provide the service you need. Beyond that, you can also think about how it will look with the rest of your tech setup and in the space you have available.

Key Features Speed: 686 Mbps Download

Downstream channels: 16

Upstream channels: 4

DOCSIS 3.0

While this isn’t a pick for anyone who has blazing-fast gigabit Internet, it’s great for a lot of users with less than 300 Mbps plans. It has a bull-band capture digital tuner, supports IPv4 and IPv6, and can work with DOCSIS versions down to 1.1

The Motorola MB7420 also includes advanced surge and lightning protection, which can help keep it safe in inclement weather. It’s not the smallest modem you can purchase but it’s not too hefty either and has a classic black body with 5 LEDs.

In a home without too many users, the MB7420 can certainly help keep your connection to any online games strong.

Key Features Speed: Total 3.5 Gbps Download of 2 ports

Downstream channels: 16

Upstream channels: 4

DOCSIS 3.0

This one is for power games in large homes with many people. It can keep everything connected even with multiple devices running because it can support so much speed and has so many channels. There are two ports on the device: one is a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, and the other is a 1.0 Gbps Ethernet port.

It has a different look than most other modems on the list, with a cylindrical white tower. It’s designed to pair to MESH networked devices too.

If you want the best and have the speed to match, consider the Surfboard S33.

Key Features Speed: 10 Gbps

Downstream channels: 32 3.0 channels and 2 3.1 channels

Upstream channels: 8 3.0 channels and 2 3.1 channels

DOCSIS 3.1

The CM1200 is another powerhouse modem designed for Internet speeds over 1 Gbps. It’s meant for speeds so fast that large amounts of people still don’t have them available from their ISP. Make sure you need this kind of overpowered hardware before you invest — if you’re only getting 300 Mbps and have the max plan available, this might be too much modem for you.

It’s a black modem with a tall-standing design and dimpled sides. It also has some silver components. It supports IPv6 and can be installed without using a CD for a streamlined experience.

The Netgear Nighthawk CM1200 supports IPv6 and has four Ethernet ports for you to plug devices into — including a router if you need one.

Key Features Speed: 960 Mbps

Downstream channels: 32 channels

Upstream channels: 8 channels

DOCSIS 3.0

The SB6190 is an excellent choice for those who have multi-user households and need enough speed to run several devices at a time. While it isn’t as lightning-fast as some other devices, 960 Mbps is a very respectable speed, and you won’t have any problems leading your team to victory. ARRIS recommends it for plans with speeds up to 600 Mbps.

Since there’s only one Ethernet port on the back, you’ll probably want to use a router with this one unless you’re only plugging it directly into your gaming device.

The Surfboard SB6190 is a small, boxy white device with colored LEDs on the front and vented sides. It’s easy to tuck away if you prefer keeping your hardware out of sight.

Key Features Speed: 1.4 Gbps

Downstream channels: 32 channels

Upstream channels: 8 channels

DOCSIS 3.0

The Netgear CM700 is a pretty simple router that can handle some respectable speeds. It is advertised as having 8MB NOR flash memory and 128 MB of RAM. In addition, it supports IPv6.

While it’s not a flashy modem, it pushes the top levels of what DOCSIS 3.0 can do. Even if a few people under your roof are gaming simultaneously, you should all be able to get high-quality speeds.

It has the traditional Netgear look — black with edgy angles that culminate in a pyramid on top. There’s only one Ethernet port, though, so this is another you’ll want to use with a router.

Key Features Speed: 2.5 Gbps

Downstream channels: 32 3.0 channels and 2 3.1 channels

Upstream channels: 8 3.0 channels and 2 3.1 channels

DOCSIS 3.1

Sometimes people prefer to get phone service through their ISP as well as the Internet. If you need a modem that offers voice capabilities, check out CM2050V. The Netgear Nighthawk CM2050V has XFINITY Voice capabilities – though if you have another provider, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

It offers fast Internet capabilities with port aggregation. This means that two ports can come together to give you even more speed on a wired device. It’s perfect for a direct connection to your game console.

Key Features Speed: 1 Gbps

Downstream channels: 24 channels

Upstream channels: 8 channels

DOCSIS 3.0

The Motorola MB7621 is a cable modem recommended for speeds up to 800 Mbps. It has a full-band capture digital tuner, a single Gigabit Ethernet port, and uses a Broadcom chipset. Like many other Motorola models, it also has built-in surge and lightning protection.

One of the nice things about this modem is the design. It’s a curved-edge rectangle that would fit right in on a bookshelf. The back is color-coded to help you get your gaming setup up and running even more quickly. The body is sleek silver and black with vented sides.

Key Features Speed: 1.9 Gbps

Downstream channels: 32 channels

Upstream channels: 8 channels

DOCSIS 3.1

The Nighthawk C7800 is one of the modem-router combination gateways discussed above. If you don’t want to run two pieces of equipment to route your Internet to different devices, this is an excellent choice. Many gamers use the Nighthawk line of products to get the speed they need to succeed.

The unit itself is a flat square, unlike typical upright modems. It has four antennas that stand up from behind it. The top is vented with waves — one of which is a red stripe.

Since it performs the functions of both a router and a modem, you can use it to open ports, prioritize internet between devices, and make adjustments to your gaming setup with the Netgear software. It runs at a breakneck speed of 2.0 Gbps and has a 1.6 GHz combined processor.

Key Features Speed: 4 Gbps

Downstream channels: 32 channels

Upstream channels: 8 channels

DOCSIS 3.1

The Surfboard SBG8300 is an excellent modem for anyone looking to improve their connection to their host in a game. Supporting speeds up to 4 Gbps, it is great for people who have high-speed Internet plans. Also, it has four different Gigabit Internet ports so that you can power several other machines directly from the modem.

In addition to the fast speed on a wired connection, ARRIS also says this modem can provide a Wi-Fi speed of up to 2350 Mbps. That means that if you’re powering multiple devices — like consoles, computers, and smart home gadgets — you can get a solid connection with this modem.

Key Features Speed: 400 Mbps

Downstream channels: 24 channels

Upstream channels: 8 channels

DOCSIS 3.0

This all-in-one modem and router combo is great for people who want to push the limits of the speed their ISP provides. Motorola says this gateway includes a Power Boost technology that helps make sure the wireless signal is pushed to the legal limit in the United States. They also advertise its AnyBeam implicit beamforming technology that ensures the wireless signal is aimed right at the clients.

These techs will help you make sure that you’re getting the absolute best from your equipment. If you’ve had trouble with modems or routers before and are hoping to boost your speed, consider this. The Motorola MG7700 also has a lovely black and silver exterior and a color-coded backplate.

Features of the Best Modem for Gaming

There are a few essential features that the best modem for gaming will offer: speed and port adjustment capability.

Speed means that you can have a better connection to the server and less lag. In fast-paced games like CS:GO, that can mean making shots you might otherwise miss. While a modem won’t compensate for the lack of speed from your ISP, it can control whether or not you can take advantage of the speed that your provider offers.

Port adjustments are important for gaming because many errors in games are solved by simply opening a port. In general, this is only a concern with gateways since you usually open ports on a router. However, it’s something to consider if you’re going to buy a modem, too, since modems come with routers in many cases.

Speed Rating

Speed and DOCSIS are pretty similar, but you’ll often find both types of information on the box. Look at the speed rating before you consider the DOCSIS version. Different modems are equipped to handle different speeds, depending on what you buy.

If your modem can only handle 100Mbps speed, but you purchase a 300Mbps plan from your ISP, then you won’t be able to take advantage of your speeds. Always look for a modem that can at least handle the speed you’re getting from the ISP. If you can, consider purchasing one that can do a higher speed to futureproof your hardware.

DOCSIS

While you can still find modems that use the earlier DOCSIS 2.0 protocol, it’s rare. Most of the modems you’ll find on the shelves these days are DOCSIS 3.0 or 3.1. DOCSIS stands for Data over cable service interface specification — but what does that mean exactly?

All it means is that the company that gives you internet can do so through a cable. The different types of DOCSIS ratings are about what kind of speed they can provide. For example, most DOCSIS 3.0 modems can handle speeds of up to 1 gigabit. If your Internet plan offers faster speeds, you’d need a DOCSIS 3.1 modem to take advantage of them.

While DOCSIS 3.0 modems can handle up to 1 Gbps and DOCSIS 3.1 can handle up to 10 Gbps, that doesn’t mean every modem with that rating will handle that speed. Check the advertised speed rating of any modem before making a purchasing decision.

You shouldn’t always necessarily choose the lowest DOCSIS rating that will work with your speeds. ISPs roll out new speed tiers and pricing options regularly. If you prefer something that can do more than you already have, it will work for you if your plan gets upgraded in the future.

Channels

Upstream and downstream channels are the channels that link your device to your Internet service provider. More channels mean that you can download and upload data more quickly. If you’re a gamer, this is important because you want to transfer data between your computer and the game server quickly.

The number of channels is expressed by two numbers with an X between them. The first shows the number of upstream channels, and the second shows the number of downstream channels. Look for a modem with at least 16 downstream channels — though more is certainly better to make sure your fast-paced games don’t experience lag if you have the option.

Compatibility with ISP

Not all ISPs support all modems. Go onto the website for your Internet provider and see what devices they accept. Some of them require you to sign in before viewing a list of devices that will work with your plan.

Don’t buy a piece of hardware that doesn’t meet your ISP’s requirements or isn’t on their list of devices. If your heart is set on one that isn’t showing up, call and talk to a representative to see whether you can use the device.

Some modems also advertise which providers they work with on their packaging. If you have a common Internet provider like Comcast, Cox, or Charter, you might find out whether it’s supported just by reading the box.

PUMA 6 Chipset

A chipset called Puma 6 caused some modems to have issues. They didn’t work right and didn’t deliver the best experience for their owners. Many modem specialists warn against purchasing modems with this specific chipset.

Anything made after 2019 shouldn’t have an issue because it was found and addressed before that. However, it’s something to keep in mind if you run across a model with this problematic addition. Some are still on the market, and the problems that plague them can specifically impact gamers.

Ports

Different modems have different numbers of ports on the back. You want to connect your gaming devices into the modem with Gigabit Ethernet ports — unless you’re going to use a router. If you are, your router will be connected to one of the Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Some modems only have one port that you can plug into. This means only one device can get internet at a time without a router or a splitter. If you want to plug multiple devices directly into the modem, look for one with more ports for connections.

Special Features

Many modems have something that makes them stand out just a bit from a very similar field of choices. For example, the designs are pretty varied and might influence your choice of which to buy. Some offer built-in weather protection, which can be appealing if you live in an area where your games are frequently interrupted by storms.

Warranty and Customer Service

Check the warranty and customer service options before choosing your modem. Some companies offer multi-year plans that will replace the device if it breaks or stops functioning. However, some are much longer than others.

Also, consider customer service options. You can call a helpline for the company and see how easy it is to access a person. If you think you might need help with your router down the line — or you’re purchasing it for another gamer who might — they might need to call on the help center.

Warranties offer peace of mind about what can be a large purchase, depending on which model you choose.