12 Best DPS Characters in Genshin Impact

Aside from its immersive action role-playing world, one of Genshin Impact’s main draws are their DPS characters. Each character has a mysterious backstory and unique abilities.

To win every difficult battle with high damage numbers, you must have the right DPS characters with the right builds. So, who are some of the best DPS characters to have in your party?

Let’s dive into the Arena Mode of some of our favorite DPS Characters:

Hu Tao

Element: Pyro

Additional Titles: 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor and Versemonger of the Darkest Alleys

Best weapons: Star of Homa(5 Star), Skyward Spine(5 Star), Primordial Jade Winged- Spear( 5 Star), Deathmatch(4 Star), Blackcliff Pole(4 Star)

Compatible Party: Thoma, Sucrose, Ayaka

5 Star Pyro Character, Hu Tao deals with huge damage with her Pyro elemental Burst AOE. Players can pair her best as a Primary DPS, along with a Sub- DPS of the same element. Even with a low HP, Hu Tao can deal with up to 33% Pyro Damage.

Best Artifacts

Crimson Witch of Flames(5 Star) 2- Piece Set +15% Pyro DMG Bonus

4- Piece Set +40% Increased Overloaded and Burning DMG +15% Increased Vaporize and Melt DMG. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Shimenawa’s Reminiscence 4- Piece Set

-15% Energy if the character has 15 or more Energy when casting Elemental Skill. +50% Normal, Charged, Plunging Attack DMG for 5s

2- Piece Set

+18% ATK

Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts

Paramita Papilio(Elemental Skill)

Increases Hu Tao’s ATK based on her Max HP at the time. ATK Bonus gained this way cannot top 400% of Hu Tao’s Base ATK.

ATK DMG is converted into Pyro DMG . Cannot be revoked by any other elemental infusion.

. Cannot be revoked by any other elemental infusion. Increases Hu Tao’s resistance to interruption.

Charged Attacks apply the Blood Blossom Effect to the enemies hit. Enemies affected by Blood Blossom will take Elemental Skill DMG; Pyro DMG every 4s.

Spirit Soother(Elemental Burst)

Commands a blazing spirit to attack, large AoE Pyro DMG .

. Hu Tao regenerates her Max HP everytime she hits an enemy. Based on the number of enemies hit, this effect can be triggered up to 5 times.

DMG and HP Regeneration are increased when Hu Tai starts losing her own energy below 50%

Normal Attack: Hu Tao can use her spear to perform up to 5 consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Players can make Hu Tao deal with enemies with a lunging spear attack.

Plunging Attack: Hu Tao’s Plunging Attack helps the player fire a plunge from mid- air and strike the ground below dealing with AoE DMG surrounding the point.

Ganyu

Element: Cyro

Additional Titles: Secretary of the Yuehai Pavilion

Best weapons: Amo’s Bow(5 Star), Skyward Harp(5 Star), Prototype Crescent(4 Star)

Compatible Party: Xiangling, Venti, Mona

A powerful bow wielder, Five- Star Cyro Character; Ganyu has a lot of DPS to offer. Ganyu can deal with five to six digits of damage every 3 seconds or so with her powerful attacks. Players can also deal with way lesser damage themselves due to the distance she can attack from!

Best Artifacts

Wanderer’s Troupe(5 Star)

2- Piece Set

+80 Elemental Mastery

4 – Piece Set

+35% Charged Attack DMG if the Catalyst/ Bow User Character Shimenawa’s Reminiscence 2- Piece Set

ATK +18%

4-Piece Set

-15 Energy if the character has 15 or more Energy while casting an Elemental Skill . +50% Normal, Charged, Plunging Attack DMG for 10s.

Blizzard Strayer(5 Star) 2-Piece Set

+15% Cryo DMG Bonus

4-Piece Set

+20% CRIT Rate is increased when a player attacks an enemy affected by Cryo.

Elemental Skills and Elemental Burst

Ganyu dashes backward with her Ice Lotus in the target area, dealing AoE Cryo DMG.

Ice Lotus (Elemental Skill)

Ice Lotus draws the enemies towards it in a mesmerizing way, only to deal more damage within its vicinity.

Ganyu’s Max HP impacts on her endurance scales.

Once its duration ends, the Lotus blooms profusely, dealing with AoE Cryo DMG.

Celestial Shower(Elemental Burst)

A Sacred Cryo Pearl that banishes evil is summoned using a combination of snow and frost from the atmosphere. The Sacred Cryo Pearl continuously rains down shards of ice, striking enemies within an AoE and dealing with Cryo DMG until it runs out.

Normal Attack: Ganyu can use her bow to shoot 6 consecutive shots towards her enemies.

Charged Attack: Ganyu’s charged attacks ensure an increased DMG with Aimed Shot. Additionally, there are two Charge Levels; Icy Arrow and Frostflake Arrow, to Ganyu’s Charged attacks, both accentuating Cyro DMG.

Plunging Attack: Ganyu’s Plunging Attack helps the player fire a shower of arrows mid- air. This arrow simultaneously deals the AoE DMG to enemies as soon as it hits the ground.

Diluc

Element: Pyro

Additional Titles: Master of the Dawn Winery

Best weapons: Wolf’s Gravestone (5 Star), Luxurious Sea- Lord(4 Star), Serpent Spine(4 Star), Skyward Pride(5 Star), Prototype Archaic(4 Star)

Compatible Party: Kaeya, Fischl, Xingqui

5 Star- Pyro Character Diluc can be considered one of the strongest characters from Genshin Impact by many players. Players can make a lot of progress in the game with this Pyro Character alone. With his swift battling skills and damage, Diluc can also prove to be one of the best Carry/Attackers in the world of Tevyat. A valuable +1 for players!

Best Artifacts

Crimson Witch of Flames 2- Piece Set

+15% Pyro DMG Bonus

4- Piece Set

+40% Increased Overloaded and Burning DMG. +15% Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG. 2-Piece Set effects increases by 50% for 10s using an Elemental Skill. Max 3 stacks.

Elemental Skills and Elemental Burst

Searing Onslaught(Elemental Skill)

Diluc attacks forward slashes that generate Pyro DMG.

This skill can be used 3 times one after the other. Diluc enters CD if players don’t cast it again within a short period.

Dawn(Elemental Burst)

Knocks back enemies using potent flames using Pyro DMG .

. These flames unite to form a weapon that summons a flying Phoenix. Phoenix deals with massive Pyro DMG to all enemies in its path. The Phoenix then reaches the destination to explode, causing a large amount of AoE Pyro DMG .

to all enemies in its path. The Phoenix then reaches the destination to explode, causing a large amount of . Diluc’s weapon, still aflame, dies out to get infused with Pyro.

Diluc’s basic attacks can be broken down as follows:

Normal Attack: Players can perform up to 4 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack: Diluc can perform continuous slashes over time, performing a powerful slash at the end of the sequence.

Plunging Attack: Players can make Diluc plunge from mid- air and strike the ground, simultaneously damaging opponents along the path. This deals with A0E upon immediate impact.

Xiao

Element: Anemo

Additional Titles: Bane of All Evil

Best weapons: Primordial Jade Winged- Spear (5 Star), Staff of Homa(5 Star), Blackcliff Pole(4 Star), Deathmatch(4 Star), White Tassel (3 Star)

Compatible Party: Fischl, Barbara, Anemo Traveler

5 Star Anemo Polearm User, Xiao is an Adeptus under the name of Alatus; the only known remaining member of the five Yakshas. Players can rely on this Heavy Lifter to do all the damage in the battle, easily rendering Xiao as a reliable character!

Best Artifacts

Viridescent Venerer(5 Star) 2- Piece Set

Anemo DMG +15% Gladiator’s Finale(5 Star) 2- Piece Set

ATK + 18%

Elemental Skills and Elemental Burst

Lemniscatic Wind Cycling(Elemental Skill)

Xiao deals with Anemo DMG by lunging forward and attacking the enemies in his path.

by lunging forward and attacking the enemies in his path. Players can use this Skill mid-air. Xiao starts his attacks with 2 charges.

Bane of All Evil(Elemental Burst): Yaksha’s Mask

Increases Xiao’s jumping abilities.

Increases ATK AoE and ATK DMG.

ATK DMG is converted into Anemo DMG, which cannot be repelled by other elemental infusions.

Xiao will continuously lose HP during this ATK DMG which can be avoided if Xiao leaves the burst field.

Normal Attack: Players can perform up to 6 consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Xiao can perform a powerful upward thrust.

Plunging Attack: Players can make Xiao plunge from mid- air and strike the ground below, simultaneously damaging with A0E upon immediate impact.

Childe (Tartaglia)

Element: Hydro Additional Titles: Eleventh of the Fatui Harbingers Best weapons: Thundering Pulse(5 Star), Polar Star(5 Star), Skyward Harp( 5 Star), The Viridescent Hunt(4 Star), Rust(4 Star) Compatible Party: Sucrose, Xiangling, Bennett

5 Star Character Childe, also known as Tartaglia is one of the strongest characters in the world of Tevyat. As the 11th Fatui Harbinger, players can use Tartaglia to use either as the Main DPS or a Sub- DPS. Tartaglia is capable of dealing paramount amounts of AoE Hydro Damage and is even able to buff the attacks of other characters.

Best Artifacts

Heart of Depth(5 Star) 2- Piece Set

+15% Hydro Damage

4- Piece Set

30% Increased Normal ATK and Charged Attack DMG for 15s after Elemental Burst

Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

Foul Legacy: Raging Tide(Elemental Skill)

Deals with Hydro DMG to surrounding enemies with weapons forged out of water. Enters Melee Stance.

Tartaglia’s Normal and Charged Attacks creaate Hydro DMG that cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion when in this stance.

Tartaglia returns to his Ranged Stance and this ability enters CD. This is after the skill ends in 30s following the second unleashing.

CD increases as long as Tartaglia stays in this stance. The CD is longer when Tartaglia returns to a ranged stance after 30s.

Havoc: Obliteration(Elemental Burst)

Players can perform different attacks with Tartaglia depending on his stance.

Ranged Stance: Flash of Havoc

Fires a Hydro-saturated magic arrow, dealing AoE Hydro DMG. This also applies the Riptide status in attack.

Melee Stance: Light of Obliteration

Performs a slash with large AoE

Deals with an enormous Hydro DMG to all enemies near vicinity, which triggers Riptide Blast.

Riptide Blast

When Childe’s obliterating water hits an enemy affected by Riptide, it clears their Riptide status to trigger a Hydro Explosion that deals AoE Hydro DMG.

Normal Attack: Players can perform up to 6 consecutive Hydro strikes.

Charged Attack: Players can will Tartaglia to perform a great cross slash Hydro DMG

Plunging Attack: Players can make Tartaglia unleash a Riptide Slash with a melee attack which results in a A0E Hydro DMG.

Zhongli

Element: Geo

Additional Titles: Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Consultant

Best weapons: Staff of Homa(5 Star), Engulfing Lightning, The Catch(4 Star), Skyward Spine(5 Star), Vortex Vanquisher(5 Star), Prototype Starglitter(4 Star), Favonius Lance(4 Star)

Compatible Party: Diluc, Albedo, Keqing

5 Star Geo User Zhongli is a Geo Archon; Rex Lapis. This character is also an excellent proven shielder and an excellent Buff. Pairing other Geo Characters in the team with Zhongli can guide the players to the ultimate enemy fatalities!

Best Artifacts

Noblesse Oblige (5 Star) 2- Piece Set

20% Elemental Burst DMG Archaic Petra(5 Star) 2- Piece Set

15% Geo DMG Tenacity of The Millelith 2- Piece Set

+20% HP

4- Piece Set

+20% ATK for all nearby party members when an elemental skill hits an enemy+ 30% Shield Strength when an elemental skill hits an enemy

Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

Dominus Lapidis(Elemental Skill)

Stone Stele

Deals Geo DMG.

Irregularly resonating Geo constructs nearby during this attack, helps Zhongli deal Geo DMG to nearby enemies .

The Stone Stele is a Geo construct that players can both climb and use to block attacks. The Stele can be limited to exist only one per attack.

Jade Shield

+150% DMG Absorption against all Elemental and Physical DMG.

Zhongli protects all characters with the Jade Shield to decrease the Elemental RES and Physical RES of opponents in a small AoE by 20%.

Planet Befall(Elemental Burst)

Summons a meteor to fall down on earth.

The meteor deals massive Geo DMG to enemies caught in its AoE and applies the Petrification onto them.

Petrification

Enemies affected by the Petrification status are stunned on spot..

Normal Attack: Players can perform up to 6 consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Zhongli can lunge forward and cause stones to onto opponents

Plunging Attack: Players can make Zhongli plunge mid- air and strike the ground below while dealing with AoE DMG upon opponents

Eula

Element: Cyro

Additional Titles: Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company, Spindrift Knight

Best weapons: Song of Broken Pines(5 Star), Wolf’s Gravestone(5 Star), Serpent Spine(4 Star), Skyward Spine(4 Star),Skyward Pine(5 Star), Luxurious Sea- Lord(4 Star)

Compatible Party: Fischl, Jean, Rosaria

5 Star Character, Eula is a Claymore Character who can hit damage up to millions, easily rendering her into a favorite DPS Character for many in the game. Eula focuses more on the base damage than on Elemental Burst compared to other characters. For ascension, you’ll need Dandelion Seeds, masks, Shivada Jade.

Best Artifacts

Pale Flame 2- Piece Set

+20% Physical Damage

4- Piece Set

+9% ATK when the enemy is hit by Elemental Skill. Lasts for 7s.

This can stack up to 3 times and be triggered once every 0.3s. After 3 stacks, the 2-set effect is increased by 100%.



Bloodstained Chivalry(5 Star) 2- Piece Set

25% in Physical DMG

Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

Icetide Vortex (Elemental Skill)

Press

Deals Cryo DMG after each consecutive slash.

Eula gains a stack of Grimheart that stacks up to 2 times when an enemy is hit. These stacks can only be gained once every 0.3s.

Grimheart

Increases Eula’s resistance to interruption and DEF.

Hold

Eula consumes all the stacks of Grimheart and lashes forward towards enemies. Deals AoE Cryo DMG to enemies.

Decreases nearby enemies Physical RES and Cryo RES with the consumed Grimheart Stacks

Each consumed stack of Grimheart converts into an Icewhirl Brand that deals Cryo DMG to nearby opponents.

Glacial Illumination (Elemental Burst)

Creates a Lightfall Sword that follows Eula around for a duration of up to 7s. This sword increases Eula’s resistance to interruption.

Lightfall Sword charges when Eula’s Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst deal DMG to opponents, which can gain an energy stack once every 0.1s.

The Lightfall Sword descends at the end and explodes, dealing additional Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

The Lightfall Sword will explode immediately when Eula leaves the field.

Normal Attack: Players can perform up to 5 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack: Eula can perform continuous slashes overtime to perform an ultimate powerful slash at the end.

Plunging Attack: Eula plunges from mid- air unto opponents on the ground dealing with AoE DMG instantly.

Klee

Element: Pyro

Additional Titles: Spark Knight

Best weapons: Lost Prayer To The Sacred Winds(5 Star), The Widsith(4 Star), Solar Pearl(4 Star), Dodoco Tales(4 Star), Mappa Mare( 4 Star)

Compatible Party: Albedo, Mona, Diana

5 Star Pyro Character Klee is an explosive expert! Players can use this character to deal with higher DMG than most Pyro Characters. Since all of Klee’s attacks are saturated with Pyro, Klee’s Elemental Attacks might prove to be the player’s undoing against the opponent!

Best Artifacts

Crimson Witch of Flames(5 Star) 2- Piece Set

ATK +18%

4- Piece Set

+40% Overloaded and Burning DMG. +15% Vaporize and Melt DMG

+50% 2- Piece Set effects for 10s while using an Elemental Skill. Max 3 stacks.

Gladiator’s Finale(5 Star) +15% Pyro DMG Bonus Shimenawa’s Reminiscence(5 Star) 2- Piece Set

+18% ATK

4- Piece Set

-15 Energy if the character has 15 or more Energy and uses elemental skill. Likewise, Normal, Charged, Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s.

Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

Jumpy Dumpty (Elemental Skill)

Klee’s assistance, Jumpy Dumpty bounces thrice and deals AoE Pyro DMG with each bounce.

The third bounce manifests tiny mines that explode upon nearby enemies dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

Sparks n’ Splash (Elemental Burst)

Summons Sparks n’ Splash to cause damage to all nearby enemies to cause a Pyro DMG.

Normal Attack: Players can perform up to 3 Explosive Attacks with AoE Pyro DMG.

Charged Attack: Klee casts an attack that deals with AoE Pyro DMG unto enemies.

Plunging Attack: Klee plunges from mid- air with an AoE Pyro DMG unto all opponents within vicinity.

Ningguang

4 Star Geo Catalyst Ningguang is one of the most knowledgeable characters and an excellent fighter in the world of Tevyat. An old favorite of many, Ningguang demonstrates powerful range attacks and fast impressive bursts against her enemies!

Element: Geo

Additional Titles: Tianquan of Liyue Qixing, Lady of The Jade Chamber

Best weapons: Memory of Dust(5 Star), Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wind (5 Star), Solar Pearl(4 Star), Dodoco Tales (4 Star)

Compatible Party: Jean, Bennett, Venti

Best Artifacts



Gladiator’s Finale(5 Star) 2-Piece Set

+18% ATK Archaic Petra(5 Star)

2-Piece Set

+15% Geo DMG

Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

Jade Screen (Elemental Skill)

Blocks out enemies projectile

Ningguang’s endurance increases based on her HP

Only one Jade screen can be conjured until it disseapears

Starshatter (Elemental Burst)

Ningguang gathers a number of gems to scatter them all at once against her enemies to deal massive Geo DMG.

Jade Screen fires additional gem projectiles when Starshatter is casted around the same time.

Normal Attack: Players can shoot 1 Geo DMG against opponents. 1 Star Jade forms upon each hit. After the third, players can heighten the damage on the fourth burst.

Charged Attack: Ningguang unleashes a giant gem against her enemies. If there are already 3 Normal Attack Jades, she unleashes additional Geo DMG.

Plunging Attack: Ningguang attacks from mid-air, damaging all enemies in her path. Deals AoE Geo DMG upon impact with the ground.

Keqing

5 Star Electro Character Keqing can be considered a formidable hero for many in the Genshin Impact community. Players can deal incredibly high damage with Keqing, easily making her one of the go- to choices for combatting solo Boss Fights.

Element: Electro

Additional Titles: Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing

Can be acquired through: Wishes Best weapons: Mistsplitter Reforged(5 Star), Primordial Jade Cutter(5 Star), The Black Sword(4 Star), Summit Shaper(5 Star), Festering Desire(4 Star), Harbinger of Dawn(3 Star)

Compatible Party: Xiangling, Rosaria, Ganyu

Best Artifacts



Gladiator’s Finale(5 Star) 2-Piece Set

+18% ATK

Thundering Fury(5 Star) 2-Piece Set

+15% Electro DMG Thundersoother(5 Star)

2- Piece Set

+40% Electro RES

4- Piece Set

+ 35% DMG against enemies affected by Electro

Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

Stellar Restoration(Elemental Skill)

Keqing uses a Lightning Stiletto to damage her enemies

Deals with Electro DMG to enemies in a small AoE

Hold

Hold to navigate the Lighting Stilleto’s target

Keqing can jump towards the Lighting Stilleto’s suspended forms when using Stellar Restoration a second time.

Lightning Stiletto

Keqing can blink to the location of the Mark left by the Stellar Restoration again and unleash one slashing attack that deals AoE Electro DMG.

Players can ignite a series of thundering cuts at the Mark’s location, dealing AoE Electro DMG.

Starward Sword(Elemental Burst)

Keqing uses the power of lightning to deal Electro DMG in an AOE.

Blending into the shadow of her blade, Keqing strikes a series of blows to surrounding enemies with massive Electro DMG.

Normal Attack: Keqing can perform max 5 Rapid Strikes against enemies.

Charged Attack: Keqing unleashes two high damage sword strikes against enemies.

Plunging Attack: Keqing strikes from mid- air to damage opponents dealing with instant AoE DMG.

Aether/ Lumine (Traveler)

The Traveler is easily one of the best free characters in Genshin Impact. In the initial start of the game, players are faced with an option to select their Traveler; Aether or Lumine, one of the two powerful Geo Traveler twins. Aether/ Lumine can be great Geo Characters when players focus to build them well.

Element: Geo Additional Titles: Traveler Best weapons: Skyward Blade(5 Star), Favonius Sword(5 Star), Festering Desire(4 Star) Compatible Party: Klee, Razor, Ningguang

Best Artifacts

Archaic Petra(5 Star) 2-Piece Set

+15% Geo DMG

4-Piece Set

+35% DMG for all party members gain for the particular element obtained through crystallized reaction for 10s. Only one form of Elemental DMG bonus per use. The Exile (5 Star) 2-Piece Set

+20% Energy Recharge

4-Piece Set

Using an Elemental Burst regenerates +2 Energy for other party members every 2s for 6s.

Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

Lightning Blade (Elemental Skill)

Untethers three consecutive thunder shadows that affect enemies with Electro DMG and leaves an Abundance Amulet behind after each hit.

Abundance Amulets are limited to 2 each time, resetting after each generation.

Abundance Amulets

Restores Traveler’s Elemental Energy

Additional Energy Recharge while it lasts.

Gust Surge(Elemental Burst)

Traveler summons a tornado that propels enemies and objects towards itself while dealing with Anemo DMG.

Elemental Absorption

The tornado deals with additional elemental DMG when in contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro.

Elemental Absorption can occur only once per use.

Normal Attack: Players can perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack: Traveler uses up a certain amount of Stamina and blows 2 rapid sword strikes.

Plunging Attack: Charges and plunges from mid-air and strikes the ground below, attacking enemies and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Razor

4 Star Sword- Wielding Electro Character Razor, can easily prove to be one of the important DPS Characters in the realm of Tevyat. His electric wolf companion raging through him for summoning, Razor can sustain high amounts of damage with his heavy sword!

Element: Electro

Additional Titles: Legend of Wolvendom

Best weapons: Wolf’s Gravestone(5 Star), Song of Broken Pines(5 Star), Serpent Spine(4 Star), Snow- Tombed Starsilver(4 Star)

Compatible Party: Sucrose, Qiqi, Noelle

Best Artifacts

Pale Flame 2-Piece Set

+25% Physical DMG

4-Piece Set

9% ATK for 7s when an Elemental Skill hits an opponent. This effect can stack up to 3 times. It can also be triggered once every 0.3s. The 2-set effect can be increased by 100% once 3 stacks are reached. . Gladiator’s Finale 2-Piece Set

+18% ATK

4-Piece Set

If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35% Bloodstained Chivalry(5 Star) 2-Piece Set

+25% Physical DMG

Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

Claw and Thunder(Elemental Skill)

Razor summons The Wolf Within to deal with additional Electro DMG onto all surrounding enemies

The Wolf Within fights with Razor within the skill duration.

The Wolf Within

Gives immunity to Razor against Electro DMG from Electro- Charged status.

Increased Resistance to Interruptions

+ATK SPD, Electro RES.

Normal Attack: Players can perform up to 4 Consecutive Strikes against opponents.

Charged Attack: Razor swings into a spinning form sustaining DMG against all enemies near his vicinity, concluding with a powerful slash.

Plunging Attack: Attacks from mid-air to strike the ground to damage enemies, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Finally, we advise players to enjoy the game! One of the best aspects of Genshin Impact is being able to peek into the stories of these ever-expanding characters.

With each new character release, players have been able to delve deeper and deeper into the world of Tevyat and its obscure mysteries. So, Character Ascensions, Weapon Ascensions, and Perfect Characters Parties aside, we hope the players are able to extensively enjoy Genshin Impact and continue to dote on their favorite characters!