The world might be in lockdown, but that won’t stop us from anticipating new product launches. And while Apple did give us a new iPad Pro in March, but there are so many new gadgets from Apple we’re still waiting for.

There are talks of the new iPhone 9 and 12 launchings soon. And there is also a high possibility that Apple is coming out with its first ARM-based MacBook. But now, rumor has it, that Apple is releasing a 13-inch MacBook Pro later this year.

Are we getting a new MacBook Pro?

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, the company plans to come out with two new MacBooks. And he believes that the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air is set to release in the second quarter of this year.

Another piece of evidence comes from leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser. He shared the news on Twitter, saying, “If everything goes well… New 13” MacBook Pro (codename J223) coming next month.”

If everything goes well… New 13" MacBook Pro (codename J223) coming next month. pic.twitter.com/2LGXy6w9Ya — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 4, 2020

Now, Apple did launch the MacBook Air last month along with the iPad Pro. And it had a 13-inch Retina Display. But there is still no sign of MacBook Pro.

What to Expect?

There aren’t any details flying around yet, but Apple might go with a 13-inch version of the MacBook Pro. It won’t be a complete overhaul of the last year’s model, says Prosser, who tweeted an image earlier. Instead, he believes it to be an update to MacBook Pro 14.

Since Apple is still mum about the release of the MacBook Pro, we’re still uncertain about what to expect. But Kuo believes that Apple will bring back the Scissor-switch Magic keyboard.