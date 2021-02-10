Intel has already begun its operation on the Alder Lake processor. A new engineering sample Alder Lake processor has popped up online. The Geekbench benchmark displays the power of the new 16 core Alder processor on work. The 16 core processor has popped up tons of time during the start of 2021.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop spotted on Geekbench with an impressive improvement over the last leak.

The Alder Lake engineering sample has been popping up lately after its reveal in CES 2021. Intel is prepping the processor for the launch during the second half of 2021. The Alder processor defines the upcoming generation processors as Intel is going with the hybrid core architecture.

The 16-core Alder Lake processor makes an appearance here yet again. Since the processor is still in the engineering phase the Geekbench software gives somewhat unclear specifications. The assumed 16-core processor has a base clock of 2.20 GHz and boosts up to 27.2 GHz. The software isn’t able to read the original boost clock and reports it as 27.2 GHz.

Compared to the previous leaks, the base clock of the processor has improved a lot. The 16-core processor scores 6536 in the single-core test and 47870 in the multi-core test. The processor has come a long since its first sighting in Geekbench.

The particular processor has a 30 MB L3 cache, 3.75 MB of L2 cache testing on 32 GB of DDR5 memory. The RAM is strictly hidden as there is no exact speed stated in the processor. Everything is tested on an Intel Engineering board with no notable changes to the previous configuration.

According to Videocardz.net, the 16-core Alder Lake processor is already a step ahead beating the current Core i9 10900K. The Core i9 10900K is 3% faster in single-core performance but loses by 6% in multi-core performance. It is quite impressive seeing the development of the 16-core processors.

The 16-core Alder Lake processor comes with 8 Golden Cove cores (8 cores and 16 threads) and 8 Gracemont cores ( 8 cores and 8 threads). The Golden Cove is the high-performance core whereas the Gracemont cores are your efficiency cores. Intel is taking a sliver of inspiration with Apple’s M1 chip. The Alder Lake platform is expected to launch on H2 of 2021 with a new 600 series motherboard sporting the LGA1700 socket.