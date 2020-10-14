The best time to buy the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X/S might no be in November 2020. Maybe we need to wait for 2021 games before we invest our hard-earned money on a console. I started this story yesterday by listing the best next-gen titles that will become available in late 2020.

As I said, you’re going to buy a console depending on which games you want to play. Let’s face it: both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X have similar characteristics and performance, so pricing and fun are what you need to consider.

My goal is to help you decide between the Xbox Series and the PlayStation 5.

I will continue the story further with TBA next-gen games. On that note, there’re plenty of Xbox Series Games we’ve seen with no release date yet.

Info: Sony is leaning heavily into its “ Sony is leaning heavily into its “ immersive features. ” In particular, they haul on their 3D audio and the “Haptic Feedback” of the controller’s adaptive triggers.

We shouldn’t forget about the Nintendo Switch. They are soon to release a 4K version and continue while pushing their super-fun exclusive game rooster.

For example, their latest update to the Super Smash series added a couple of Minecraft characters. Now, that’s a family-friendly console, if you’re looking for one!

Factors to consider

The one thing that sets Microsoft’s console apart is its complete retro-compatibility feature. It can play all Xbox generation games with better frame rates and up to HDR graphics. If you’re running the old-gen games on an SDD card, it will also deliver instant load times.

Remember that you can expand the Xbox Series storage with custom SeatGate SDD storage drives.

On the other hand, the PS5 won’t support games beyond the PS4. However, it does support “99% of all PS4 games.” Moreover, the console has the PS5 Game Boost feature that improves PSVR and PS4 games’ frame rate.

On Sony’s part, the PlayStation 5 is coming with a new controller that looks sleek and cool. The DualSense peripheral packs adaptative triggers that react to the game’s action. There’s nothing like that on Microsoft’s side, as the Xbox is going with a similar controller design.

3D Audio

An impressive feature of the PlayStation 5 is its proprietary Tempest audio chip. It can deliver spatial audio with over 200 different sound sources.

Plug the right stereo or the right headphones, and you’ll be hearing sound from above, bellow, front, back, and sides. It doesn’t work on regular TV speakers, though.

The Microsoft Xbox Series consoles have a similar function as well. You can play 3D audio through the in-built app Dolby Atmos or Windows Sonic.

On the same note, the Xbox Series is compatible with Dolby Vision, a top-tier cinema HDR technology. It can significantly enhance the visuals of your games on the right displays.

A choice for budget players

If there’s something we can assure about the Xbox is that it’s the affordable option. First, they offer a next-gen $299 entry-ticket with the Xbox Series S. Secondly, because of their services.

We can’t say the same about the PlayStation 5 as everything is looking quite expensive. Even the Spider-Man: Remaster for PS5 costs money after Sony promised to deliver free PS5 upgrades for all games.

Game PassAnother thing that sets the Xbox apart is its appealing game bundle. Microsoft has been building the offer for years, essentially turning the Xbox into a service.

Although Xbox Game Pass is neither available nor functional in every part of the world, it’s currently the best video-game bundle there is in the market.

If you have the internet to spare and about $10 per month to invest in casual gaming, go for the Xbox Game Pass. It includes over 150 games you can download and play. More importantly, it consists of every Microsoft Exclusive on the release date.

Add a couple of bucks per month, and you can go for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes EA Play games plus the possibility of playing online and streaming.

On the PlayStation side, there’s nothing quite like it. There’s the PS Plus, though, which does deliver two free games per month. Titles like Uncharted 4 and Bloodborne have been freebies on the service.

With all said and done, we need to check the games coming on the horizon. Sony was the king of the current generation of consoles due to their exclusives, but Microsoft wants to change that. Buying studios with Bethesda and working alongside Western RPG masters like Obsidian might yield great results.

Moreover, Bethesda titles like Fallout 76 are available on Microsoft’s bundle.

Check Xbox Game Pass

Collection

Lastly, I have to note the PSN Plus Collection. As part of their subscription service, PS5 owners will access a catalog of industry-changing PS4 games.

It’s an excellent idea for PlayStation newcomers.

Check PS Plus

The best 2021 games for next-gen consoles

After reading our factors to consider, I hope the 2021 games list helps you make the right choice for you.

I’m leaving some games out of the list as I don’t want to make your reading endless. Still, I think I added the best titles we’ve seen revealed.

I’m leaving some games out of the list as I don’t want to make your reading endless. Still, I think I added the best titles we’ve seen revealed.

Some of these games are exclusive, whereas others are not. Suppose you’re not into playing any exclusive IPs. In that case, I advise you to go for the option that’s most readily available for you.

Considering most of the upcoming next-gen titles are also lanching for the current generation of consoles, the choices are slim. It’s not only about the fact that they look and play better on the newer devices.

Hitman 3

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Windows PC Release date: January 20, 2021 Publisher: IO Interactive Developer: IO Interactive

OFFICIAL PAGE

Agent 47 will be back on January 2021 with the World of Assassination trilogy conclusion.

The game trailer made a debut on Sony’s PS5 reveal showcase. It appears it’s going to be the biggest game of the franchise with six complete locations to explore.

IO Interactive says Agent 47 takes the “most intimate, professional contract of his career.” With high stakes, gorgeous graphics, and the fantastic stealth gameplay we’ve seen before, Hitman 3 is a next-gen heavy hitter.

Deathloop

Platform: PS5 Release date: Spring 2021 Publisher: Bethesda Developer: Arkane Lyon

OFFICIAL PAGE

Timed PlayStation Exclusive

Arkane can make hundreds of Dishonored-Games-With-A-Twist, and I would play them all.

That’s what Deahtloop looks like, albeit within a theme park where the character keeps going back to square every time he dies.

Deathloop sees two assassin enemies trapped in a time loop. Colt wants to eliminate eight targets in other to space; Julianna is looking to protect them.

The gameplay, as I said, is very much like Dishonored. It’s a first-person-shooter where you wield weapons on the one hand and super-natural powers on the other.

Deathloop will be a Playstation 5 exclusive for a year. After that, it will reach the PC. Because Microsoft bought Bethesda, it might get the Xbox Series as well.

Halo Infinite

Platform: Xbox Series, Windows 10 PC Release date: mid-2021 Publisher: Microsoft / Xbox Studios Developer: 343 Industries

OFFICIAL PAGE

Xbox Exclusive

The next entry of the iconic space shooter series was supposed to carry the Xbox Series sales.

However, the original reveal of the game flopped with unimpressive visuals. Even so, the game promises with an open-world scenario and a new engine -Slipspace- to pony the game forward.

As far as the story goes, it follows Master Chief on a new journey. The plot presents a new challenge to the Spartan soldier while continuing old threads as well.

Halo Infinite will become available through the Xbox Game Pass service for Xbox and Windows PC.

Now, disregard everything I said and just hear that music. Man, the Halo series bangs!

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Windows PC Release date: 2021 Publisher: Paradox Interactive Developer: Paradox Interactive

OFFICIAL PAGE

Despite the fact it has a very long and uninteresting name, the Vampire series is terrific.

It’s not quite popular, I know. It’s more of a cult classic that works more or less as a Deus Ex Meets Van Halen.

The second entry of the installment kickstarts the plot when the vampires break the rules and get out of hiding. Their actions upheave the fragile peace between the different vampire factions.

The player will choose between one of those factions to play, each granting different powers and abilities.

You will then approach missions on a semi-open world where you can sneak, fight, persuade, and use your supernatural abilities to achieve your political goals.

God of War: Ragnarok

Platform: PS5 Release date: 2021 Publisher: Sony Santa Monica Studio Developer: Sony Interactive Entertainment

OFFICIAL PAGE

PlayStation Exclusive

Sony swears God of War: Ragnarok will release in 2021, so we’re adding the title on the list. However, we might not see the game for a couple of years as building GoW masterpieces takes time.

Ragnarok is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, so no PS4 version. So far, we’ve only seen a short teaser trailer featuring Krato’s voice and nothing more.

Just don’t mind the confusing numbering of the God of War series. In particular, Ragnarok is referred to as God of War II, even when we already saw a GoW II back in 2007.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Windows PC Release date: 2021 Publisher: Deadalic Entertainment Developer: Deadalic Entertainment

OFFICIAL PAGE

Gollum is an intriguing game. How can they make it enjoyable? The LoTR universe is fantastic, but playing as the addict living on a cave might not be the safest bet.

Still, the split-personality hobbit is the main character of the upcoming game—no more Shadow of Mordor orc-kicking action.

The creature starts as a prisoner in the Barad-dûr fortress in Mordor. You eventually escape and traverse the Middle-Earth in search of the lost ring.

The developer promises persistent environments, several quest lines, friendly faces, and new characters. As far as gameplay goes, the developers describe the game as a stealth-action adventure title. Moreover, the scheming Gollum and the good-hearted Smeagol will both play a role in the plot.

So…sign me in. You had me at “Mordor.”

Resident Evil: Village

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Windows PC Release date: 2021 Publisher: Capcom Developer: Capcom

OFFICIAL PAGE

RE has resurged the last couple of years with two impressive remakes. Moreover, the previous entry of the franchise -Biohazard- was incredibly spooky and well written.

RE 8: Village is on its way to every console. The follow-up takes place a few years after RE7 with characters Mia and Ethan.

There’s a familiar face coming back, but this time as an antagonist of sorts. Long-running character Chris Redfield will set a chain of events that leads Ethan towards a haunted village looking for the truth.

And the truth involves hungry werewolves.

Battlefield 6

Platform: Xbox Series, PS5, Windows PC Release date: 2021 Publisher: EA Developer: EA Digital Illusions CE

OFFICIAL PAGE

Electronic Arts is working on Battlefield 6 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

It’s hard to believe the game will reach the time quota as we’ve only seen a reveal trailer so far. However, we all know how EA works: they rather launch a game sooner than later. And by “sooner,” I mean full of bugs and weird faces.

Either way, EA assures the game is targeting next-gen innovations. I’m sure Battlefield 6 is one of the most awaited 2021 games, and we can’t wait to find out a little bit more.

Chorus

Platform: Xbox Series Release date: 2021 Publisher: Deep Silver Developer: Fishlabs, Deep Silver

OFFICIAL PAGE

Xbox Exclusive

Chorus -identified as “Chorvs”- is an Xbox Series exclusive Microsoft presented on the original console showcase.

We don’t know much about the game, but we’ve seen some gameplay already. It follows Nara, a pilot, as she combats through space with her sentient ship Forsaken. Her goal is to destroy the cult she once was a part of.

It looks like a modern and Control-looking space arcade title. It’s simple, but it looks great.

Check our latest gaming news:

In Summary

There are still many games to name. Yet, if I let them out the list, it’s because the title has no release date attached.

I also left out Cyberpunk 2077 as we already made an article about CD Projekt Red’s next big RPG. We even listed its PC requirements, and they are not as high as we thought.

What do you think? Which games are you hoping to play on the PS5 or the Xbox Series X/S? For me, there’s nothing terribly exciting yet.