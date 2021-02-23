Witcher 3 was an exhilarating game from CD Projekt Red. The open-world environment, paired with its stunning visuals, brings life to the game. The combat system is fine-tuned and backed with ear-pleasing music getting the player going with its rhythmic combat.

But it has been quite a long since we got the Witcher 3 game, and we still are anticipating the next volume from the franchise. So rather than waiting for the next franchise or the next big thing, here are some game titles with similar gameplay and concept like Witcher.

Not every game has the same combat system or settings as Witcher. But we sure do look to fill in the void of the open-world game while we await the upcoming release from devs at CDPR.

25 games like The Witcher 3 – List basis

CD Projekt Red’s last RPG is the kind of experience we truly want. It’s vast, replayable, fun, gorgeous-looking with the plot to lure us to the end and back.

The idea is that you can pick a game you can play for a long time and re-visit at any time without the title feeling repetitive. Instead, you’ll feel like a different version of the main character. That’s the core feature on games like The Witcher 3.

Naturally, the games we pick need to have the plot to move you forward. A game without a good story doesn’t have enough momentum to carry you to the end, let alone make you want to replay.

Another feature we’d like to find on games like The Witcher 3 is immersion. By that, we mean the game must place you in a world that feels alive, real, and rich.

We’re also looking for some kind of freedom. You would call it “sandbox,” as if the game presents choice mechanics or various possible ways to complete a task. It makes the experience more immersive, and it makes you want to replay to try and do things differently.

We hand-picked Red Dead Redemption 2 as the ultimate game like The Witcher 3. Much like Red’s massive RPG, RDR2 is known as one of the best games in history.

“Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age” – Metacritic

Key Features

Genre categories: third-person-shooter, RPG, open-world, Western, immersive sim

third-person-shooter, RPG, open-world, Western, immersive sim Developer: Rockstar

Rockstar Publisher: Rockstar

Rockstar Release date : October 2018

: October 2018 Platform: Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia

Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia Metacritic ratings: 93

93 Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300; 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB; 150GB HDD.

Overview

Much like The Witcher 3, you will enjoy long hours of riding, fighting, and exploring on Red 2. It’s the same kind of vast, gorgeous, and immersive open-world that asks for a completionist playthrough.

You play as Arthur Morgan, an outlaw on 1899 Blackwater, a Wild West town. Your strive to survive is also the best part of the game: you need to steal, rob, kill, and make savage decisions to stay alive.

Here’s where we find a striking similarity with The Witcher 3. Red Dead 2 captures the sense of time, space, circumstances, and lore just as perfect as the Polish game. Wild West America is real, and you, as Arthur, must decide your path: revenge, redemption, or corruption.

The game is full of violence, gore, and complex moral issues. It’s intended for adults and young adults, people who’d like to immerse themselves in a different character during their free time.

What we like

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a masterpiece. From riding to the sunlight to gunplay, everything feels fantastic.

What we don’t like

There’s some clunkiness in the game. Notably, the gunplay system is not in shape, as rather than being smooth; it often feels laggy.

And secondly, the law system is odd. Prepare to suffer the consequences for minor things -like riding the wrong horse.

Key Features

Genre categories: “souls game,” RPG, third-person, action-adventure, open-world, samurai

“souls game,” RPG, third-person, action-adventure, open-world, samurai Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Activision

Activision Release date : March 2019

: March 2019 Platform: Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One

Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One Metacritic ratings: 88 (PC version)

88 (PC version) Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i3-2100 / AMD FX-6300; 4GB RAM; Nvdiai GTX 760 / AMD Radeon HD 7950, 25GB HDD



Overview

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has a flawless dark fantasy. The campaign won’t be as long as The Witcher 3 (30 hours or so vs. 150 hours plus). Still, the studio crafted everything about the game with great care. The perfection drips on characters, gameplay, graphics, performance, plot, pacing, and music.

You are a warrior that came back from the dead. Disgraced and dishonored, you aim to complete your mission, which is to protect your lord.

What you will love the most about Sekir is its thrilling combat. It’s reminiscent of the Soul series -challenging and highly dependent on you learning how to parry. The twists, though, is the number of magical skills you’ll learn plus the flawless wield of your Katana.

Shadows Die Twice goes for people looking for a challenging, engaging single-player campaign. It’s bloody and visceral, though, so kids should stay away.

What we like

Hidetaka Miyazaki (Bloodbourne, Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls) is the director of Sekiro. It’s also its latest title, as I think it’s the best. There’s nothing to take away from the game.

What we don’t like

There’re specific ungranted difficulty spikes, especially on boss fights. Your first gameplay is going to be tough. Moreover, if you’re looking for the authentic Dark Souls experience, Shadows Die Twice will feel different. You might feel upset about that for a while.

Key Features

Genre categories: action-adventure, third-person, open-world, RPG, sandbox, Viking

action-adventure, third-person, open-world, RPG, sandbox, Viking Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release date : November 2020

: November 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows PC, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Ubisoft Plus

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows PC, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Ubisoft Plus Metacritic ratings: 85

85 Minimum System Requirement: Intel i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200; Nvidia GTX 940 4GB / AMD R9 380 4GB; 8GB RAM; 50GB HDD



Overview

Taking cues from The Witcher, the game includes riding on your horse to explore a vast continent, full of clutter and side missions. Plus, it also has a dark fantasy medieval setting and choice mechanics with long-lasting consequences on the land. Even the graphics look similar!

And when The Witcher 3 is less of an RPG and more of a Geralt-the-Rivia-simulator, Vahalla is a Viking immersive sim. You’ll eat, fight, explore, and conquer as a Viking king, which is not something we’ve seen in other games.

If you’re into action-adventure games, I think you’ll like the swordplay and overall combat on Valhalla. The game puts stealth aside in favor of combat-oriented gameplay.

Valhalla is okay for the general gaming audience. It’s a casual game with a lengthy campaign, endless tasks and chores, and plenty of replayability.

What we like

Ubisoft achieved great overall aesthetics, swordplay, and RPG mechanics for Valhalla. The game generally feels fun and carries the Viking experience forward with castle raids and plenty of attitude.

If you’ve seen the Viking series (currently on Netflix), you will understand much of the game’s historical context. And you will love it!

What we don’t like

As a Ubisoft game, though, it feels as rushed as most of its titles. The score, animation, voice-acting, and other cinematic elements don’t belong on a AAA title. More often than not, the cinematic cuts or character interaction will take you off the experience.

Key Features

Genre categories: semi-open world, action-adventure, RPG, mythology

semi-open world, action-adventure, RPG, mythology Developer: SCE Santa Monica Studio

SCE Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release date : April 2018

: April 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4 exclusive

PlayStation 4 exclusive Metacritic ratings: 94



Overview

God of War is a game that can blow you away. It’s not as lengthy as The Witcher, nor does it shares an open-world design. There’s something similar, though, something Witcher fans will like.

The last game of Kratos’ series revolves around taking care of your son, Atreus, and forging a father-son relationship. Ring any bells with Geralt’s quest to find Ciri?

No matter the similarities, I can confidently say God of War features the best action gameplay I’ve seen. I bet only God of War: Ragnarok will beat this one in that department. And, as for the plot, it hits all of the right emotional spots.

Play God of War if you haven’t, please. Replay it many times, too: its RPG-style leveling and frenetic combat will make you want to come back.

What we like

God of War is a perfect title, so good that it’s enough reason to buy a PlayStation.

What we don’t like

It’s a PlayStation exclusive. What if I don’t want to have a console? It might reach PC, though, just like Horizon Zero Dawn.

Key Features

Genre categories: open world, action, combat, RPG, fantasy

open world, action, combat, RPG, fantasy Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release date : January 2018

: January 2018 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC

PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 88 (PC version)

88 (PC version) Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i5-446.0 / AMD FX 6300; Nvidia GTX 760 / AMD R7 260x 2GB; 8GB RAM; 48GB HDD storage.



Overview

You play as a veteran monster hunter and use your special abilities to track, slay down beasts. Their remains are your profit. Ring any bells?

I don’t want to take any credit out of Capcom, though. Monster Hunter: World has the most perfected combat formula I’ve seen on RPG titles. You won’t spend any time on menus, interfaces, and clutter; your gameplay is more about fighting and less about preparing.

That said, the thrill of the hunt never gets old. You follow the main quest that’s all about hunting the biggest, meanest beasts. Then, there’s a bunch of optional quests that are about killing smaller foes. All in all, you get about 45 hours of replayable slaying.

If you’re an RPG fan, I remarkably recommend Monster Hunter: World on either console.

What we like

We love everything about Monster Hunter: World. Its various gameplay mechanics, a vast array of monsters, and exhilarating combat makes for a perfect RPG.

What we don’t like

The PC port arrived eight months after the original PS4 game. It suffers from various bugs and glitches we didn’t see on consoles. Still, Capcom has been improving the port’s stability, so most of the game’s negative reviews are no longer relevant.

Key Features

Genre categories: open-world, action-adventure, combat, Lord of The Rings, fantasy

open-world, action-adventure, combat, Lord of The Rings, fantasy Developer: Monolith

Monolith Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive

Warner Bros Interactive Release date : September 2017

: September 2017 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC

PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 84 (PC version)

84 (PC version) Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8350, 4.0 GHz; 8 GB RAM; NVIDIA GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7950; 57 GB HDD



Overview

While The Witcher 3 works as part of the “what if?” video-game continuation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, Shadow of War expands Tolkien’s The Lord of The Rings books.

The game takes place between The Hobbit and The Fellowship of The Rings books. You’re searching for revenge against Sauron himself. Still, you must fight your way through Mordor while discovering the origin of the Rings of Power.

There was something that made the game unique, which was the Nemesis system. It was a groundbreaking AI technology that added “chess” elements to the game. For example, you beat various orc captains and hurt a commander on one turn. On the next turn, the orcs adapt to your strategy, evolve, and promote others to fill the empty ranks.

If you’re wondering how it would feel to command your orc army, or if you’re a LOTR fan, Shadow of War is a must-play.

What we like

Shadow of Mordor is one of the best action-adventure games in history. It achieved great results due to its Nemesis system. The AI-generated endless encounter possibilities to keep the game forever interesting.

What we don’t like

The game is a bit old, and the graphics look outdated already -albeit I thought the game looked awesome back on release.

Key Features

Genre categories: action-adventure, first-person, RPG, historic

action-adventure, first-person, RPG, historic Developer: Warhorse Studios

Warhorse Studios Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver Release date : September 2014

: September 2014 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC

PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 76 (PC version)

76 (PC version) Minimum System Requirement: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940; 8 GB RAM; GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870; 70GB storage (SDD recommended)



Overview

Deliverance tries to deliver a realistic Roman soldier experience, with a first-person view. The land is alive, the NPCs are interesting, and the war is all around you.

While it achieves the immersive simulation we’re looking for, it fails to deliver a fun experience. After all, Kingdom Come is just a game, which means it needs to have some leeway, which it doesn’t.

Still, it captures the mainstream appeal of the Roman historical period. The experience is as immersive as it gets, as you’ll even get to participate in large-scale battles and climb ladders to reach the top of the enemy’s wall.

It’s a niche game, a weird experience. I would recommend it for fans of, for example, the Age of Empires series.

What we like

It’s the best historically accurate experience you’ll get on a non-strategy game.

What we don’t like

The idea of a realistic experience leaves few opportunities for video-game mechanics.

Key Features

Genre categories: sci-fi, RPG, shooter, sandbox

sci-fi, RPG, shooter, sandbox Developer: Bioware

Bioware Publisher: Electronic Arts (formerly self-published)

Electronic Arts (formerly self-published) Release date : November 2007 (ME1); January 2010 (ME2); March 2012 (ME3)

: November 2007 (ME1); January 2010 (ME2); March 2012 (ME3) Platform: Xbox 360, PS3, Wii U, PC

Xbox 360, PS3, Wii U, PC Metacritic ratings: 94 (ME2) / 89 (ME3) / 89 (ME1)

94 (ME2) / 89 (ME3) / 89 (ME1) Recommended System Requirement: 2.4 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo; 4GB RAM; AMD/ATI Radeon HD 4850 512 / NVidia GeForce 9800 GT 512 MB; 15GB HDD (ME3)



Overview

The Mass Effect trilogy introduced the ability to carry your save file through games. That meant your choices stick from the first game to the end. CD Projekt Red probably noticed Bioware’s choice mechanics, save files, and dialogue wheels to craft their own world.

You play as Commander Shepard, and your mission is to save the Galaxy from a mysterious AI threat. However, your companions and the lore of the world is even bigger than the plot.

As the games go on, your actions create long-lasting consequences on most species of the Galaxy. What’s more, you craft either your companions’ loyalty or hatred, which ultimately determines their survival.

Sci-fi fans and RPG enthusiasts alike should play Mass Effect. In particular, Mass Effect 2 is one of the best games we’ve seen.

What we like

The many features of the game come as a neat package of a sci-fi adventure. From the score to the codex explaining all of the species, you genuinely explore a Galaxy that’s alive and mysterious.

What we don’t like

The combat of Mass Effect 1 feels clunky, albeit the original game is more about the story and the exploration. In comparison, ME2 and ME3 significantly improve action while making the world slightly smaller.

We can wait for the Mass Effect: Remaster, though, to make it all better.

Key Features

Genre categories: open-world, action-adventure, exploration

open-world, action-adventure, exploration Developer: Monolith Soft, Nintendo

Monolith Soft, Nintendo Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release date : March 2017

: March 2017 Platform: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U Metacritic ratings: 97



Overview

The Witcher 3 is an open-world game that works relatively linearly. You follow the main quest and do the side quests to keep leveling up. Zelda, though, takes the open-world design to another level.

Zelda: Breath of The Wild is a unique experience. It’s the kind of game where you can complete a task in any way possible. As Link can climb anything, go anywhere, and use many tools, the sandbox opportunities are as massive as the game’s open-world map.

In a way, Breath of The Wild allows you to do something “the wrong way.” For example, you may pass an obvious weapon opportunity early, only to push yourself to explore further and find an even better weapon. Or, if you don’t have a weapon, you can climb the mountain, throw a rock at the hog-goblin camp, and then pick the loot that will carry you forward.

The opportunities are endless. There’re no “invisible walls,” no rocks you can jump, or no mountains you can’t climb. There’re so many ways to play the game that the game feels welcoming to all audiences. Non-gamers, kids, adults, and the elderly alike can enjoy Nintendo’s masterpiece.

What we like

The aesthetic design of Breath of The Wild was a game-changer. Without the hardware prowess of competing consoles, Nintendo still manages to make the game look great while influencing many developers in the process.

What we don’t like

What’s not to like? There’s even an open-world map without any clutter to distract you. Breath of The Wild is just perfect, and it deserves all the praise it receives.

Key Features

Genre categories: RPG, fantasy

RPG, fantasy Developer: Bioware

Bioware Publisher: Electronic Arts (formerly self-published)

Electronic Arts (formerly self-published) Release date : November 2009

: November 2009 Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, Windows PC

Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 91 (PC version)

91 (PC version) Recommended System Requirement: Intel Core 2 Duo / AMD Phenom II X2 Dual-Core 2; 2 GB RAM; ATI 3850 512 MB / NVidia 8800GTS; 20GB HDD



Overview

I’ve always thought Dragon Age, and The Witcher 3 share many similarities. Most probably, Bioware developers read Sapkowski’s books to craft their lore and world. Both also share the same tonally, a dark fantasy setting, and the core idea that mages are as dangerous as powerful.

There’s also the Gray Wardens / Witchers’ idea, both mutated humans enhanced with the ADN of the same monsters they fight.

The original game had nothing to do with the original Witcher, though. The idea behind the first Dragon Age was that your character’s race and origins would shape your playthrough. And it does: you start in a different place of the world depending on the race you pick -like an MMO. Your choice will shape the main quest, character interaction, and even the ending.

Dragon Age: Origins belongs to the golden times of video games when plot and mechanics were above and beyond graphics and gimmicks. There’s no point in skipping this title.

What we like

Origins is the kind of title you would nerd-out to: the original Dragon Age found the recipe many RPGs would use afterward.

What we don’t like

While the combat still feels intricate and deep, the graphics are no outdated. Lucky for you, modding the game is very easy.

Key Features

Genre categories: RPG, classic-RPG, turn-based RPG, D&D

RPG, classic-RPG, turn-based RPG, D&D Developer:

Publisher: Larian Studios

Larian Studios Release date :

: Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, macOS PC

Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, macOS PC Metacritic ratings: 93 (PC version)

93 (PC version) Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i5 or equivalent; 4 GB RAM; NVIDIA GTX 550 / ATI Radeon HD 6XXX; 60 GB storage

Overview

Divinity: Original Sin II showcases how can the Larian Studio is. It’s a popular game, but it’s far from the attention The Witcher 3 gets, even if Larian Studios is currently at the top of Western RPG studios.

It does deliver plenty, though. First and foremost, the game is about endless possible results on all of your interactions, depending on your team’s skills and stats.

Secondly, it has a turn-based combat complex from the very beginning, as the character creation class is not easy. And third, a dark fantasy plot you’ll want to push through.

RPG fans, please, consider Original Sin II. It’s still the best turn-based combat game there is. It’s many awards and reviews as “the best game in history” should convince you.

What we like

It has excellent combat, superb choice mechanics, and a multitude of endings. Your choices shape the world around you like none other game we’ve seen.

Deep & tactical combat; complex choice mechanics. RGP mastery.

What we don’t like

Overly complicated for newcomers and non-RPG players.

Key Features

Genre categories: action-adventure, open-world, fantasy, The Lord of The Rings, RPG

action-adventure, open-world, fantasy, The Lord of The Rings, RPG Developer: Monolith Productions

Monolith Productions Publisher: Warnes Bros Interactive

Warnes Bros Interactive Release date : October 2017

: October 2017 Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC

Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 75

75 Minimum System Requirement: AMD FX-4350, / Intel Core i5-2300; 6 GB RAM; AMD HD 7870 / NVIDIA GTX 660; 70 GB available space



Overview

If you played the first game, Shadow of War is only going to feel better. Shadow of War takes the series’ foundation and adds modern graphics, animations, and a broader scope.

The Nemesis system comes back to deliver a greater variety of sieges, raids, and one-to-one combat. It makes the Uruk captains remain challenging right until the end. Moreover, the action is more fluid. It helps to traverse Tolkien’s original universe, and hearing surprisingly charismatic Uruk orcs are they get ready to tear you in half.

You’ll find great replayability on Shadow of War, but bear in mind a single campaign could stretch for 80 hours. You have 21 provinces to explore, 26 boss characters, a vast open-world rich in TLOTR’s lore, and the opportunity to go anywhere. That’s a Witcher experience!

I recommend Shadow of War to fans of action games. Series likeThe Arkham Knight can feel eerily similar to Shadow of War.

What we like

Beating Uruk-Hai orcs never gets old on Shadow of War. You might even forget playing the main plot as you run around stabbing filthy. Great times!

What we don’t like

Lord of The Rings hardcore fans won’t be happy about its lore’s “loose” treatment. There’s something worse, though, which is the intrusive presence of loot boxes and microtransactions on a single-player game.

Key Features

Genre categories: third-person, RPG, open-world, sci-fi, action-adventure, exploration

third-person, RPG, open-world, sci-fi, action-adventure, exploration Developer: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Publisher: Rockstar

Rockstar Release date : March 2017 / August 2020 (PC port)

: March 2017 / August 2020 (PC port) Platform: Windows PC, PS4

Windows PC, PS4 Metacritic ratings: 89

89 Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i7-4770K / Ryzen 5 1500X; 16 GB RAM; Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB); 100GB storage.



Overview

Horizon Zero Dawn is a former PS4 exclusive that ticks all of the right boxes regarding open-world RPGs. Unlike The Witcher 3, it brings a unique game universe, which mixes tribal society with futuristic tech and the series’ trademark robotic beasts.

Guerilla games crafted the game from the ground up for the PlayStation. They were free to do what they wanted, and the results show. Horizon Zero Dawn welcomes you to perhaps the most creative action-adventure game in recent history.

If that’s not enough, be sure that the gameplay is perfect. From AAA graphical works that still show three years after its debut to stellar action-set pieces, Zero Dawn is a must-play experience.

I recommend Horizon Zero Dawn for players looking for an immersive experience. The world is vast, the activities are plenty, and the presentation is original. You’ll have to invest some time to get a grip of what’s going on.

What we like

What we don’t like

The game has a multiplayer feature that has never lifted up. Still, we can skip it altogether without losing too much.

Key Features

Genre categories: sci-fi, fantasy, open-world, third-person, shooter, RPG, fantasy

sci-fi, fantasy, open-world, third-person, shooter, RPG, fantasy Developer: Piranha Bytes

Piranha Bytes Publisher: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic Release date : October 2017

: October 2017 Platform: PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Windows PC

PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 67 (PC version)

67 (PC version) Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD FX-8350; 16GB RAM; NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB / AMD RX 480 4GB; 35GB storage.

Overview

Gothic series creators built Elex from the ground up. Much like The Witcher 3, the game revolves around fighting against mutated, otherworldly creatures. Furthermore, there’s a full cast of characters pushing you to make complex moral choices.

Piranha Bytes has a cult following due to their Gothic and Risen series. Elex will look familiar if you’re a fan of their previous games. Yet, it presents itself with a sci-fi universe and the company’s most complex gameplay system. If you don’t put some time into mastering its many layers and simply smash the attack button, you will lose.

If you learn how to control the game, though, you will have a blast. The character becomes responsive, powerful, and fluid.

It’s not a AAA title, though, so it lacks depth, lack of balance, and overall sub-par performance. I would still recommend it to casual gamers, though, those of you looking for a more indie experience.

What we like

The game features a 100 hours plus experience with plenty of replayability. And because it’s a challenging experience, you may want to replay the game until you master its combat mechanics.

What we don’t like

Elex comes from a smaller studio, and, as such, it doesn’t feature the best performance.

15 . Ghost of Tsushima

Key Features

Genre categories: third-person, action-adventure, RPG, Samurai, historic

third-person, action-adventure, RPG, Samurai, historic Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Studios

Sony Interactive Studios Release date : July 2020

: July 2020 Platform: PlayStation 4 exclusive

PlayStation 4 exclusive Metacritic ratings: 83

Overview

Geralt the Rivia is no hero. He’s just a Witcher, a monster hunter surrounded by magic, monsters, and politicians. Though, Jin Sakai is an honorable samurai searching to turn the Japan-Korea war tide by himself. It’s a fantastic take on the actual war, but it does take you there.

The RPG elements on Ghost of Tsushima are fewer, though. But, regarding the open-world, I think we’ve finally found a game that’s more beautiful to look at than The Witcher 3.

It’s also the perfect stealth game, a great samurai experience, and a correctly directed game. It’s the title that would convince you that video-games are a form of art as well.

That’s not to see the gameplay stays behind. The samurai swordplay, with all of the gear, stances, and enemies, is stellar. I can’t recommend Ghost of Tsushima enough, especially if you’re looking for games like The Witcher 3.

What we like

Ghost of Tsushima is a 2020 Game of The Year nominee. The competition is intense, though, with titles like Hades and Doom Eternal going for the same trophy. It’s a strong contender, though, and it belongs at the top of game rankings.

What we don’t like

There’s a lot of clutter on Ghost of Tsushima, sadly. Two minutes can’t go by without something distracting you and taking you away from the main quest. It’s a completionist’s nightmare.

16. Wasteland 3

Key Features

Genre categories: RPG, classic RPG, turn-based RPG, post-apocalyptic

RPG, classic RPG, turn-based RPG, post-apocalyptic Developer: InExile Entertainment

InExile Entertainment Publisher: InExile Entertainment

InExile Entertainment Release date : August 2020

: August 2020 Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC

Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 85 (PC version)

(PC version) Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i5-3.3 GHz / AMD Equivalent; 8 GB RAM; Nvidia GTX 760 / AMD Equivalent; 52 GB available space.

Overview

Wasteland 3 is like playing a funny, dumber-down, more relaxing Divinity: Original Sin II. Yet, its 30 hours plus campaing delivers plenty of opportunities to choose sides, and the consequences are far more visible than what we see on The Witcher 3. There’re even various possible endings for you, and you’re companions.

Former Bethesda employees created in Exile after the original Fallout, so no wonder how the world is so similar. You play as a group of rangers trying to restore order in post-apocalyptic Colorado. It’s a world full of crazy gangs, mutants, peaceful robots, vengeful synths, and explosions.

The best part is maybe the various possibilities of completing a quest. That includes typically either playing along with a particular faction, betraying them, or killing everyone in your path. The last option will be hard and expensive, though. Because every bullet counts, you’ll want to be charismatic and convincing.

Wasteland 3 is for adults. It has weird humor, rough action sequences, and plenty of violence. If you’re a hard-working man, even a dad, Wasteland 3 is an easy yet challenging experience you’ll want to play in your downtime.

What we like

The game looks easy, but mastering its turn-based mechanics is harder than it seems. As every character has skills, stats, quirks, and perks, it’s all about getting the right synergies between combat and dialogue skills. Getting it right feels fantastic.

What we don’t like

The vanilla version of the game was full of game-breaking bugs. That included extra slow load times. Lucky for us, subsequent patches by InExile has fixed most of its offputting elements.

Key Features

Genre categories: fantasy, RPG, epic, fantasy

fantasy, RPG, epic, fantasy Developer: Bioware

Bioware Publisher: EA

EA Release date : November 2014

: November 2014 Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4

Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4 Metacritic ratings: 85

85 Minimum System Requirement: AMD Six core @ 3.2 GHz/ix core @ 3.2; 8GB RAM; AMD Radeon HD 7870 / R9 270/ Nvidia GTX 660; 26GB storage

Overview

The last entry of the Dragon Age series practically premiered back to back with The Witcher 3. Yet again, the similarities between the two universes became apparent. However, the Inquisitor takes a central role in the plot rather than a passer-by. Your mission is stopping the demonic presence in the world. Soon, you become the Inquisition leader, a religious army of sorts trying to restore order on Thedas.

The best part of the game is something amiss on The Witcher 3. See, there’re also various open-world maps to visit at any time, only smaller. However, the highlight is the main quests, set mostly on separate, unique scenarios where big action-set pieces await you.

Furthermore, once you go into the main quest, you can’t go back until you finish your objective, unlike The Witcher 3. It gives way for some of the best storytelling I’ve seen on an RPG, even if the side maps feel like repetitive chore and clutter.

I’d recommend the title for any Bioware fan and players looking for an epic RPG. My advice is to skip the first map -the dreaded Hinterlands- as soon as possible.

What we like

The main quest delivers epic boss fights, challenging enemy encounters, and difficult choices to make. Getting into the plot is always thrilling, but diving into the side quests can take away the fun really fast.

What we don’t like

Dragon Age: Inquisition starts relatively slow with a vast map full of fetch quests. The initial experience also runs through the whole game with many items to gather, over and over.

Key Features

Genre categories: Open-world, fantasy, RPG, action, third-person

Open-world, fantasy, RPG, action, third-person Developer: Big Huge Games, 38 Studios

Big Huge Games, 38 Studios Publisher: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic Release date : September 2020

: September 2020 Platform: Xbox One, PlayStatio 4, Windows PC

Xbox One, PlayStatio 4, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 72

72 Minimum System Requirement: Intel or AMD Quad-Core CPU 3 GHz; DirectX 11 Feature Level AMD or NVIDIA Card with 2 GB VRAM; 8GB RAM; 40 GB storage.

Overview

Kingdoms of Amalur: (Re-)Reckoning is maybe the least popular game of our “games like The Witcher 3” list. It’s a 2012 RPG by Big Huge Games, creators of The Rise of Nations RTS series.

38 Studios was also a part of the title. A retired millionaire founded the studio with Spawn’s creator Todd McFarlane, and TESIV: Oblivion Ken Rolston. Shortly after they released the game, 303 filed for bankruptcy, so it never got famous.

What we’ve got, though, is an intense and complex open-world sandbox with deep RPG elements. Unlike The Witcher, you’ve got countless classes, sills, weapons, armor, and abilities to choose and combine. The result is a customizable combat experience.

THQ Nordic remastered the game to give us the opportunity of discovering a quality game. Leading minds designed the experience, and it shows. The “RE” stands for the re-issue, while the Reckoning title debuted in 2012.

What we like

THQ treated the original game with care and respect. The re-release feels right and has the same amount of RPG elements to master.

What we don’t like

At the same time, the game retains terrible load times. However, the real potential to lose time relies on its endless side quests and activities on its massive dark fantasy world. Didn’t you want a Witcher experience?

Key Features

Genre categories: open-world, RPG, third-person, sandbox

open-world, RPG, third-person, sandbox Developer: Nine Dots

Nine Dots Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver Release date : March 2019

: March 2019 Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC

Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 67 (PC version)

67 (PC version) Minimum System Requirement:

Overview

Outward is a solid game with enough elements to feel unique. It serves as an experiment. The kind of decisions you’d expect from The Witcher experience go to another level.

Still, the game narrowly misses the mark. It’s often frustrating, but when achieves what most games can’t. It puts real weight under your choices, and every choice you make matters.

The result is a highly different experience in every playthrough. Not only that: you must fight every encounter as if you’re life truly depends on it. There’s no other RPG game that feels as challenging, evolving, and frustrating as Outwards.

It’s a “cult classic” game, though. Its persistent difficulty, clunky combat, and co-op features won’t appeal to anyone. Particular players looking for deadly RPGs can go for Outwards.

What we like

Outward’s aspirations are impressive. The consistent challenge on both combat and choices is the recipe for a unique role-play experience.

What we don’t like

Yet, the result is average. Balance issues, difficulty spikes, and unresponsive combat systems won’t help make the experience any better.

Key Features

Genre categories: open-world, RPG, sandbox, third-person, first-person

open-world, RPG, sandbox, third-person, first-person Developer: Bethesda

Bethesda Publisher: Bethesda

Bethesda Release date : October 2016

: October 2016 Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC

Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 93

93 Minimum System Requirement: Intel i5-2400 / AMD FX-8320; 8 GB RAM; NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB /AMD R9 290 4GB; 12 GB available space.

Overview

What is there to say about Skyrim that you don’t already know? The most important entry of the fantasy RPG genre is still a reference many years after its debut.

Does it compare to The Witcher 3? Or better, does The Witcher 3 compares with Skyrim? I would say both games are at the same level, albeit Skyrim’s characters follow an epic plot and can become many things -like a werewolf.

I don’t know which part is the best part of the game. If I had to pinpoint, I’d say your scream skills – Fus Ro Dah! – the game’s unique combat mechanic. It allowed you to use different war cries with various effects, like pushing enemies back. Unlocking these skills on their main quest missions was even better.

The game’s oldness washes off with the remaster edition and delivers an experience that still feels new, vast, and groundbreaking. If you’re playing it for the first time, it’s going to feel even better.

What we like

Skyrim is one of the best RPG games in history, and it was the best of previous console generations. It’s a formidable contender to beat, even by The Witcher 3.

What we don’t like

A fresh hand of paint fixes most everything except for the clunky animations. Still, RPG fans can get into the full glory of Skyrim.

21. Fallout: New Vegas

Key Features

Genre categories: third-person-shooter, first-person-shooter, open-world, post-apocalyptic, immersive sim, sandbox

third-person-shooter, first-person-shooter, open-world, post-apocalyptic, immersive sim, sandbox Developer: Bethesda

Bethesda Publisher: Bethesda

Bethesda Release date : October 2010

: October 2010 Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, Windows PC

PS3, Xbox 360, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 84

84 System Requirement: Dual Core 2.0GHz; 2GB RAM; NVIDIA GeForce 6 series / ATI 1300XT series; 10GB storage.

Overview

Fallout: New Vegas delivers a mix of various elements to perfection. First, it’s a 3D shooter where you can play either in third or first-person. Secondly, it immerses the player in its deranged post-apocalyptic setting. And third, it’s a sandbox game as it delivers multiple ways to play the game.

Even the title’s first mission, the “tutorial,” gives you the option to choose sides or do nothing. And even if you do something, there are multiple ways to push back or help the initial raider attack.

After that, you’re ready for one of the best games in history. It’s undoubtedly the best Fallout game, and its four DLCs only make it better.

Also, we’re happy to see a loving community of modders is keeping the game alive. Upcoming mods like Fallout 4: New Vegas will carry the game forward.

What we like

Fallout: New Vegas excels at what it tries to achieve, which is a sandbox experience. You get to choose a faction, explore the map to your heart’s content with no specific direction, and level up in many ways other than combat and quests.

What we don’t like

The combat feels a bit clunky nowadays. Fallout 4 did improve the series’ action tenfold while abandoning the true freedom of the game.

22. Fallout 4

Key Features

Genre categories: third-person-shooter, first-person-shooter, open-world, post-apocalyptic, immersive sim, sandbox

third-person-shooter, first-person-shooter, open-world, post-apocalyptic, immersive sim, sandbox Developer: Bethesda

Bethesda Publisher: Bethesda

Bethesda Release date : November 2015

: November 2015 Platform: Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One

Windows PC, PS4, Xbox One Metacritic ratings: 84

84 Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 945; 8GB RAM; NVIDIA GTX 550 Ti 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB; 30GB storage.

Overview

Fallout 4 is the game you either love or hate. No other game has as many side quests as Bethesda’s last single-player entry of the post-apocalyptic franchise. Except, probably, The Witcher 3.

The good thing is you can craft the experience you have, and the game will help you too. Depending on which faction you ultimately choose, your questline -and your playthrough- goes in a different direction.

On top of that, you get to build your own settlements, recruit settlers, and gather resources from your hub. As your colonies grow, you’ll unlock randomized quests o help fellow survivors.

Also, I must say the plot is terrific. The quests to find your stolen son becomes much, much bigger. Fallout fans and shooter enthusiasts must be part of the Commonwealth.

What we like

The plot is the best part of Fallout 4. Of all games on the list, it’s the plot I like the most. Also, the way it unfolds, with one quest being vastly different than the last, is terrific.

What we don’t like

The side quests are the downside of the game. There’s just an endless stream of repetitive chores, sub-par rewards, and uninspired combat that will make the game feel like an MMO. Maybe this is how Bethesda got the idea to craft Fallout 76.

Key Features

Genre categories: third-person, action-adventure, Jedi, RPG, “Souls,” Star Wars, sci-fi

third-person, action-adventure, Jedi, RPG, “Souls,” Star Wars, sci-fi Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment Publisher: EA

EA Release date : November 2019

: November 2019 Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, Google Stadia

Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, Google Stadia Metacritic ratings: 81

81 Minimum System Requirement: AMD FX-6100 / Intel i3-3220; 8GB RAM; AMD Radeon HD 7750 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650; 8GB RAM; 55GB storage

Overview

Jedi: Fallen Order started a positive trend of Star Wars games by Electronic Arts. The game follows a young Padawan trying to save remnant Jedis from the Sith Lords. It’s a coming-of-age-story, where Cal Kestis grows as both a man and a Jedi to fulfill his responsibilities.

Much like Geralt The Rivia, Cal Kestis is continuously overpowered by his enemies. He’s just an apprentice, and so he must learn his foes’ weaknesses through the codex to defeat them.

Moreover, Jedi: Fallen Order is a “soft Souls” game, which is also a feature it chares with CD Projekt Red’s game. The character has light & strong attacks, dodges, parries, jumps, and abilities. It won’t be a tough as a Souls game, though, but the Souls elements only improve the game’s playability.

That said, playing as a Jedi and growing powerful as time goes by can only be the best experience for Star Wars fans. Its many puzzles -also not as challenging as a Zelda puzzle – also give the game the much-needed change-of-pace. A must-play for Souls and Star Wars followers.

What we like

The Jedi combat has never been as good as Fallen Order. It poots the Star Wars: Loot Boxes 2 to shame.

The plot doesn’t fall behind, though. With a good cast of support characters, relatable villains, and Darth Vader himself, it will feel like the best Star Wars movie you’ve seen in a long time.

What we don’t like

Albeit it’s not the best game in history, I wouldn’t know what to pinpoint as a flaw. It’s just a safe approach, that’s all.

I mean, it doesn’t present anything unique or new, as most of its elements come from other games. For example, the combat takes a cue from the Souls series; the puzzles resemble Zelda: Breath of The Wilde; and the exploration feels like the Tomb Raider series.

Key Features

Genre categories: RPG, “souls,” third-person, combat

RPG, “souls,” third-person, combat Developer: FromSofware

FromSofware Publisher: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco Release date : April 2016

: April 2016 Platform: Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC

Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC Metacritic ratings: 89 (PC version)

89 (PC version) Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD® FX-8350; 8GB RAM; NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 970 / ATI Radeon R9 series; 25GB storage

Overview

The third-entry of the Dark Soul series was a viral sensation. The series that created The Witcher’s combat gameplay felt better than ever -other than Demon’s Souls: Remake.

It features the trademark swordplay, sorcery, and locations of the franchise. It’s equally challenging as ever before, and mastering the dance of parries and dodges is your only chance of survival.

Such a difficult game only makes victory feel like a real-life achievement. As time goes on, you’ll get progressively better by mastering the combat mechanics of the game. That said, you’ll want to replay the game, over and over, until you feel like a flawless player.

Who should play this? It’s not for everyone, that’s for sure. Go ahead and try Dark Souls III when you’re tired of beating easy games and steamrolling through every battle. If you haven’t played it yet, I advise you to check the easier Jedi: Fallen order first.

What we like

Dark Souls III might feel overly complicated at the beginning. You don’t even know what to do during the initial part. Once you get the hang of the game by death and experience, there’s much to love.

What we don’t like

Regardless of its absolute perfections, fans would have loved to see new features and combat mechanics. There’s nothing new on Dark Souls III. Instead, it refines everything the series wanted to deliver since the original Demon’s Souls.

25. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Key Features

Genre categories: RPG, open-world, dark-fantasy, action, hack&slash

RPG, open-world, dark-fantasy, action, hack&slash Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release date : May 2012

: May 2012 Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4

Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4 Metacritic ratings: 81

81 Minimum System Requirement: Intel Core i5 660 CPU or equivalent; Radeon HD 5870 or equivalent; 4GB RAM; 20 GB available space

Overview

Dark Arisen is the definitive edition of a serious hack&slash RPG. It’s also a medieval dark fantasy on a massive open-world. The universe is rich, and the plot is terrific.

The best part of the game is something that shares with the Dragon Age series. I’m talking about the three companions available -the Pawns. These come with a smart AI that makes them deadly and useful in combat. That said, the combat is fluid and features action sequences not proper of an RPG -like fighting atop a dragon to cut his head.

You can enter its 60 hours plus experience with the typical Western RPG classes. You can choose Fighter, Archer, or Mage, and these classes later develop into other sub-classes. It’s the experience you’d expect with all but perfect executions of the different RPG elements.

Overall, Dragon’s Dogma is a top-tier RPG, a game I recommend to hardcore fans of the genre.

What we like

It’s a Western RPG that executes its mechanics to perfection.

Also, it helps that the world is smaller than, for example, Skyrim or The Witcher 3. It delivers a self-contained experience that’s still full of different sites to explore -castles, caves, dungeons, layers, and more.

What we don’t like

The downside of the game is its graphics. It’s a 2012 game, and there’s no remaster.

Setting aside the pros and cons, I must note Netflix is working on Dragon’s Dogma anime adaptation. Here’s the trailer:

In Summary

After careful review of many games, we cut down the list to just 25 titles. Don’t get us wrong, though; there are many others. Still, we curated the selection with our personal preferences and experience as gamers.

I included the least amount of console exclusives as possible. Moreover, about half of these titles won’t ask much regarding system specs, so you’ll probably be able to play them. That means you could be playing most of those titles without owning enthusiast gear. We’re not the gatekeepers of gaming here.

That said, we find Red Dead Redemption 2 as the most similar game to The Witcher 3. It might not have swords or magic, but it has the same ideas.

Would you believe if I said both are Western games? Your main character is a lonely, manly man traveling the world and solving people’s problems with brute force. He’s also a renegade -a mutant, on the one hand, and an outlaw, on the other – trying to prove he’s worth as a human.

That’s just us, though. What do you think? Is there a game like The Witcher 3 you would like to share with us? Leave your comments below!

Remember to share the article with your gamer friends so they can find a great RPG to play!