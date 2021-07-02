25 Hidden or Private Roku Channels You Never Knew Existed

For most Roku users, the channels offered in the official Roku Channel Store are sufficient entertainment. But to really get the party started, you need to start checking out all the hidden or private Roku channels.

In the following article, we will share a list of the 25 best hidden or private Roku channels you need to know about. Towards the end of the article, we will also look at a quick tutorial on how to add these channels on Roku.

Let’s get started!

25 Best Hidden or Private Roku Channels

EuroRoku

EuroRoku lets you livestream over 100 European channels in HD. You’ll be able to view channels from 7 European countries, viz. Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Bulgaria and Moldova.

EuroRoku is a subscription-based service. Packages start from $9.99 per month with a 7-day free trial available.

‘EuroRoku’ Channel Access Code: 296XJKP

5ik.TV

If you’re into the culture from the far east (Japan, China or South Korea), then you’re going to love 5ik.TV. This Roku channel lets you livestream channels from these countries.

There’s only one catch. These channels aren’t available in English. So you’ll need to have knowledge of the local languages.

‘5ik.TV’ Channel Access Code: 5ikTV

Spanish Time

Spanish Time is a great Roku channel for those who love the Spanish language and the culture associated with the people who speak this language. It offers a livestream of programs from Spain, Central America and South America.

The programming range from Sports and Entertainment to Culture and Children’s programs. So this can also be a great choice if you’re planning on raising a child who can speak Spanish.

‘Spanish Time’ Channel Access Code: spanishtime

El Cartel TV

On Roku, ‘El Cartel TV’ offers a range of shows and TV channels from South America (mostly Colombia). But the real name of the channel is ChibChombiaTV. The shows are exclusively in Spanish and include a wide variety of programs from News to Entertainment.

Some of the local channels offered in this stream include Tele Vida, Canal Uno, Telepacifico, Senal Colombia, Tigo Music HD, TV Agro and Tele Medellin, among many more.

‘El Cartel TV’ Channel Access Code: chibchombiatv

Armchair Tourist

Armchair Tourist is an interesting channel that lets you enjoy scenes from various locations around the world from the comfort of your home. This channel features a stream of fixed-angle footage from various scenic locations around the world.

The footage comes with background sound and no interruptions. There’s also no narration as you would find in a typical travel vlog. You just feel like a silent observer in the location.

‘Armchair Tourist’ Channel Access Code: ArmchairTourist

Weather Radar

This channel provides a continuous stream of local and national (US) weather updates in the form of graphics. You can use your Roku remote to navigate to any Doppler radar site in the country and then select it to get the latest time-lapse radar image of the area’s weather.

Various National Weather Service graphics such as the GOES North America IR Loop, GOES Western U.S. Visible Loop, GOES Eastern U.S. Visible Loop, National Hurricane Center – Pacific and National Hurricane Center – Atlantic are also offered.

‘Weather Radar’ Channel Access Code: radar

iTunes Podcasts

The iTunes Podcasts channel on Ruku lets you listen to free iTunes podcasts. Unlike the traditional route of listening to these podcasts, you don’t need an iTunes account, nor do you need to have the iTunes application installed on your device.

The search bar works as well as it does in the iTunes application. You can either search for a particular podcast or search by topic. You can even save your favorite podcasts.

‘iTunes Podcasts’ Channel Access Code: ITPC

Pro Guitar Lessons TV

If you’ve dreamed about learning the guitar but have never had the chance to do it, Pro Guitar Lessons TV is the channel for you. For just a small fee, this channel provides professional guitar lessons for learners of every level, beginners to advanced.

The channel lets you follow the courses at your own pace and new contents and lessons are regularly added.

‘Pro Guitar Lessons TV’ Channel Access Code: ProGuitar

Food Matters TV

Food Matters TV or FMTV for short is a great channel for food and cooking enthusiasts. It offers a range of videos related to food and nutrition. The four main categories of programs include: Cooking recipes, Food and nutrition related documentaries, Health and Wellbeing videos and Yoga videos.

The core philosophy of this channel is health and wellness through food. So you can expect most contents to revolve around this premise.

‘Food Matters TV’ Channel Access Code: foodmatterstv

The Aimless Cook

If you’re a foodie, you’re going to love The Aimless Cook. Hosted by Jay del Corro, the channel offers a number of recipes (favorites and original) from across the world with easy to follow instructional videos.

Recipes include everything from breakfast ideas and appetizers to full fledged meals. You can expect to get a lot of interesting cooking ideas in this channel.

‘The Aimless Cook’ Channel Access Code: TheAimlessCook

Great Chefs

This is another must have channel for every cooking enthusiast. The channel is simple. It features episodes of a series of cooking shows titled Great Chefs (Great Chefs of America and Great Chefs of the World).

Every episode in this channel features a chef showing you how to prepare a full three course meal (appetizer, entrée and dessert).

‘Great Chefs’ Channel Access Code: greatchefs

Tips on Healthy Living

If you’re passionate about fitness and health, Tips on Healthy Living is a channel you need to check out. The channel focuses on information shared by various authors regarding healthy living.

There are several videos of various categories, all related to wellness.

‘Tips on Healthy Living’ Channel Access Code: healthyliving

Science Fiction and Beer

If you’re a nerd for Science Fiction movies and Science documentaries, then look no further. Science Fiction and Beer is a Roku channel dedicated to two topics: Science Fiction and, as the name suggests, Beer.

In this channel, you will find vintage Sci-Fi content that you wouldn’t find anywhere else. And in a dedicated segment, the channel developer demonstrates his beer making equipment.

‘Science Fiction and Beer’ Channel Access Code: TZG6P92

The Space Opera Channel

The Space Opera Channel offers content related to space. The offered programs includes fan made films to classic tv shows/films set in space and everything in between.

The offered programs include: Flash Gordon, Space Angel, Rocketmen vs Robots, Project S.E.R.A., Malice, One Step Beyond etc.

‘The Space Opera Channel’ Channel Access Code: soctv

Space Time

Another great channel for fans of astronomy and everything space. Space Time offers high-quality content from Space Agencies around the world, including NASA.

The videos are of six categories: Deep Sky, Solar System, Space Travel, Featurettes, Astrophysics and Historical.

‘Space Time’ Channel Access Code: CN6MRTG

Wilderness Channel

If you’re a fan of nature, then you’re going to love Wilderness Channel on Roku. This channel streams contents related to Wildlife as well as survival in the wild, fishing, hunting etc. The channel creators claim their three key demographics as Outdoor Survivalists, Hunters and Nature Lovers.

The channel offers a livestream broadcast of its own programs as well as some on-demand shows like Alone in the Wilderness and America’s Wilderness.

‘Wilderness Channel’ Channel Access Code: FL821095

The Map Channel

The Map channel is a great find for geography nerds. It offers maps from across the world and beyond. The channel hosts a database of maps, atlases and other geography related libraries. It even offers maps of the Moon and planets like Mars, Jupiter and Venus.

Navigating the channel can be a frustrating experience for some beginners, so it is best if you start off in the Favorites section. Once you get a hang of things, you will find everything here from the FEMA flood maps to the NEXRAD weather radar.

‘The Map Channel’ Channel Access Code: map

Fun Little Movies

Fun Little Movies is an interesting channel that features over 1600 short films and movies. The content is mostly comedic, and each video lasts for about 3 minutes. There is a 30-second commercial between videos, but other than that the channel is free.

‘Fun Little Movies’ Channel Access Code: FunLittleMovies

DISHWorld

If living abroad has left you missing TV programs in your native language, DISHWorld could be the channel for you. It offers programs in 15 languages, including 8 Indic languages (Hindi, Bangla, Gujrati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).



The programs offers include Sports, Entertainment, News, and Kid Shows. And regardless of what language package you choose, you also get some free channels in English.

‘DISHWorld’ Channel Access Code: DISHWorld

My Favorite Movies

My Favorite Movies offers a huge catalog of classic movies from the 30s, 40s and 50s. The genres span from Western, Sci-Fi and Horror to Comedy, Cartoons and Fantasy. All the movies offered in this channel are in the public domain, which means they are completely free.

While you can access this channel for free, it is ad-supported.

‘My Favorite Movies’ Channel Access Code: MyFavoriteMovies

Cowboy Classics

If you’re a fan of old coyboy movies you’re going to love Cowboy Classics on Roku. This channel offers a range of Western movies, including classics like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, One-Eyed Jacks, The Carson City Kid and The Lawless Frontier among others.

The entire catalog has movies from over 6 decades, from the 20s to the 80s. You’ll be able to witness the evolution of America’s favorite movie genre, the Western.

‘Cowboy Classics’ Channel Access Code: CowboyClassics

The Silent Movie Channel

The Silent Movie Channel is a great find for anyone who is a fan of the silent era masterpieces. You can expect to find popular silent era films from Charlie Chaplin or Buster Keaton. But the channel’s entire catalog extends to other genres such as horror, adventure, romance etc.

This channel offers silent films from all around the world.

‘The Silent Movie Channel’ Channel Access Code: RLQXKG

Cartoon Keepsakes

If you’ve got a kid at home or are a fan of classic cartoons yourself, Cartoon Keepsakes is a channel you need to check out. The offered catalog includes the likes of Tom & Jerry and Betty Boop as well as some classic movies.

‘Cartoon Keepsakes’ Channel Access Code: CartoonKeepsakes

Happy Kids

Like the name suggests, Happy Kids channel offers programs for kids. So if you’re a parent of a young child, you absolutely need to check this channel out. The contents offered in this channel can help young kids learn while enjoying themselves.

Some of the offered video contents include like likes of the Alphabet song, Animal Rhymes, Multiplication Songs, 10 Favorite Bedtime Stories and Home Paper Crafts among many others.

‘Happy Kids’ Channel Access Code: HappyKids

The Ocean Network

The Ocean Network offers a range of videos (TV shows, footages and documentaries), all related to the ocean. So if you’re a fan of the ocean, this is channel that you have to check out.

There are five categories of videos in this channel: Ocean Sports, Ocean History, Ocean Preservation, Ocean Documentaries and Underwater.

‘The Ocean Network’ Channel Access Code: OceanNetwork

How to Add Hidden or Private Channels on Roku

The official Roku channel store in and of itself offers plenty of entertainment. It provides easy access to Netflix and Amazon Prime as well as a range of other popular networks. But there’s a whole world you’re missing out if you’re not checking out all the hidden or private Roku channels.

In order to add hidden or private channels on Roku, you will need:

A Roku Account. The Access Code for the Hidden or Private Channel.

Follow these steps to add a channel: