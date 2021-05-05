3DMark just launched its Wild Life Extreme benchmark application for mobile processors. Previously there was Wild Life benchmark application, but this time 3DMark released its final and more accepted version. The Wild Life Extreme benchmark works on cross-platform devices from Windows to Android devices.

3DMark Wild Life Extreme – A cross-platform benchmark application

The 3DMark Wild Life Extreme application is a heavy benchmarking application for mobile devices. The application is built for ARM, Qualcomm, and the latest M1 Apple devices. The application runs on the latest flagship mobile devices, Apple M1 Macs, and ARM-based Windows devices.

Currently, the application is quite heavy and might not run on all mobile devices. 3DMark Wid Life Extreme includes new effects, enhanced geometry, and particles, making it demanding even for the latest flagship devices. 3DMark downsamples the 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) rendering resolution to the display’s resolution.

The application uses Vulkan API on Android and Windows and Metal for iOS and Mac devices. The Windows on ARM devices will use DirectX 12 API. Even in top-tier devices, you can expect a choppy or low frame rate when running the test.

3DMark Wild Life Extreme comes with two GPU tests. The quick benchmark shows the short and instant performance of the device. The 3DMark Wild LIfe Extreme benchmark allows you to compare GPU scores across tons of platforms.

The 3DMark Life Extreme Stress Test is a more extended test that keeps the device under heavy load producing a single score. The stress test gives you your device’s performance in the long run and the total amount of heat produced.

You can compare your benchmark scores across multiple platforms. The application gives in-depth results of your benchmark scores in graphs and real-world game performance. So you can check the performance of your favorite games in 3DMark before installing them on your device.

The 3DMark Wild Life Extreme comes free for all platforms. The Wild Life update available in the 3DMark Advanced Edition on Steam and available free for 3DMark Professional Edition customers.

Android users can get the free update from AppStore, but the device should have Android 10 or higher. iOS and macOS devices can download the application through the Apple App Store. The application is only available from iPhone 7 Plus on iOS devices and M1 MacBook devices.