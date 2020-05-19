We know that there will be some delays or shortages of the much-awaited iPhone 12 as Apple pushed back productions. But there are rumours that we might get four new models this year.

Back in April, YouTuber “EverythingApplePro” shared a CAD render of how iPhone 12 Pro Max would look like. And we have to admit; it was pretty amazing. Now, a new leak suggests that Apple might bring out a 5.4-inch OLED display iPhone 12.

A New iPhone with a 5.4-inch OLED Display

There are rumors that Apple is coming out with four new iPhone 12 models. There will be your regular 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the successor to iPhone 11. Another model is the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. But there is another, smaller, more affordable iPhone 12 in the works.

Jermaine Smit, aka Concept Creator, a Dutch designer, designed a 3D render of the new iPhone 12. And the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 looks spectacular.

According to the rendered images, the iPhone will have a smaller dimension than that of the recently released iPhone SE. With just a 131x64mm aspect, however, the screen real estate will be much larger.

We might also get wider edges and smaller notch, something that’s on every Apple fan’s mind.

All the iPhone 12 models will have the A14 Bionic processor, LiDAR scanner, and OLED display, and 5G.