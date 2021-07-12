7 Games Like Life Is Strange That You Have to Play

Life is Strange was a breath of fresh air when it hit consoles. A graphic adventure game, it turned its back on huge, sprawling open-worlds for episodic installments. It made developers realize the story was as important as anything else to gamers.

The best story-based adventure games come in a range of old and new titles. Each of the games below may have different themes, but they each have engaging plots to keep you hooked. Read on as we present our top seven games like Life is Strange.

What Remains of Edith Finch

What Remains of Edith Finch is one of my favorite games of the last ten years. It is often overlooked for being an artsy, hipster indie game. However, many of its peers seldom do half as well with their narrative as Edith Finch does.

Using only one direction control and a grab button, you begin on a journey around your inherited family home. The premise is that a curse had befallen your family. It is at this point the game could fall into tired haunted house cliches and tropes, but it never does.

Instead, it takes a brave dive into mental health issues and genealogy. While it remains sad throughout, it mixes it with playful interludes to keep the game balanced. The title is short, and you can play the whole thing in the time it would take to watch a movie.

If you want a game that kills a few hours but leaves you feeling touched and moved, you need this game. A truly unmissable title.

The Last of Us

Unless you have been living in a box for the last few years, you will have heard of the Last of Us. However, if you have not already played it then you are missing out on a treat. You will be hard-pressed to find a game that tugs at the heartstrings as much as this.

The game is survival horror, though this alone does not do it justice. While zombie narrative is well tried and tested the game does not rely on shock and gore. The horror is secondary to the developing father-daughter relationship between the main characters.

A virus known as Cordyceps has swept the US, turning people into flesh-eating undead. You play as the two main characters, as they traverse the US over the space of a year. The aim is to get Ellie, who is the only known person immune to the virus, into a place where she can be studied for a cure. The twist at the end leaves a real question mark hanging over the game.

Unfortunately, the follow-up does not address this as well as it should. That is why the game pips its younger sibling to claim its place on the list.

Beyond Two Souls

Quantic Dream Studios could be the masters of narrative storytelling in games. This title, Beyond Two Souls, even debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival despite not being a movie. It is a perfect blend of interaction and adventure.

You are Jodie, a young lady with strange psychic powers. Linked to her is Aiden, a dark, floating entity. You play the part of both characters as they grow, develop powers and learn to live with each other.

The controls in the game take some getting used to. You use the direction control moving toward objects marked with white dots. Once there, you have several choices regarding what you want to do with them.

It is not that the controls are complicated, but they are quite alien compared to many other games. However, by no means should it put you off. After an hour it will become second nature.

The game has a star-studded cast including Elliot Page and Willem Dafoe. Each choice you make will impact the storyline, and these are usually moral dilemmas. As such, there are various endings for the game.

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain is another great story-based adventure from Quantic Dream. In fact, the two games were combined into The Heavy Rain & Beyond: Two Souls Collection. Where the other game had drawn commercial criticism, Heavy Rain was a runaway success.

The game’s loose protagonist is Ethan Mars, who has three days to rescue his son from the sadistic origami killer. While Ethan performs several trials to reveal his son’s whereabouts, other people are also tracking the murderer. This leads to a twisting plot in which you take charge of four quite different characters.

Once again, the choice you make impacts the outcome of the game. Depending upon which of the characters you reach the end of the game with determines the outcome. Adapted from a 2000 page script by creator David Cage, the attention to detail is astonishing.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

Ethan Carter’s opening gambit is a warning telling you how it will not hold your hand. This is true, so much so that you can face abject frustration when playing. The highs in this game are well worth it, as you explore a beautiful open world.

You play Paul Prospero, a detective who has strange, occult powers. Upon getting a fan letter from a young boy named Ethan Carter, he travels to the boy’s hometown. He finds the Carter family murdered and must attempt to piece together their disappearance.

The main crux of the game is using Paul’s powers to see what happened in the past. You can create psychic visions of events, garnering clues from objects found in the game. Time is tangible in the game, and you even have to arrange cutscenes to divulge the correct information.

Drawing from classic seventies horror and gothic literature, the tale is creepy but without relying on cliches. Its excellent twist at the end leaves you clamoring for more and pretty heartbroken.

Like Edith Finch, the game is quite short. It rounds off well leaving no possibility of a sequel, so enjoy it while you can.

The Wolf Among Us

Almost all the titles by Telltale Games could have made it onto this list. Their Batman titles are particularly great. Combining interactive storytelling with great comic artwork, they are almost more graphic novel than a game.

The Wolf Among Us is based on the Fables comic book series. You play the part of Bigby Wolf, known at large as the big bad wolf from fairytale lore. It comes in five chapters, each of which ties into the larger narrative.

As Bigby, you have to investigate a murder in Fable Town. This secret community of fairytale characters exists in eighties New York. It’s a great concept for anyone who has not already read the comic.

The game is laid back in its application, using interaction with objects to unfold the mystery. Some scenes that require more action amp up the pressure with quick-time events. This combines into a fun, exciting story that is easy to play.

One of the great things about the game is the depth of character. All the big names in fairytales will appear at some point in much grittier guises. The Little Mermaid is a prostitute for example, and Beauty and the Beast are a middle-aged couple with marriage difficulties.

While it may not have the luster and shine of many of the other games on the list, it is an imaginative title with a great plot. If you are a fan of graphic novels, then this is for you.

Detroit Become Human

Detroit: Become Human is the third and final Quantic Dreams title on the list. It is another game by famed producer David Cage, and like his other games, spared no attention detail. This time the supernatural themes are gone in favor of a futuristic setting.

The whole game has an uneasy, under your skin tension about it. This is because the subject matter is not some distant, far-fetched plotline. It feels like it could happen next year.

In the game, machines have become as intelligent as humans. However, they are still serving humans in different roles. As they deviate from their programming they become more human, bonding together to form an alliance.

You play three of these androids, and the choices you make will impact the outcome. One uses their sentience to lead a revolution and one to care for a young girl. The third is a police investigator who has to make tough decisions on where his allegiances lie.

The game has a stellar cast. Jesse Williams, Clancy Brown, and Lance Henriksen all add a realism that blurs the line between man and machine. Like many great games, it raises some uncomfortable questions about what it means to be human.

