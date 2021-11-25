Best 8 RAM Slot Motherboards in 2021

Looking for a great quad-channel memory motherboard (AKA an 8 RAM slot motherboard) that comes with all the bells and whistles? Then you’re in luck because I’ve compiled a list of the best motherboards with 8 (or more!) DIMM slots that you can get right now.

Even though these boards can be very expensive, I’ve also tried to add some budget options to the list.

Motherboards With 8 RAM Slots Overview

What to Look for in a Quad-channel Motherboard

Choose Compatible RAM

Since RAM is the main part of your reason for buying this board, you’ll want to make sure you get the RAM that best suits your motherboard. While it’s important to get the type your motherboard supports (like DDR3 or DDR4), it’s also important to choose RAM speeds that your motherboard supports.

Motherboard model pages usually list all of the RAM speeds they’re compatible with, in their specifications list on the manufacturer’s website.

Be mindful that the speeds you end up getting may differ depending on how much RAM you add and how compatible the RAM sticks are with each other. So it’s best to use the same type of RAM together as well. Many motherboard manufacturers have supported memory vendor lists on their websites.

Get a Powerful CPU

Less capable processors won’t be able to handle the requirements of that much RAM and might cause some unforeseen issues when you try to start up your PC. It could also just cancel out the rest of the RAM sticks and only use the number that it’s comfortable with.

Most CPUs are dual-channel memory controllers and can’t handle quad-channel memory. So you’ll have to opt for a more expensive CPU like the AMD Threadripper processors or the Intel Xeon processors.

Consider Your Budget

Motherboards with 8 memory slots tend to be a lot more expensive than regular motherboards. Not just because they fill a more niche market, but also because the manufacturing costs are higher.

It costs more for companies to make motherboards with 8 RAM slots because the design is more complicated, you get more parts than normal, and they don’t just mass-produce them which lowers the price.

So you’ll have to consider your budget carefully when buying an 8 RAM slot motherboard as these can easily run twice the price as regular boards. Depending on your situation, that might force you to spend less on other important components. I wouldn’t recommend going for a cheap 8 RAM slot motherboard either as in this case you really get what you pay for.

Best 8 RAM Slot Motherboards

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel C621

Intel C621 Number of Memory Slots: 12 x DIMM, DDR4

12 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 192GB

192GB Channel Supported: 6 Channel

6 Channel Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 5 / V5.0

Wi-Fi 5 / V5.0 Form Factor: EEB

If 8 DIMM slots aren’t enough for you, how about 12? You can still stick to the 8 RAM slots if you want, of course, but you get a seriously overpowered board that can handle anything. Even if you want to run 3D rendering software while mixing a new song and editing something in Photoshop. The board supports DDR4 memory supporting up to 192GB with speeds of up to 4200 MHz (when overclocked).

On top of being built for high performance, the ROG Dominus Extreme also looks amazing. Its shiny smooth backplate armor covers an entirely black box and is complemented by beautiful lines and plenty of RGB lighting.

This board’s overclocking ability is top-notch with great heat distribution and VRMs. The 4-Way PCIe 3.0 slots support multiple graphics cards with GeForce SLI, AMD CrossFireX, and NVidia NVLink. You’ve got the best in networking as well with 10Gbps LAN, Intel I219-LM gigabit LAN, and Wi-Fi 5.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD TRX40

AMD TRX40 Number of Memory Slots: 8 x DIMM, DDR4

8 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 256GB

256GB Channel Supported: QUAD Channel

QUAD Channel Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 6 / V5.1

Wi-Fi 6 / V5.1 Form Factor: E-ATX

Like the name implies, the Creator TRX40 was created to be the ultimate motherboard for creatives, and it doesn’t disappoint. This is a sleek black motherboard with beautiful steel armor detailing and a crystal RGB block on the VRM heatsink.

This E-ATX motherboard features 8 DIMM slots and supports DDR4 RAM with speeds up to 3200 MHz when overclocked for JEDEC RAM, and 4666 using A-XMP overclocking mode, with a maximum memory of 256 GB. Those are pretty incredible speeds for JEDEC RAM.

With this board, you get 4x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, 3x M.2 slots, 3-Way multi-GPU support with either SLI or CrossFire, and support for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs. Since it’s a creator model, you also get plenty of USB 3.2 connector ports (15 in total!) and 4x USB 2 ports. It also has 10-Gigabit LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD WRX80

AMD WRX80 Number of Memory Slots: 8 x DIMM, DDR4

8 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 2048GB

2048GB Channel Supported: 8 Channel

8 Channel Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 6 / V5.1

Wi-Fi 6 / V5.1 Form Factor: E-ATX

If you’re looking for a real workhorse without the fancy RGB and shiny details, then the Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI is likely the partner you need. This motherboard focuses on function over style and it shows, with plenty of power under the hood.

Memory-wise it supports 8x DDR4 RAM going up to an insane 2048GB with maximum speeds up to 3200 MHz. That’s accompanied by 7 x PCIe 4.0/3.0 x16 slots, 3 x M.2 slots and 8 x SATA 6Gb/s ports, and support for AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro Series Processors. There’s plenty of connectivity too with the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, Bluetooth v5.1, and a total of 17 USB ports!

The Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI is a fantastic mid-range E-ATX motherboard that won’t break your wallet in half. Don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s inferior in any way. This board comes with premium specifications but isn’t extravagant which is perfect if you’re not into fancy RGB boards or want to get a powerhouse for work.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel X299

Intel X299 Number of Memory Slots: 8 x DIMM, DDR4

8 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 256GB

256GB Channel Supported: QUAD Channel

QUAD Channel Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 6 / V5.0

Wi-Fi 6 / V5.0 Form Factor: ATX

The ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II proves you don’t have to find a buyer for your kidney to be able to afford a dependable 8 slot RAM motherboard. You get some of the best RAM speeds and support at this price level, with a capacity for 8 DDR4 RAM supporting up to 256GB and speeds of up to 4266MHz. That’s amazing for such an affordable board.

In terms of looks, this motherboard manages to balance an edgy gaming design with a more contemporary modern look. Big parts of the board are covered by sleek black armor and the VRM heatsink comes with beautiful detailing. There’s also RGB lighting with Intel’s Aura Sync so that you can match the lights to your music or videos.

As for the specifications, the ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II comes with a whopping 9x PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, support for both 2-way and 3-way SLI and CrossFire for multiple GPUs. There’s also 3x M.2 sockets, 8 x SATA 6Gb/s ports, and great connectivity with 2.5G LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD WRX80

AMD WRX80 Number of Memory Slots: 8 x DIMM, DDR4

8 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 1024GB

1024GB Channel Supported: 8 Channel

8 Channel Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: NA

NA Form Factor: CEB

Even though the WRX80 chipset was originally intended for specific workstation cases, the Gigabyte decided to create the WRX80-SU8-IPMI for a broader consumer audience. Because of its less than mainstream origins, the motherboard is pretty plain looks-wise but is still one good-looking piece of hardware.

The important part, though, is what it can do – and there’s plenty of exceptional features to go around. Along with having 8x DIMM slots with a memory capacity of up to 1024GB and supporting up to 3200 MHz, it also has 7x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots (though the sixteen lanes is conditional). The board has 2x M.2 connectors, 4x SATA 6Gb/s connectors too.

On top of all that, you get great connectivity with 10x USB 3.2 ports, a Thunderbolt add-in card connector. Sadly there’s no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth with this board which can be a downside for creators – although it can easily be fixed with a USB adapter.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD TRX40

AMD TRX40 Number of Memory Slots: 8 x DIMM, DDR4

8 x DIMM, DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 256GB

256GB Channel Supported: QUAD Channel

QUAD Channel Wi-Fi / Bluetooth: NA

NA Form Factor: ATX

This is another Threadtripper motherboard with a more affordable price tag that still manages to deliver, making it a great entry point into high-capacity RAM motherboards. The 8x DIMM slots have 256GB memory support and can reach speeds of up to 4666 MHz when overclocked. It also has Quad-GPU support for both SLI and Crossfire.

The Prime TRX40-PRO is a beautiful board too, if you’re into building a good-looking rig. The black board is complemented by sleek white-silver casings on its heatsinks that come with some detailing and RGB lighting.

The VRMs on this board are consistently great considering its “lower” price tag, and the heat distribution is fantastic as well. So if you’re into overclocking, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with its features. That includes a 3x M.2 Socket 3’s, 8 x SATA 6Gb/s ports, 3 x PCIe 4.0 x16 with full x16 capability across the board and 1x 1 x PCIe 4.0 x4. It also comes with an abundance of USB 3.2 and 2.0 connectors.

FAQ

Why Aren’t There More Motherboards With 8 RAM Slots?

Besides the price issue of creating a bunch of high-capacity RAM motherboards, most CPUs are dual-channel memory controllers. You need a quad-channel memory controller CPU to handle the loading capacity of that much RAM. This is why you also need to buy a compatible CPU when buying a motherboard with 8 RAM slots.