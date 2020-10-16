Ubisoft and CD Projekt Red released new trailers for their upcoming massive action RPGs. The trailers are packed with information about the most hyped 2020 games for PC and console.

On one side, the French studio released an Assasin’s Creed in-depth trailer. It showcases whole new layers of the next entry of the series. Albeit it doesn’t quite look like an Assasin’s Creed title, it does looks gorgeous, immersive, and vast.

On the other side, the Polish developer shared new info on their Night City Wire YouTube program. In particular, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 is packing a complete vehicle system. Step aside, GTA!

There’s a lot of excitement and anticipation surrounding these two titles. We expect them to be 2020 best-sellers, as well as fine examples of what the video-game industry can achieve.

If you’ve been out of the loop, we’ve covered Cyberpunk 2077 and Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla before.

Next-gen heavy-hitters

Both games are marking the entrance to next-gen gaming. I don’t mean the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series only, as next-gen gaming is more than that.

First of all, video-game developers are in dire need of extra resources to render more immersive worlds.

As consoles and PC optimize overall video-game rendering, developers find more resources for other aspects that matter even more than graphics. I’m talking about AI, weather conditions, dialog, ambiance depth, sound sources and effects, game physics, and more.

The Xbox Series does an incredible job of optimizing resources. However, both the Xbox Series and the PS5 share similar specs, even the same AMD CPU and GPU.

Aside from resource optimizing, there’s a couple of particular features both consoles share. The consoles are setting SDD drives and super-fast boot times as the entry ticket for next-gen gaming.

Like-wise, Ray Tracing also seems like the feature every upcoming game is going to want. The forthcoming Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs are going to do a fantastic job in that regard.

With ray tracing, instant boot times, and extra resources for many game mechanics, developers like RED and Ubisoft are doing impressive things. Features like the fantastic display of realistic cars in Cyberpunk are possible since next-gen 2020 games.

And yet, Cyberpunk 2077 is not reaching the PS5 and the Xbox Series until an early-2021 patch. That didn’t stop Nvidia from adding ray tracing support to its PC version.

Cyberpunk 2077 is packing a great variety of vehicles

“Gearhead or not, hope you’ll get your engine revved up for the vehicles you’ll see in Cyberpunk 2077. Enjoy the ride!”

The open-world of Night City would be overwhelming without means of transportation.

Hence, CD Projekt Red detailed how vehicles are going to work on their game. A new trailer reveals a wide array of cars, bikes, and trucks V can ride along the journey.

The studio designed every car from scratch, and there’re five different vehicle classes to master. These classes are Economy, Executive, Sport, Hypercar, and Heavy Duty.

In particular, the Heavy Duty vehicles are either trucks or armored cars. Then, the Hypercars are the show’s star as they unite the best each class has to offer.

You can either steal or buy the cars to create your collection. Moreover, you can “summon” them from your character’s super-futuristic smartphone. I guess that’s the sci-fi version of Geralt de Rivia’s whistle to invoke Roach on The Witcher 3.

What’s important to note here is that every vehicle has a unique design. From the interior to the sound of the engine, CD Projekt Red crafted everything with care.

Real-life cars on Night City

“More of a two wheels fan? No worries, we got you covered!”

That’s not all, though. The studio forged an alliance with Porshe to include an iconic car into Cyberpunk 2077. You’re going to see the 1977 Porsche 911 on the streets of Night City. Following the game’s story, the 911 was Johnny Silverhand’s car (Keanu Reeves).

Keanu Reeves, always involved with the game, also collaborated with the creation of the vehicles. He drove Arch Motorcycle custom bikes on a freeway to capture its mechanics, sounds, and features.

What are we expecting?

The level of detail on Cyberpunk 2077 is unprecedented. It goes above and beyond what GTA previously managed. There’s so much going on in Cyberpunk 2077 that we would have to use many words to uncover everything it offers.

First of all, it’s an FPS RPG with dialogue, choices, and consequences. And it seems it will excel in those aspects, first and foremost, as you will set the past of your character since the character creation screen.

It features a massive open-world city -Night City- that’s probably as big as LA. And it’s full of crimes, side quests, business opportunities, and sites to behold.

And now, it seems it will also feature top-tier vehicle gameplay. What else could we ask for?

Cyberpunk is releasing on November 10 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. YOu can play it on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles with retro-compatibility.

Assasin’s Creed in-depth trailer

“Explore how to grow your settlement, customize your Viking, and even journey to new worlds as you expand your clan’s influence throughout England…and beyond.”

Ubisoft doesn’t stay behind either. Even if Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla is looking a whole lot like The Witcher 3, it still looks fantastic.

The game’s new in-depth trailer expands on the many gameplay mechanics of the game.

We’re now more clear on what the game is about. You’re Eivor, leader of the Raven Clan. Your kin’s goal is to build a settlement on foreign lands, New England Shores.

As their leader, you must secure the position of your tribe. You must build a home.

The settlement is the game’s hub, where you’ll get the primary quest assignments to secure the land. It’s also where many side characters will ask for the leader’s help.

You will need to grow your settlement by forging alliances with rivaling factions in England. Otherwise, you’ll need to conquer other territories by politics, raids, or stealth assassination. The “war-mongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok” are one of the four factions ruling England, and they are going to be the tougher enemies.