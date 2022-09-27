The error message “A device which does not exist was specified” can appear for various reasons, and it usually causes your drive to be inaccessible. However, this error can also appear in specific directories and folders.

This issue usually occurs due to the storage device failing as the periodic read and write wears off the lifespan of the device. However, even if your storage device is not problematic, other causes like outdated device drivers, damaged motherboard headers, and conflicting drive letters can also cause this problem.

So, in this article, we have compiled a list of fixes to help you get rid of this error message.

How to Fix “A Device Which Does Not Exist Was Specified” Error?

Before you begin, make sure your storage device is working properly. You can plug the storage device into another computer to check if it works there. Also, make sure to check in different ports.

Then, go through the solutions we have listed below.

Update Drivers

The disk drivers connect your computer’s system and the storage device. If the driver faces issues like improper installation or corruption, you can face errors like not being able to access the drive or files.

You can try updating the drivers to resolve this issue.

Access the Run dialog box by pressing Windows + R key. Open Device Manager by entering devmgmt.msc Navigate to Disk drives and locate the problematic drive. Right-click it and select Update driver.

Tap on Search automatically for drivers.

If updating your drive doesn’t fix the issue, you can try reinstalling the disk drivers.

In Device Manager, right-click the problematic drive. Select Uninstall driver.

If the drive is an internal drive, restart your computer, and it will be automatically installed again. If the drive is an external drive, simply unplug the device, and plug it back in. When your PC detects the new device, it will automatically install drivers for it.

Lastly, make sure your motherboard drivers are updated to the latest version. You can check the latest drivers of your motherboard on the manufacturer’s official website and download it from there if your motherboard drivers are not up-to-date.

Run CHKDSK Command

Windows OS has a built-in method of troubleshooting disk issues called the CHKDSK scan. You can run this scan from the Command prompt to see if it fixes the issue.

While you may need to have the drive mounted for this command to work properly, even if your drive is inaccessible, you can still try this fix.

Press Windows + R hotkey to launch Run Utility. Enter cmd to open Command Prompt. Type the command chkdsk <drive letter> /f /r /x and press Enter. Replace <drive letter> with the actual drive letter of the problematic drive.

E.g. chkdsk E: /f /r /x

After the scan finishes, exit Command Prompt.

Change Drive Letter

You can also face this particular issue if you have multiple drives, some of which have conflicting drive letters. Also, the error message may display one drive letter, but the same disk drive has another drive letter in Disk Management.

If you have this kind of conflicting drive letter issue, you would have to change the assigned drive letter of the problematic disk.

Right-click the start menu. Select Disk Management. Right-click problematic drive and select Change Drive Letter and Paths.

Click on Change. From the drop-down menu, choose an unassigned drive letter.

Click OK and Yes.

Recreate Drive Partition

If the above methods don’t work, you can try fully formatting and recreating the drive partition. It will fix any minor errors in the device’s configuration and recreate the file system for it.

Here’s how you can do it:

In the search bar, type Command Prompt and open it. Enter the command diskpart and click Yes on the UAC prompt. In Diskpart, enter the following commands to clean your drive:

list disk

select disk <number>

In the <number>, replace it with the drive number of the problematic drive shown in the list disk command.

E.g., select disk 1

clean



Now, you need to recreate the disk partition and format it. Enter the following commands in order:

Create partition primary (Make sure the problematic disk is selected.)

active

format fs=ntfs

assign letter=e (You can assign any unassigned letter you like.)



Exit Command prompt.

Check Motherboard Headers

If your internal drive is facing this issue, and the above methods didn’t fix the issue for you, you may need to check your motherboard headers. The motherboard headers are connectors built for connecting to various devices, including the HDD and SSD.

If they are damaged, you will need either physical repair or replacement to fix this issue. It would be best for you to visit a service center to have the necessary repair done.

Replace the Storage Media

Lastly, you may need to replace the storage device if they are damaged beyond repair. Most storage devices have a lifespan of three to five years, as the years of read and write function will eventually damage the device beyond repair.

If your device has been in use longer than that, maybe it is time to consider a replacement. Additionally, you can try recovering some of the data on the device using third-party data recovery software.

Also, if your device is newly bought but still shows the error, the device could have been defective from the start. You may have to contact the manufacturer for a replacement.