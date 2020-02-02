Asus introduced their new Zephyrus lineup laptop during the CES 2020. The new Asus Zephyrus G14 is a 14″ inch laptop has a thin and sleek looking body powered by an AMD Ryzen Processor. With better design and thermal in mind, Asus plans to ship its new laptop by the 2nd Half of this year.

Thin and Light Laptop ships a fun LED showoff section

Asus has partnered up with AMD to deliver this powerhouse of a laptop. The Zephyrus G14 comes in a 14″ inch form factor with minimalistic looks. The laptop ships with a 120Hz 1080p display and is also available in the 1440p 60Hz option. Asus has reduced the bezel on display and removed the webcam on the device. Asus might ship an external webcam for the device.

The body is CNC milled from Magnesium-aluminum alloy. The material helps to shed some weight off the device, whereas the plastic cover protects the device at the bottom. The laptop ships two types of lids. The most attractive being the AnimationMatrix style. The Animatrix display lid has more than 6000 perforations on the top. Under the holes lies 1000+ mini LEDs under a diffuser layer protected from dust and debris by a protective layer. The product seen on CES 2020 is not the final product. The Pre-Production model shown had no means of protection for the perforated holes. Asus engineers will come up with changes for the final product. The laptop is available in 2 colors – grey and white.

The laptop uses an Ergolift Hinge to keep the thermals in check. The device has several air vents for exhaust and intake (Located at bottom, sides, and back). The Hinge keeps the laptop on its rubber feet and keeps the thermal in check.

The Ergolift Hinge has its disadvantages as the heat dissipated goes right on the screen. Even though this might be a problem, Asus has engineered the device to dissipate heat from the bottom and the side, lowering the heat flow from the back. The laptop uses the Asus designed chiclet-style keyboard, meaning it is easier to adjust while typing, experience similar to all the other Asus laptops if you have owned one. The touchpad is small but does the job very well.

Talking about the I/O, the device ships with 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery), 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. The device has down-firing stereo speakers. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the power button of the laptop. Asus has implemented a Fingerprint caching system where the device registers the fingerprint when a user powers the system and provides the cached fingerprint when Windows asks for bio-metrics authentication while logging in.

Zephyrus Partners Up with AMD, boasting an eight-core beast

Asus has partnered up with AMD powering the device with Ryzen 4000 CPU. The laptop is available with up to Ryzen 7 4800HS. Based on AMD’s 7nm FinFET processing node. The APU has eight cores and 16 threads with a base clock of 2.9GHz and boosts up to 4.2GHz. The package is configured to draw 35W. This might be the binned Ryzen 7 4800H processor, but I might be wrong. Even though the APU is rated for 45W, but Asus has configured the package to lower down the thermals without compromising the performance of the device. The APU has 12MB total cache and comes with an in-built GPU. The Ryzen 7 4800HS come 7 Vega GPU cores clocked at 1600MHz.

Although you get iGPU with the APU, you will not need to rely on that as Asus confirmed that the device would ship with up to an Nvidia RTX 2060. Asus product page says that the device will also ship with AMD Radeon Graphics. The device supports up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM running at 3200MHz, be wary while configuring the device as the RAM is soldered directly onto the PCB. The pre-production had a single SO-DIMM slot for an upgrade, meaning there isn’t a lot of headroom or upgrades. So it would be better to take the 16GB model and later upgrade to 32GB by adding a single 16GB UDIMM. The device supports up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVME SSD. It has 2x PCIe NVME Slots.

The Zephyrus G14 powers using the 74WH battery packed into it. The device gets its juice from the provided with a 180W power brick. The laptop can also be charged with the USB C port (65W), removes the hassle of carrying a bulky charger, but for video editing and gaming, it is suggested to use the 180W power brick.

First Impression and Availability:

The new Asus Zephyrus G14 looks attractive and has caught the eyes of many viewers and our writers. Zephyrus has a minimalistic look that can make an average user think that it is a standard laptop. There aren’t any RGB LEDs on the body and doesn’t give off a gamer vibe. You can even take this laptop to a boardroom meeting as people won’t even suspect that it is a gaming laptop.

The laptop takes a spot between Razer’s Stealth laptop and a gaming laptop, as due to its minimalistic look but packing powerful hardware inside it. It’s a minimalistic device with high productivity performance inside. Asus has done great work on the laptop and partnering up with AMD. Ryzen 3000 CPU was better hardware talking about performance and price. If we trust on AMD with their new Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile CPU or APU, then this will be the best performing laptop paired with Nvidia’s graphical prowess. There is no news for the Intel variant for this laptop, but it looks like Asus will bring Intel variants after the release of 10th Gen High-performance mobile processors. The Zephyrus G14 will cost around $1400 or more, which may vary according to configuration.

Asus Zephyrus G14:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

RAM: 16 GB DDR4 3200MHz

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti

Storage: 256GB NVME SSD

Display: 1080p 120Hz 3ms Panel

Reviews and more regarding the Asus Zephyrus G14 after the product gets launched. So please stay tuned for our review.