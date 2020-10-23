A leaked image of the Radeon RX 6000 has surfaced online. The leaked photo looks to be an engineering sample board for the Big Navi GPU. Twitter User EB-18 recently uploaded the picture of the PCB showing the engineering sample of the graphics card PCB.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 to ship with Dual 8-pin connector and 16 power phases

The leaked picture shows us the engineering sample of the RX 6000 graphics card. Previously we got an insight on the leaked die image of the RX 6900. Since it is an engineering sample, it will differ from the final product. The PCB does give us some hint regarding the upcoming RDNA 2 based Radeon GPUs.

The engineering board features a power full 16-phase power delivery system. The GPU draws in electricity with its Dual 8-pin power connector. The two large aluminum fin-based heatsink cool the VRMs of the card. The aluminum heatsink will not be present in the final product.

For some reason, the GPU die has been blacked out, but we still get some details on the PCB. The exciting part is the board features a BIOS switch on the top of the PCB. The BIOS switch tells the board is an engineering sample or an AIB custom board. It might be an engineering board, but we might not be truly sure. If it is an AIB board then AIB partners have started doing testing on the cards. The GPU die is surrounded by 8 spots, which will feature the GDDR6 memory.

The Radeon RX 6900 will use a denser DRAM module. The previous leak showed the backside of the card. The card didn’t feature memory on the back relating to AMD using denser DRAM modules. The RX 6900 will have the previously mentioned 256-bit bus interface.

The card will come with at least four display outputs. The outputs include two DisplayPort, a single HDMI port, and a USB Type-C Virtual Link connector. No information about the HDMI connector has surfaced yet, but we believe it might be the latest HDMI 2.1 standard.

AMD is set to release its latest RX 6000 series graphics card on November 5th. We will be getting the first unveiling of the RX 6000 cards on October 28th. The RX 6000 series has already been teased during AMD Ryzen 5000 Keynote and leaks to point out to be a power card. The flagship RX 6000 series card is most likely to head to head with Nvidia’s RTX 3080.