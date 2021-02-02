The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is launching very soon at the end of February. The new die shot of the upcoming GPU codename GA106 surfaced online. The pictures show a lot about the upcoming RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, if the rumors are right.

First look on the GA106 GPU, the 4th member of the Ampere Family.

The RTX 3060 is set to release at the end of February. Nvidia plans to add more GPU in the Ampere family lineup with RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3050 / Ti expected to release this year. The RTX 3060 is the newest addition to the Ampere lineup with a hefty 12 GB of VRAM.

The RTX 3060 uses the GA106-300 GPU featuring the 3840 CUDA cores. But the leak presented by Videocardz showcases the GA106-400 GPU. There is no mistake that the GA106-400 and the GA106-400 looks identical, making anyone believe it as the GA-106-400 as an engineering sample.

The leaked image of the graphics card shows clearly that it is using the latest DDR6 VRAM. The Samsung K4ZAF3258M-HC16 has a memory clock speed of 16 Gbps like the RTX 3060. Each package carries 2GB of memory making it more likely an engineering card for the RTX 3060. There might be a more probability that the mention GPU can be the upcoming RTX 3050 Ti.

The vacated memory slot on the PCB shows a spot for more memory modules. Nvidia can outfit the GA106-400 with a 1GB module with a memory clock up to 14 Gbps. That is the same thing that Nvidia did for the RTX 3060 Ti. The GA106-400 sits on a 192-bit bus maximizing the final bandwidth to 384 GB/s.

The die size of the GA106-400 is a lot smaller than the GA106-300. The GA106 has a die size of around 276mm2. The closest thing to the GA106-400 is the TU116 GPU measuring at 284mm2. The TU116 lacked ray-tracing cores inside it, raising some questions on the upcoming graphics cards.