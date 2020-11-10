It seems the MacBook Pro 13-inch is getting a better upgrade than we thought it would. Both the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook will get an A14Z processor for its brain. It seems Apple is taking another route outfitting it with A14Z than the more prevalent A14X Bionic CPU.

13-inch MacBook Pro now comes with a more powerful 12-core A14Z bionic with a $1299 lower price tag

The A14Z Processor is the newest powerful processor from Apple. According to reports from 000leaker, it seems the A14Z comes close to the A14X Bionic processor. The previous leak showcased the unnamed CPU beating the top of the line 16-inch Macbook Pro. The 8-core Apple A14X Bionic beat the top of the line Core i9 CPU in GeekBench performance. It seems the adding four extra cores is going to increase the performance of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The lower 13-inch MacBook ships with the lower end eight-core A14Z processor; even though it is a lower-end version, it still beats the Core i9 thanks to its performance. Both the MacBooks might miss out on the Thunderbolt 3 support. For Power MacBook users losing the Thunderbolt 3 might pose a problem. But the support is expected to arrive on the future models.

MacBook Pro 13in Early 2020 VS MacBook Pro 13in Late 2020

– 12 cores ”A14Z” Processor VS 4 cores Intel Core i5/i7 8th gen

– Price: Based off of leakers

Cheaper VS $1299

Not sure if there is a 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports model

Will keep ya updated — 0-0-0 (@000leaker) November 8, 2020

Previous reports said that the Apple Silicon was tested earlier with a positive result on the performance. Opposed to the Intel counterpart, it won’t be expensive, and the consumer won’t have problem buying products. But will this Apple move to the newer ARM-based ecosystem. The company is already working on the ARM-based desktop computer called the A14T. The A14T seems to be the successor for the Desktop processor and will produce more for the year to come.

ARM-based computing isn’t entirely adhered to well, and support for the X86 processor is universal. Now, the ARM technologies have increased in compute power and compete with the top of the line desktop and workstation processors. Apple’s move to ARM-based CPUs marks a revolution in computing. ARM might be a force to reckon with as it has been growing at a faster pace. Look out for the laptop in Apple “One More Thing” event this November 10.