How to Access Android Phone Remotely

In situations where you need to assist someone over the Internet, communicating back and forth can be inconvenient. Instead, it would be easier if you could just access the device and perform the necessary actions yourself.

Fortunately, it’s possible; you can access a device such as an Android phone remotely. You can accomplish it through various apps, among which some are available as a built-in feature, and others need to be installed on your devices.

How to Access an Android Phone Remotely?

While the Link to Windows feature is built-in on the PC, you may need to install the apps both on your Android device and the PC. Also, some require you to create an account to use their services.

On the other hand, you must use them only with the device owner’s permission and not consider doing anything unethical.

Using Phone Link

If you have a Windows device, you can use its built-in Phone Link app to access your Android device remotely. However, there’s a caveat; you must connect both devices to the same network.

While some modern smartphones already have the feature in the Settings app, you can download it from the Play Store for others.

Nonetheless, make sure your Android OS is version 7 or above. Also, update your Windows device to the latest version so that it supports the above feature.

Open the Link to Windows app on your mobile device. If your phone has the feature built-in, you can access it from the Notifications panel or manually from the Settings app. (Connected devices > Link to Windows)

Launch the Phone Link on your Windows device. On Windows, select Get Started. Next, check the I have the Link to Windows app ready checkbox. Select the Pair with QR code to connect your phone and PC using the QR code.

Alternatively, you can select Pair manually to connect the two devices using a PIN code. Tap Link your Phone and PC on your Android device. Then, tap Continue.

Use your phone to scan the QR code on the Windows device.

Grant various permissions like Contacts, Calls, SMS Messages, and Photos/Media according to your preferences when the phone prompts you by tapping the Allow option.

When your devices are connected, you will see the “Your phone and PC are linked” screen on the phone, and “You’re all set” on Windows. Using the Phone Link app, you can now read messages, access media files and folders, contacts, or even make a call on your phone.

Using Team Viewer

Unlike the Phone Link app, you can control an Android phone with another android phone or a PC using the TeamViewer app. Moreover, it offers additional features like hosting a meeting and chatting with another connected device.

Step 1: Set up TeamViewer on Mobile and PC

Download and install TeamViewer for Windows on your PC and

TeamViewer QuickSupport on your Android device. Open the QuickSupport app on your mobile and tap Agree and Continue to grant permissions to the app.

Also, grant access to the app in your device settings when prompted.

Note: With the above steps, you need to have the code for each connection. To access the device without a password/code, sign up for a TeamViewer account and enable the Grant easy access option on the TeamViewer desktop app.

Step 2: Connect Your Phone to Your PC and Remotely Control It

To start using the app, you must share the Partner ID displayed on your mobile with the PC. You can do so by tapping the Send My ID button.



Now, open the TeamViewer app on your desktop and enter the code received from the mobile device. Then, click the Connect button.

Tap Allow on the phone to grant access. Once a new window pops up on the desktop, select the Remote control tab, and you can start controlling the mobile device.



Click File Transfer in the top left corner to copy or move files from/to the mobile device. Also, you can use the Chat section to send/receive messages. To disconnect the connection, click Abort on the desktop. Or tap the cross icon on the mobile app.

In case you want to access the PC from your mobile device, you can do it through a similar process. However, you need to use another mobile app called “TeamViewer Remote Control.”

Using AirDroid

With AirDroid, you can remotely manage the camera, contacts, and files on your Android phone from a PC and receive every notification on it. Additionally, it also has a Find Phone feature which you can use to locate your phone if it gets lost or stolen.

To start using it, you need to create an AirDroid account. Then, you log in using the same account on both mobile and PC.

Download and install AirDroid desktop app from the AirDroid official site. Here, we are using the AirDroid personal version. Open the desktop app and click the Sign up button.

Create a new AirDroid account with the necessary details. Note it down as we need it to log in using this account later. Download and install the AirDroid app from the Play Store on your mobile phone. Sign in using the same account you created earlier in both the desktop and Android apps. Tap the Me tab and select Security & Remote Features on the Android app.

Toggle on the permission for various services like Files, Camera, Screen Mirroring, Contacts, etc. Tap Remote Control. To take remote control of the Android phone with the PC, the phone needs to be rooted. As a workaround, you can install its AirDroid’s control add-on to use without root. For this, tap Download and install.

Then, return to the Airdroid app and tap Grant permissions under Remote Control section. Then, provide the necessary permissions in the Settings app.

Launch AirDroid on your PC and sign in using your AirDroid account. Select the Remote Control icon (looks like a binocular) from the sidebar. Click the Remote Control button.

Now, you can control your phone remotely from the PC and take screenshots, record screen, and transfer files. Also, you can use the mouse to scroll around the phone screen.

How to Know if Your Phone is Being Accessed Remotely?

While you can remotely control your phone at your own will, hackers also attempt to take over your phone secretly. Suspicious activities like unknown apps installed or payments made without your knowledge are tell-tale signs that your phone has been hacked.

To know more in detail, you can refer to our other article on How to tell if your phone has been hacked.