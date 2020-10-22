Acer has always been one of the leading gaming brands. From laptops to mice, the Company offers all sorts of gaming hardware. The mid-range (Nitro series) and high-end (Predator Series) gaming monitors will be available either towards the end of this year or 2021’s beginning, as per the Company’s declaration.

Predator X34 GS

You will find a 34-inch curved ultrawide IPS panel in the Predator X34 GS. It supports VESA Display HDR 400 and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. You can overclock the QHD display to operate it at 180 Hz with just 0.5ms of response time. It will launch in December of 2020 and cost you around $1100. This, unquestionably, is one of the affordable models in the 1440p high refresh ultrawide range.

Also, you will experience smooth gaming with significantly less or no hitches. The monitor is G-sync compatible here, and it includes two 7W speakers.

Predator XBU232U GX

The Predator XBU232U GX and Predator X34 GS are quite similar. However, the GX one is cheaper. It comes for $900. The device has a 32-inch screen and a flat display. Its display is a little smaller than that of the GS. Besides, the Predator GX grants you a refresh rate of 270 Hz with half a millisecond response time. It comes with local dimming zones that give deep blacks and maintain a high contrast ratio.

Predator XB273U NV

You will see Acer’s new VisionCAre 4.0 tech in the Predator XB273U NV. This feature automatically adjusts the brightness and color temperature of the monitor. Predator NV has a screen that is a 27 –inch QHD IPS panel, which can refresh up to 170 times per second. Likewise, its response time is 1 ms. The device is compatible with DisplayHDR 400 and covers 95% of the DVI-P3 color gamut. Acer has not revealed the G-Sync functionality of the monitor. Whatsoever, the monitor will launch at the start of 2021. It will cost you $550.

Nitro XV27U KV and XV272U LV

Both the monitors offer a refresh rate of 165 Hz. While KV features a 1440p resolution, LV variation comes with a 1080p panel. These monitors are mid-range offerings for next year. Furthermore, the KV model is also compatible with VisionCare 4.0. Both the monitors cover 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and will be in the market in December. The XV272U KV will cost $4400, and XV272U LV will come in $280.