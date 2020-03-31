Its no surprise that AMD is launching its next generation of Ryzen CPUs. Now, several brands are willing to utilize the processor in their devices. After Asus and Lenovo, Acer is now all set to power its laptops with AMD’s Next Generation Ryzen 4000.

Acer announced that it’s releasing new versions of its Swift 3 and Aspire 5 laptops. With AMD processors, Acer opts for more affordable yet powerful devices in hand.

Acer Swift 3

The AMD-powered version of the Swift 3 laptops comes with a 14-inch display with 15W Ryzen 7 4700U. It’ll be more stylish and sleek due to an aluminum chassis and a magnesium-aluminum lid.

The laptop comes with eight threads, eight cores, and 2.0 GHz of base speed that increases up to 4.1 GHz. It also has 16 GB RAM with up to 512 GB storage and a 1080p display.

With 11.5 hours of battery life, the AMD-powered Swift 3 is set to release in April at $629.

Acer Aspire 5

Another laptop that’s currently the talk of the town is the Ryzen-powered Aspire 5. It has a 15.6-inch screen with 15W 4500OU.

The laptop comes with six threads, six cores, and 2.3 GHz clock speed that goes up to 4.0 GHz. It has up to 24GB RAM and an SSD up to 1TB.

The Acer Aspire 5 is a budget-friendly option that is slightly less powerful than the Swift 3. The price for the Aspire 5 is $519.

However, if you’re not into AMD processors, you can still purchase the Intel versions of both the laptops.