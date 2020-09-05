Acer has come with two laptops with 11 Generation processor. The competition is heating up as Intel is also set to release its 11 gen laptops.

Acer Swift 5

The first on Acer’s list is Acer Swift 5. It is an ultra-thin and light notebook. The device may come with i7 CPUs with Iris Xe graphics or 11th Gen Core i5. According to Acer, Swift5 has 17 hours of battery life.

The device comes with a unique opening. When you open the device, there is a hinge that lifts its rear. The mechanics provide overflow for cooling and improve ergonomics for typing.

Talking about the display, Acer Swift 5 comes with a 14-inch Full HD (FHD) display with 340 nits of brightness. There is a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and the sRGB color gamut is 100 percent.

The new device comes with a cleanliness option. There is an antimicrobial Gorilla Glass touchscreen. You could add the antimicrobial solution to the keypad, touchpad, and all covers.

Acer Swift 3

Acer Swift 3 comes with 11th Gen i5 and i7 CPUs. The new laptop will have new Iris Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6.

The device comes with a variety of screen sizes. There is a 13.5 inch and 14-inch model. The former comes with a 2256 x 1504 pixel resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio screen. It has a 400-nit brightness display that covers 100 percent of the sRGB color range. According to Acer, the device has a battery life of 18 hours.

On the other hand, the 14-inch model has an FHD display and boasts an 82.73 percent screen to body ratio. Both models boast an SSD storage, backlit keyboard, and up to 16GB of RAM. The devices support Windows Hello aided by a fingerprint reader.

Release Date And Pricing

The laptops will be available from November 2020. The Acer Swift 5 will start at $999.99 (about CAD 1,306.14), and the Acer Swift 3 series’ pricing begins at CAD 999.99.