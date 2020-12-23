The Cezanne series Ryzen CPU look to gain much success as its desktop Zen 3 counterpart. As 2021 nears, we see more and more Cezanne Ryzen Mobile CPUs. A listing of an Acer Nitro 5 laptop features the fully-fledged Ryzen 5000H backed by Nvidia’s top mobile GPU.

Acer Nitro 5 with Ryzen 7 5800H and Nvidia RTX 3080 spotted online on a German Retailer.

A 17.3 inch Acer Nitro got listed on the German Retailer website featuring a fully-fledged Ryzen 7 5800H processor. The Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41-R9S5 Nitro 5) listed on the german retailer featured the announced AMD Cezanne CPU paired with Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 3080 mobile GPU. The Acer Nitro packs in a rugged package combo within its chassis. But looking at the previous design, there might be a thermal problem with the Nitro 5 chassis.

Asus might have to change the motherboard’s internal layout and the cooling design to fit high-caliber hardware in the Nitro 5 body. Aside from the thermal issues, the listed Nitro 5 packs in more performance and storage options. The Acer Nitro is the first laptop device to pair a Ryzen CPU with the GeForce RTX 3080 8GB graphics card. The configuration features 32-GB DDR4 system memory running at 3200MHz and the 1 TB SSD drive.

The Ryzen 7 5800H is an 8 core 16 thread part that boosts up to a 3.2 GHz peak. It comes with a 16 MB cache and has a TDP of 45W. As for the GPU, the RTX 3080 is a Max-Q variant drawing below 150W. The specification reported by Videocardz showed the laptop ships with a 180W power supply.

Another Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45-R7KC) was listed with the same Ryzen 7 5800H configuration. The 15-inch version came with a lower Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 GPU. The configuration featured 8 GB of DDR4 RAM running at 3200MHz and 512 GB SSD Storage. The Acer Nitro 5 also featured a 144Hz 15.6-inch panel mainly for gaming purposes. A South African Retailer listed a similar configuration on an Asus Laptop.

For the price, the Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3080 retailed for 1950 EUR, which equates to $2300. AMD looks to announce its Cezanne CPU coming CES 2021 alongside Intel Tiger Lake 11th gen CPU. Till now, there is no information about the mobile RTX GPU. A few listings feature the RTX 3070 mobile GPU and RTX 3060 mobile GPU with no specification.