The new and sleek Acer Spin 5 SP513 augments the 13.5 inch model of the multipurpose adaptable. Featuring Intel Ice Lake, the company has remarkably upgraded and made other improvements. However, it is still to be known if this product from Acer is substantial? Or are there any weaknesses? Another question raised is: Does the new AMD HP Envy x360 13 challenge the Intel convertible?

During the end of 2017, while we tested the Acer Spin 5, it used the Kaby ake Refresh CPU for 899 Euros (~$1061). But now, the laptop has become sleeker and light-weighted and comes with the active input pen. You get the product with a modern Intel Core i7-1065G7, which includes powerful integrated Iris Plus Graphics G7. It has also become a little more expensive, about 1200 Euros (~$1416; available in various configurations in the US starting at $999).

We know that Dell and HP, the major competitors, have been selling similar hardware: Dell XPS 13 7390 and HP Spectre x360 13. Hence, the new Intel Spin 5 has to stand out against the powerful AMD HP Envy x360 13 prices of $800 only. Similarly, the Spin 5 should also prove itself against Core i5-1035G4. This one is nominally slightly weaker and used by the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3.

For your information, Acer only introduces a single model of the Spin 5 on its website. Also, the Spin 5 is not configurable. At this point, the Spin 5 is listed in several shops for 1209 Euros (~$1427).

Specs Acer Spin 5 SP513-54N-79EY ( Spin 5 Series )

Processor: Intel Core i7-1065G7 4 x 1.3 – 3.9 GHz, Ice Lake U

Intel Core i7-1065G7 4 x 1.3 – 3.9 GHz, Ice Lake U Graphics adapter: Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU)

Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (Ice Lake 64 EU) Memory: 16GB LPDDR4X

16GB LPDDR4X Display: 13.5 inch 3:2, 2256 x 1504 pixel

13.5 inch 3:2, 2256 x 1504 pixel Mainboard: Intel 495 (Ice Lake-U PCH-LP Premium)

Intel 495 (Ice Lake-U PCH-LP Premium) Storage: Samsung PM991 MZVLQ1T0HALB, 1 TB storage, 860 GB free

Samsung PM991 MZVLQ1T0HALB, 1 TB storage, 860 GB free Weight: 1.184 kg ( = 41.76 oz / 2.61 pounds)

1.184 kg ( = 41.76 oz / 2.61 pounds) Maximum Power Supply Wattage: 65W

Exterior Build and Case

You will find changes in the dimensions and connections of the laptop. Although the older version of Acer 13.5 laptop looked similar to the new one, there is a lot that has changed in the case. The thing that has not changed is the material that the case is made of: anthracite grey aluminum. This material makes the base quite stable and prevents anything from bending while typing.

What remained unchanged is the anthracite grey aluminum, the case of the Spin 5 is made of. This offers good stability to the base, and there is nothing that bends when typing. The product comes with a built-in battery, and even though there is no maintenance flap, it lets you access to the hardware.

Furthermore, the laptop can be used in several ways, such as a tablet or tent mode. It has two hinges allowing the display lid to open to 360 degrees. It would have been better if the hinges were tighter to prevent the display of the device from moving while moving the device.

You will see the vents in the back and on the bottom. You will also witness the fine workmanship with even material transitions and small gaps.

New Dimensions and Weight

The new Spin 5 is very deep for a 13.x-inch laptop. The laptop is now 24 mm (~0.9 in) less wide, but 10 mm (~0.4 in) deeper instead. The height is also 1 mm (~0.04 in) less. While the competitors are mostly smaller than this. It is not as an issue of price, like the HP Envy x360 13 shows, which cost only $800. Although the HP is 6.5 mm (~0.26 in) wider, it is also less deep, with the difference being more than 40 mm (~1.6 in). Likewise, the rest of the competitors have low depth dimensions, too.

Additionally, the convertible is now sleeker and portable. The new design is 300 grams lighter. So, Acer 13.5 becomes first on light-weightedness of the laptops along with the HP Spectre and the GalaxyBook. On the other hand, there is no reason for complaint about the weight, since the convertible loses a full 300 grams (~0.7 lb)!

Elements

Ports

Earlier, the Acer Spin 5 featured a full SD- Reader, but this new one only supports MicroSD cards. You won’t find a LAN port. But, on the other hand, this device has more spartan equipment. Two of the four USB ports (Type – C) support Thunderbolt 3.

The ports are lined up pretty close to each other, mostly on the left side. This could only become a problem between the HDMI and the USB-A port with especially fat plugs. But, it is not a problem for the Right-handed users, as there are only two ports, and the input pen on the right side.

What primary input/output extensions do we find?

Left: power, 2x USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, MicroSD

power, 2x USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, MicroSD Back: stereo speakers, air vent

stereo speakers, air vent Right: input pen, power button, USB-A, audio, Kensington lock

SD Card Reader

Data transferring through MicroSD Card reader in the laptop is slow and poor. Whereas, the rivals and other average competitors are using Toshiba Exceria Pro SDXC 64 GB UHS-II storage card for at least three times faster performance!

Communication

Spin 5 does not allow a LAN connection. You can only use WLAN, which gives a fairly nice service.

This laptop from Acer receives high points, but while sending and receiving the data, it loses some points. Do not get disappointed! The Spin 5’s WLAN performance is 50% above the average class.

Webcam

The laptop comes with a 720p webcam. It shows a visible blue tint that gives a cool tinted theme. However, the webcam does not come with a cover.

Security

The product features a Kensington lock. Those who like to secure their laptop with a lock will be pleased to know. Plus, the Intel CPU, TPM 2.0 is included, and, a small fingerprint sensor is integrated into the Clickpad, too.

The slot for the pen – Pen Input Device

Previously, the input pen had to be purchased separately. But now, it comes included in the package of the Acer Spin 5. This is awesome! With its own slot, the pen is incorporated into the notebook’s design directly.

Maintenance

Maintaining this laptop is not very hard. To reach into the hardware of it is not so fussy. First, you can remove the Torx screws, and then take off the bottom of the case easily. You can also access the M.2 connection for the SSD and the fan below. But, you won’t be able to reach out to the RAM.

Warranty

The manufacturer provides a one-year warranty with shipment and return service for this time period.

Input Devices

The Keyboard

The keys in the Spin 5 do not feel hard, and they give clear feedback. Thus, typing is smooth with the laptop. The keys are properly distanced. But, all the arrow keys are only half-sized, and the same key has Up/down feature. Likewise, left/right and Image Up/down are included in the same key.

The lettering in the keys is easily readable even though they are not very large. You won’t produce a bugging typing noise while typing. Furthermore, Spin 5 includes a single-step keyboard illumination to help you type while in bad light conditions. This feature will turn off by itself; it is not used for a while. Note that you cannot activate it constantly.

The function keys also turned out quite small. The lettering is also not very large, but it can still be read easily. The typing noise is comfortably quiet. For typing in bad light conditions, the Spin 5 offers a single-step keyboard illumination, which will turn off by itself if you don’t type for a while. You cannot activate it frequently.

On the downside, the function keys are quite small. Also, all the keys offer a short stroke.

Touchpad

The Acer Spin 5 touchpad comes with a small fingerprint sensor at the top left corner of it. It comes with the dimensions (~10.6 x 7.8 cm, 4.2 x 3.1 in) and good sliding characteristics.

The touchpad, however, does not seem very impressive. It has issues with the clicks that do not appear to be reliable. This could be due to the triggering of the bottom of the Clickpad with click upon only slight pressure. Even though it produces clicking feedback, the touchpad sensor does not recognize the click. You will have to omit this feedback and press s down fully in order to command a real click. This could be quite frustrating and mind-boggling.

Touchscreen

The touchscreen integrated into the device works fairly well. Inputs through the touchscreen are effortlessly processed. However, it has a small display, and when combined with a high resolution, a scaling adjustment is essential for the touchscreen. So, operating through touchscreen becomes tough as the buttons and icons appear very small, with the default 100%.

Clickpad witch a hitch?

The downside of this laptop is its unconvincing and fussy Clickpad. The Clickpad has issues with the clicks that may not be the real ones meant for input. The bottom of the Clickpad triggers with the slightest click. It produces clicking feedback, but the sensor does not recognize the click. This needs to be ignored and, you must press down fully so as to make the real click. Doing this over and over again is pretty frustrating and hectic.

Likewise, another drawback could be the slow SSD card reader. Besides, the card reader only excepts MicroSD cards.

How well does the Intel CPU perform?

The equipment seems ideal for a pure office laptop. With a modern Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake CPU with integrated Iris Plus Graphics G7, the Acer Spin 5 is top-notch. The most powerful intel graphics and an ample 16 GB RAM and a 1 – TB SSD are impressive. You will be able to operate heavy programs like video editing, image processing, and even games. This laptop is a very powerful one.

Processor

The Acer Spin 5 usesIntel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU. This processor can increase the speed up to 3.9 GHz on a single core. But it comes with a slow speed of 1.3 GHz.

It is hard for the Acer’s processor to go head-to-head with the AMD CPU in HP Envy.

Furthermore, in the case of Dell X13, this processor offers the same performance in the beginning but drops by 21% eventually. .Spin 5’s performance also goes down after going through the starter’s phases. It reaches around 25% below the constant performance of the Dell XPS.

In battery mode, the Spin can only go up to a value in a single run. This is at the same level as the constant performance values.

You should know that the Dell is astonishingly fast with the same CPU, as compared to the other competitors. If the G7 processor is used in the Spin 5, its expected performance will come out, while the Dell will be about 22% faster than the average.

Like any product we consume, the Acer Spin 5 comes with its own ‘Goods’ and ‘Bads’. Consider knowing them before you jump to a conclusion of buying yourself one.

Pros: Features good workmanship

Has an aluminum case

Light weight and portable

Includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports

Nice keyboard features

Good SSD functions

Good WLAN connection

Comes with an input pen

Good, balanced display

Performance mostly as expected

Quiet and cool Cons: Slow MicroSD reader

Significantly deeper in size than the competitors

Unconvincing touchpad keys

Low-frequency PWM even at high brightness levels

Throttling under high loads

Conclusion

To sum it up, Acer has done a fantastic job by re-introducing the revamped version of its older Spin 5 laptop. This new one offers much better endurance, performance, and efficiency. Using the modern Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake CPU with integrated Iris Plus Graphics G7, the Acer Spin 5 is a top-notch power fed laptop.

Well besides, the unconvincing Clickpad, and the lagging card reader, the laptop is a Winner without any other complaints. Furthermore, it comes with the most powerful intel graphics, and an ample 16 GB RAM, and a 1 – TB SSD is impressive. You will be able to operate heavy programs like video editing, image processing, and even games.