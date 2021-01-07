Acer Nitro is regarded as the best budget laptop under $1000. Now Acer looks to push its Acer Nitro 5 laptop with the latest Intel 11th generation CPU. The Nitro 5 gets a CPU upgrade offering better single and multi-core performance.

Acer Nitro 5 Budget Gaming Laptops powered with GTX 1650 and Tiger Lake-H35 CPUs.

Acer yesterday announced 2 Nitro 5 Budget Gaming laptops for the upcoming CES 2021. The Nitro 5 are a budget focused laptop offering excellent 1080p gaming performance. Both of the laptops use the older GTX 1650 GPU for its visual and comes with a 1080p display. The GTX 1650 is perfect for gaming but lacks Ray-tracing like on the newer cards.

The Nitro 5 (AN515-56-57YH) is the cheapest out of the two. The laptop features the latest Intel Core i5 – 11300H paired with 8 GB of DDR4 system memory and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The GTX 1650 supplies the laptop with 4GB of VRAM to power the 15.6 FHD IPS panel. The Intel 11th Gen allows the laptop to support the latest Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop comes with a 57 WH battery backed up with a backlit keyboard.

The Nitro 5 (AN15-56-72KT) is more potent with its Intel Core i7 – 11370H processor. Acer pairs the higher-end device with 16 GB of system memory and 512 PCIe NVMe SSD. The higher-end model comes with a 1080p 144Hz IPS panel with the GTX 1650 4GB graphics card. It also supports the latest Wi-Fi AX 201 and Bluetooth 5.0. The gaming laptop comes with a 57 Wh battery and a backlit keyboard.

Asus has presented the budget laptop days ahead of CES 2021. The company plans to showcase both the laptop during the CES 2021 event. The Acer Nitro 5 is exceptionally significant for the budget segment and offers outstanding 1080p performance. But we do expect a Ryzen 5000H series CPU in the Nitro 5 series as well.