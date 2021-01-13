CES 2021 showed some major laptop releases from the OEMs like MSI, Asus. It seems Acer hasn’t announced a new laptop but upgraded all of its lineups with Nvidia’s latest RTX 30 series mobile GPU and Intel 11th Gen H-35 Series processors.

We might not be getting new laptops from Acer this year. Acer updates all its older Helios, Triton, Nitro, and Aspire series with newer hardware and some cooling changes.

The Predator Helios 300 now features up to an RTX 3080 mobile processor and upgraded Intel Core i7 11th gen processor. The notebook support 32 GB of DDR4 memory and a new 240Hz IPS display with 3ms response time. The Helios 300 receives the 2 new AeroBlade 3D Fans for better thermal performance.

The Acer Nitro 5 was already expected to get a new hardware update as it was spotted online on various retailers. The Nitro 5 will feature the latest 11th generation H35-series processor with the older GTX GPUs. It supports 32 GB of DDR4 system memory with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time.

An AMD version of the Nitro 5 is available with up to Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. It will support 32 GB of DDR4 system memory and a massive QHD display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. Acer will also be offering a 360Hz refresh rate display with a 3ms response time.

The Aspire series is also getting a refresh with the all-new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The Aspire supports a 32 GB of DDR4 memory with up to 1 TB PCIe SSD. The FHD 15.6-inch display features Acer Color Intelligence and Acer ExaColor for better color reproduction and viewing angles.

The 15 and 17-inch Acer Nitro 5 will be available in February, costing $749.99 and $849.99, respectively. The Aspire series look to launch in March, starting from $549.99.