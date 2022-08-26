With 46.2 Million paid users in the US, Hulu has been a leading premium streaming media. Its multiple profile feature provides a more customized experience to the users, especially if you share your Hulu account with your family or friends.

When you create a separate new profile, each profile will have its own watched history and show recommendations. You can also add a different profile for your kids.

So, in this article, we will guide you with simple steps on how to do it for TV, website, and Mobile.

How Many New Profiles Can You Add to Hulu?

You can use multiple profiles on your Hulu account. When you sign up for your account, you will have a primary profile automatically. Besides, you can add up to Five more new profiles. You can separate a profile for your child by making it kid-friendly.

Thus, you will have a personalized experience while streaming videos. Similarly, depending on your subscription, you can also stream on multiple screens together.

How to Add a New Profile on Hulu?

You must have the latest version of the Hulu app to create a new profile. You will not find the option if you still use the classic Hulu app. The steps for adding a new profile are quite simple. You just have to locate the New Profile icon on your account. Moreover, you will be prompted to enter your personal details to create a new profile.

For Smart TVs, you can create it from the profile page before entering the Home Screen. Or, you can add it from the profiles menu. Similarly, if you use the Hulu app on your mobile, you can locate the profile icon from the Accounts Tab.

Below, you can follow the simple steps to add a profile on TV, website, and mobile.

On TV

On your Smart TV, Launch Hulu App Before selecting a profile to use Hulu, click on the (+) New Profile However, if you have opened the app already, navigate to Account > Profiles.

Then, Click on (+) New Profile and fill the fields with the required details and choose Create Profile



On Website

Log in to your Hulu account on a web browser At the top-right corner of the Home Screen, navigate to your Profile Icon > Manage Profiles

Under Edit Profiles, click on Add Profile

Now, fill in the asked details and click on Create Profile



On Mobile

Sign in to your account on Hulu App Go to the Account Tab and tap on your Name

On the Profile Page, tap on + New Profile

You will be prompted to Fill in the information Once done, tap on Create Profile

How to Add a Kid’s Profile on Hulu?

You can create a Kid’s profile on Hulu to restrict your child from accessing mature content. This profile will provide a safe browsing experience with kid-friendly content. Moreover, if you put a pin on Hulu profiles, your children will not have access to it.

The steps for adding a Kid’s profile are similar to creating a normal profile. However, this time, you must turn on the toggle for Kids on the create profile option. As soon as you turn on Kids Profile Mode, you will no longer see the date of birth and gender fields.

Similarly, in case you don’t want to make it a Kid’s profile anymore, you can edit the profile anytime.

Check out the steps for Mobile, Website, and TV below.

On TV

Open the Hulu app on your TV Click on the Profile Icon and select Profiles Choose New Profiles and click on Kids Mode to turn it on

Click on Create Profile

On Website

Launch Hulu on your Website and Log in Click on the Profile Icon at the top right and choose Manage Profiles

Navigate to Profiles Tab and click on + Add Profile icon Enter a Profile Name Under KIDS, switch the toggle on for Turn on to watch only kid-friendly programming and Click on Create Profile.



On Mobile