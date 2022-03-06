How to Add a PDF to a Google Docs

Google Docs is a great free online tool that allows you to draft, edit and share your documents. However, if you’re trying to add a PDF onto your docs file, you may not see the option for it.

Although Google has yet to introduce the built-in feature to add PDFs, there are still a few alternative ways you can apply to add PDF to your documents.

So, let us dive into more details on how you can edit, add, and do more with PDFs through Google Docs.

How to Edit a PDF Document in Google Docs?

Let’s look at a few methods to edit PDF on Google Docs. You can either open PDF with your Google Docs, convert with Word, or use online website conversion tools.

Edit PDF in Google Docs

Google Docs easily allows you to open PDF documents on its platform. This method makes it convenient to edit or make certain changes to your existing PDF file. Here are some steps you can follow.

Open your Google Drive and log in to your account. Click on the New button and select the File Upload option. Then, right-click on the document and click on Open with > Google Docs.





Using Word Application

You can also use your Word application to convert your PDF Files and edit out your documents. To do so,

Open your Word application. Navigate to the File menu and select Open. Browse your computer and choose your PDF File. Click on the Open button.

Word will automatically start converting the PDF file into a Word Format. With this method, the original PDF file will remain the same. Now, open your Google Docs. Navigate to the File menu and click on Open. Select your Word File.

Online Conversion Tool

Another easy method to edit your PDF files is by using online conversion tool websites. Here are some steps you can follow.

Open your web browser and go to a PDF Editor website. Browse your PDF file from your computer. Now, make the new edits and click on Apply Changes. Click on the Download option. Finally, upload your file into Google docs.

How to Put a PDF File into Google Docs?

There are mainly two options for adding PDFs in your Docs. You can either change the file format to a jpeg or create a sharable link. Regardless of which method you prefer, both are easy to follow. So, let’s take a look at these methods.

Convert PDF To JPG

For Windows users, you can use the built-in Snipping Tool to take screenshots of the PDF document and save the files in a Jpg format.

As for Mac users, you can use the shortcut command Ctrl + Shift + 3 to take the screen capture of the whole window or use the command Ctrl + Shift + 4 to take screen capture a particular portion.

Now, head over to your Docs file. Go to the Insert menu, and select the option to upload the image from your computer.

Online Conversion Tool

Alternatively, you can also use online website conversion tools to convert your PDF images into jpeg formats. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

Open your web browser and navigate to an online conversion website. Locate and upload your PDF document to the site. Click on the Convert to JPG button. Once the conversion is complete, download and save the file. Now, open your Google Doc and go to the Insert menu. Click on the image option and select Upload from Computer. Locate and select the file. Finally, Click on the Open button.

Create a Shareable Link

If your PDF file size is comparatively large, you also have the option to format it into shareable links on your Google Docs. To do so,

Open your web browser and navigate to your Google Drive. Click on the New button and select the File Upload option. Right-click on the file and choose the Get Link option. Copy the link to your Clipboard. Head over to Google Docs and go to the Insert menu. Click on the Get Link option. Paste the PDF link.

How to Combine PDF Files?

Merging multiple files into one is quite easy with Google Add-ons. These extensions also allow you to arrange the documents according to your preference. Here’s how you can do it.

Go to your Google Drive. Click on the New button and go to More. Select the Connect More Apps. From the search box, type in PDF and hit enter. Scroll down and select PDF Mergy. Click on the Install button. Follow the on-screen instructions. Select the PDF files you want to merge. Right-click and select Open with > PDF Mergy. Arrange your document accordingly and hit on Merge. Choose between Save the PDF to Computer or Save PDF to Drive.

How to Save as a PDF on Google Docs?

To save a PDF file on Google Docs, go to the File menu, click on the Download option and select the PDF document (.pdf) from the drop-down menu. The PDF file version will automatically save into your device.

Related Questions

Would My PDF Doc Lose It’s Format if I Convert It into Docs?

While you convert your PDF into docs, you cannot retrieve the same format. Although the text will remain the same, the formatting style such as font size or text alignment and spacing might significantly change.

Can I Print a PDF File in Google Docs?

Yes, you can. Head over to the docs file menu, and click on the Print option. Please make sure the destination option is set to Print as PDF. Hit Save. Your printing process should start automatically.

Does Converting to PDF Reduce File Size?

No, it is quite the opposite. So, when you convert your document file to PDF, the file size increases instead.