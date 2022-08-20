How to Add or Delete Roles in Discord?

If you own a popular server, you would like to hand over certain roles to other server members. It is a feature that grants a member permission to do certain tasks based on their role.

For instance, if you want a few members to manage emojis and stickers or channels, you can create a role that gives them permission to manage such settings for your server.

This article will discuss different ways to add roles to your server and how you can delete them.

How to Add Roles in Discord?

Before you add roles, make sure you have pre-planned how you want to set roles for the members in your server. You can follow the steps below to add roles for your server in Discord.

Create Roles

Roles are a set of permissions given to the members based on their character. If you have boosted your discord server, you will have unlocked other options like adding images to your server.

Here’s how you can add roles to your server in Discord.

Go to your Server and tap on the Server Name at the top Click on Server Settings and select Roles

Tap on Create Role beside Search Role

Enter the Role Name you want to give Select the color for the role

If you have the option to add images, tap on Choose Images option Select the image you want to keep for that certain role and click on Save Scroll down and enable the options available accordingly

Once you’re done, click on the Save Changes option.

Set Permissions

Permitting the roles to members to do certain tasks can also ease the burden of the server’s owner. You can allow members to make certain changes in the server in the following ways.

After creating roles, tap on Permission beside Display.

Scroll down and enable the permission you want to give to this role in the General Server Permission Similarly, move further down and enable selective permissions for Membership Permission, Text Channel Permission, Voice Channel permission, Event Permission, and Advanced Permission. Click on the Save Changes button at the end of your screen.



Add Members

To appoint this role to members, you must select them as mentioned below.

Tap on Manage Members beside Permissions Click on the Add Members button

Select those members you want to give this role Click on the Add button and tap on the Save Changes option

Tap the ESC button to go back to the server

This should do enough to add roles in a server; however, you can always take the help of a bot to take this thing to a whole new level.

How to Delete Roles in Discord?

Deleting roles, in general, isn’t as complicated as adding them. A simple click on the remove button should delete roles from your server.

Click on your server’s name and select Server Settings Go to Roles and scroll down to the role that you want to delete Tap on the More(…) option on the right

Click on the Delete option A confirmation box will appear Click on the Okay button



How to Use Arcane Bot in Discord?

To spice the roles up a bit, you can use an Arcane bot which will give roles to members based on the upgradation of their levels. This bot will help you send congratulatory messages for leveling up and appoint them roles per their accomplishments.

Here’s how you can activate the Arcane bot for your server in Discord.

Search for Arcane Bot on your web browser Open the site and tap on Add to Discord

Select your server under Add a Server Click on the Continue option Uncheck those permissions you don’t want to grant to this bot and Click on the Authorize option

Verify that you are a human Continue to Discord will likely appear on your screen; tap on it. It will redirect to Discord Click on the Join Arcane button Then, open another tab for arcane on the browser and go to the dashboard. We will activate level-up messages to appoint roles based on their levels. Select your server and under Leveling, click on the Configure button Go to Level-up Message and write the message you want to appear every time a member increases their level Tap on the Choose One button and select the channel where you want this message to appear

Scroll down to Role Rewards and choose the role you want the members to access once they reach a certain level Click on the Add Reward option. They are likely to appear on the left side as a list.



There is no limit to how many roles you can add, so feel free to give as many roles as you want in the form of rewards to the members once they reach their respective levels.

A member doesn’t have to reach the corresponding level to get the roles. Being the server owner, you will have access to give roles to any member at any moment.