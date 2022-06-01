How To Open Windows Tools In Windows 11

Windows Tools is a virtual folder in Windows 11. It includes the built-in troubleshooting and administrative programs and features of Windows. The apps are actually present in the C:\Windows\System32 directory. The Windows Tools folder only contains their shortcuts.

You may know this folder as Windows Administrative Tools in the previous OS versions. Microsoft changed it to Windows Tools in the latest builds. The contents of the folder also vary between the builds.

So, let’s move to how you can open Windows Tools in Windows 11 without any delay.

How to Open Windows Tools?

There are many ways to open the Windows Tools virtual folder. You can use any one of them according to your preference.

Open Windows Tools From Start Menu

The most usual method of opening Windows Tools in Windows 11 is from the Start Menu. Here’s how you can do so:

Press Win or click on the Start icon. Click on All apps. Scroll down to and select Windows Tools.



You can also search for it by typing Windows tools on Start Menu or Search bar (Win + S). Then, click on it to open the virtual folder.

Open Windows Tools Using CLI Command

You can also access Windows Tools using its command-line shortcut. The command is control admintools or

control /name Microsoft.AdministrativeTools .

Enter the command on the following interfaces to open Windows Tools in Windows 11:

Run (Win + R).

Command Prompt.

Windows PowerShell.

Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc) > File > Run new task.

> File explorer’s address bar.

Open Windows Tools From Control Panel

The Control Panel also includes a shortcut to open the Windows Tools. Here’s how you can access it:

Open the Control Panel. You can enter control on Run to do so. Set View by to Large or Small icons. Search for and select Windows Tools.



Open Windows Tools Through File Explorer

You can also directly go to Start Menu’s location in the file explorer to access its contents. Since Windows Tools is available on this menu, you can use the file explorer to open it. Here are the necessary steps:

Open the File Explorer. You can use the Win + E shortcut for this. Click on the address bar. Type %ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Windows Tools and press Enter.



You can also navigate to this location folder by folder. But your system hides the ProgramData folder by default. So, first, show all invisible folders and go to the Windows Tools folder.

Create Shortcut for Windows Tools

Another method is to create a shortcut for Windows Tools. You can do so in various ways, such as:

Drag and drop the Windows Tools icon from the Start Menu to your file explorer or desktop.

the Windows Tools icon from the Start Menu to your file explorer or desktop. Navigate to and right-click on Windows Tools in the file explorer. Then, select Create shortcut or Send to > Desktop . Picking Create shortcut makes a shortcut in the open directory. Move it to any location you want. It is also possible to create a shortcut anywhere without accessing the folder. To do so,

or > . Picking Create shortcut makes a shortcut in the open directory. Move it to any location you want. Navigate to the location you want to create a shortcut.

Right-click on an empty area and select New > Shortcut .

> . Type explorer.exe shell:::{D20EA4E1-3957-11d2-A40B-0C5020524153} on the location text box. You can also enter the file path from the previous method.



on the location text box. You can also enter the file path from the previous method. Click Next .

. Write any name you want for the shortcut and hit Finish.

Also, right-clicking on the Windows Tools in the Start Menu shows the options to pin it to the Taskbar or the Start Menu. It creates a shortcut in these locations for easy future access.

From Context Menu

Context Menu is the menu you get from right-clicking on an empty desktop area. By default, this menu does not contain any option to open Windows Tools. But you can add the option by adding a registry key. Before that, we recommend backing up your registry to account for unforeseen system issues.

Then, follow the instructions below to add the option to the context menu:

Open Run and enter notepad . Paste the following in the text editor:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\DesktopBackground\Shell\WindowsTools] "Position"="Bottom" "Icon"=hex(2):25,00,73,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,72,00,6f,00,6f,00,74,\ 00,25,00,5c,00,73,00,79,00,73,00,74,00,65,00,6d,00,33,00,32,00,5c,00,69,00,\ 6d,00,61,00,67,00,65,00,72,00,65,00,73,00,2e,00,64,00,6c,00,6c,00,2c,00,2d,\ 00,31,00,31,00,34,00,00,00 "MUIVerb"="Windows Tools" [HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\DesktopBackground\Shell\WindowsTools\command] @="explorer.exe shell:::{D20EA4E1-3957-11d2-A40B-0C5020524153}"

Press Ctrl + Shift + S to save the text document. Set Save as type to All Files and File name to Add_Windows_Tools.reg . Click Save.

Enter the following lines on the notepad:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [-HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\DesktopBackground\Shell\WindowsTools]

Save it as Remove_Windows_Tools.reg . Navigate to and run the file.

What Does Windows Tools Contain?

The Windows Tools virtual folder includes many diagnostic and configuration tools. Its contents are different depending on the Windows build you use. Some of the important programs are as follows:

Command Prompt ( cmd )

) Control Panel ( control )

) Event Viewer ( eventvwr )

) Task Manager ( taskmgr )

) Registry Editor ( regedit )

) Services ( services.msc )

) System Configuration ( msconfig )

) Windows Memory Diagnostics ( mdsched )

) Windows PowerShell ( powershell )

Related Questions

My Windows Tools Are Missing. How to Get Them Back?

If your Windows Tools are missing, it may be because of malware. First, full scan your PC using the Windows Defender or any other antivirus program. Then, try repairing your corrupt system files using SFC and DISM.

You will have to copy the programs in the Windows Tools from a working Windows 11 system to get them back. Open the Windows Tools on another PC and check its contents. You can find all of their executable files inside the C:\Windows\System32 folder.

Browse the internet for file names of the programs. And check if these programs function properly on your PC. If not, copy them from the other computer and paste them to your PC’s System32 folder.

Also, copy the shortcuts from Windows Tools to your PC. You can also manually create the shortcuts, but copying is quicker.