With less than 5% of the internet using Adobe Flash, it only makes sense if Adobe bids farewell to the software. But even though Adobe Flash ends in Dec 2020, Flashpoint is saving a huge list of Flash games that we played as kids.

Why is Adobe getting rid of Flash?

As more and more companies are choosing modern web technologies like HMTL5, WebAssembly, or WebGL over Flash, it will be eliminated from all browsers by the end of this year via Windows Update. Adobe has encouraged companies depending on it to make the switch before December 2020. However, gamers who loved the simple yet engrossing Flash games can heave a sigh of relief as Flashpoint has saved over 38,000 (and counting) Flash games.



Who is saving Flash games?

Bluemaxima’s Flashpoint is a web game preservation project that believes in the importance of internet/ gaming history. Thus, it aims at saving as many Flash games and animations as possible to prevent it from fading like a lost memory. Flashpoint has made it clear that if the copyright holder or original creator of any game requests, they will remove the game from their list. However, such cases haven’t been occurring much, so gaming enthusiasts can rejoice!

While Flash games may not seem as HQ as the games we play now, these ordinary and easy games paved the way for mobile games, which are all the rage in the present. Plus, the comments on BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint trailer only proves that the old-school games still have their charm retained throughout the years.

Click here to download the full collection of games preserved by Flashpoint. The only drawback is the humongous size of 290 GB, but a smaller version is also available for those who wish to download games as they play. Moreover, Flashpoint is still adding on to their collection, so if you don’t find your favorite game, just hold on a little bit longer. We are sure you’ll be able to get your hands on it and take a trip down memory lane very soon! Because even if Adobe Flash ends in Dec 2020, our nostalgic games are here to stay!

