Adobe Flash Player was once a software staple to enjoy web content. But since Adobe disbanded it on Dec. 31st of 2020, we have no choice but to look for other alternatives.

Why Should I Stop Using Adobe Flash Player?

You can still use Adobe Flash Player if you love it and don’t want to use other options. But, there are many risks and drawbacks to it that make the software less competitive.

Adobe Flash Player is sensitive to online danger, like malware, virus, and hackers. The iOS app Safari doesn’t support it anymore. It is not responsive on mobile devices. Most browsers don’t support Flash Player content. You may not experience smooth gameplay or animation.

Best 6 Adobe Flash Player Alternatives

Here are some suitable Adobe Flash Player Alternatives that we recommend:

Lightspark

Lightspark is a free Flash player alternative that has an LGPLv3 license. It is an open-source project, meaning volunteers can freely study and modify the software. It is written in C/C++ coding language and is also compatible with Windows and Linux OS. Its latest version is 0.8.5.

This browser plugin supports every single format of Adobe Flash content which is also its main goal. It also works well with H.264 flash videos on YouTube. Lightspark has integrated 79% of the Flash APIs so you can expect a smooth experience using it.

But Lightspark is still incomplete since it is in Alpha code state, meaning they’re still testing out the software.

BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint

BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint is a non-profit flash player alternative that’s compatible with Mac, Linux, and Windows. You can easily secure your game progress with BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint. It has already saved 100,000+ games, thousands of animations, and more.

This open-source project has two versions: Ultimate and Infinity. The first one is a format that’s available offline and can be locally installed. Its size is 532 GB. The second one, Infinity, is very quick to install as it’s only 2 GB and is hosted online. The size can, however, grow as you download more content.

Ruffle

Quite different from others on the list, Ruffle is a flash player emulator. This free alternative works on Windows, Mac, and Linux OS. It also supports all major browsers using WebAssembly. It is also an open-source project and encourages volunteers to join their projects.

Although similar to C++, Ruffle uses Rust programming language that guarantees memory safety. Although it isn’t compatible with SWF files that include ActionScript 3, we can overlook that considering its safety perks.

Supernova Player

Supernova player is a seemingly strong alternative that supports SWF files. With it, playing high-graphic games and streaming HD videos is a smooth experience. Some websites even have Supernova player already embedded.

You can also get Supernova player as a browser extension. The only issue is that it may not be compatible with some browsers. So, we would recommend testing it out.

CheerpX for Flash

CheerpX for Flash is also a flash player emulator that helps you use any flash application without interruption. Its main priority is to preserve access to Flash apps. So, you can smoothly enjoy any Adobe flash content.

It works with WebAssembly and supports ActionScript 3, ActionScript 2, Flex, Spark, as well as APIs. You can even edit flash files by yourself with CheerpX.

CheerpX for Flash is secure and doesn’t require location installation or the source code. You can also use it for B2B and B2C applications.

FlashFox

Flashfox is a mobile browser that has Flash Player integrated to enjoy lag-free HD videos and games. It is compatible with iOS and Android. This browser is fast, has smart-search features, and is safe as well due to its security settings.

You don’t have to get additional plugins when you have Flashfox. However, it requires you to request a desktop site to access flash content on your mobile. You can upgrade to a premium version of the browser, which enables additional settings.

FAQs

Will Adobe Flash Player Come Back in the Future?

Sadly, it seems like Adobe Flash Player is discontinued since it no longer serves properly. However, Adobe has renamed the software to Adobe Animate, an animation tool.

Which Is the Best Adobe Flash Player Alternative?

The ones we mentioned are all very suitable alternatives. However, we personally recommend BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint, especially because it is non-profit. Although its offline version is of a big size, it is smoother and more lag-free than the web-hosted version.

Are Flash Player Alternatives Safe to Use?

It’s always best to do some research before installing a flash player alternative. If you want good security settings on a flash player, FlashFox can be a suitable option. We recommend avoiding any flash players that look suspicious and don’t provide any security.