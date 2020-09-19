Aerocool revealed its new air cooler, the Mirage 5 Air Cooler. It does sound like your average Air Cooler with a large heatsink. Don’t get us wrong; if it were an ordinary cooler, we wouldn’t cover it.

It has a particularly attractive design and almost AIO like cooling design. The infinity mirror RGB is quite an attractive selling point of the cooler.

Aerocool Mirage 5 Air Cooler: A Tall AIO looking, Air Cooler

The Aerocool certainly looks like an AIO from the top. But the cooler is a tall block of aluminum with a cheeky hidden fan design inside. The Mirage 5 has a tall 360 cooling design that dissipates the heat from all of its sides.

Aerocool calls this it’s new “Heat Core Touch Technology.” It does sound like a cool name for a five Heatpipe and one single fan inside the heatsink.

The heatsink has flattened out heat pipes for better contact with the CPU for efficient cooling. The turbo-jet inspired fan on the heatsink does the heavy lifting. The design shows it draws in cool air from the system.

The 360 heat dissipation technology looks promising, but there are no benchmark results from the design. It has 150W thermal design power good enough for a Ryzen 9 3950 or Intel Core i7 CPUs.

The black coated fins offer more heat dissipation and with great efficiency.

The infinity mirror RGB design is seen in the high-end water-cooling hardware. It is amusing to see the design in an air cooler. The RGB design looks incredible, adding a pinch of attractiveness to the air cooler.

Air Coolers usually have thick heatsink with lesser RGB elements. The Aircool Mirage 5 changed the looks completely, almost looking like an AIO cooler. But looks aside, we still have no confirmation on its cooling capability.

It supports 16.8 million RGB color and supports most of the motherboards systems like MSI Mystic Light Sync, Aura Sync, and even Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion. There is no fixed pricing on the cooler yet, but we expect the cooler to fall around $70 – $100.