We were supposed to get blower-style RTX 3090 graphics cards. MSI, Asus, Gigabyte, Galax, etc. have posted images of the upcoming RTX 3090 with the blower-style cooler. But we might not get these custom design graphics cards, as every vendor removed the listing for the custom blower-style RTX 3090.

All board partner silently remove the blower-style RTX 3090

So there is no direct reason for the disappearance of the RTX 3090 blower-style. Videocardz reports major vendors like MSI, Gigabyte, etc. have removed the listing for the RTX 3090 blower-style GPU. The blower-style GPU is an iconic design considering the graphics card history.

The blower-style is suitable for SFF builds or server rack setups. The blower on the draws in air from the fans and pushes towards the IO. It is effective on SFF as the graphics card usually draws in air from the back of the case. But board partners noticed the cards being used in the servers. NVIDIA won’t fully like the idea of vendors using the RTX 3090 24 GB cards instead of A100 or Quadro cards.

Vendors Model Asus Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 24GB Turbo MSI GeForce RTX 3090 24GB Aero Galax GeForce RTX 3090 24GB Classic Emtek GeForce RTX 3090 24GB Blower Edition

Other reports point out NVIDIA will be pushing out the blower-style cards with the latest CMP HX mining cards. AIB will be pushing ahead mining cards to alleviate the pressure on the gaming graphics card. But here is the catch, the AIBs are only removing the listing for the RTX 3090. The RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 still retains the blower-style GPU.

Asus still listed the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 TURBO models on the site, whereas GALAX removed the listing for the RTX 3080 Classic model. We still don’t know if other vendors as well look to remove the blower-style RTX 3080 and RTX 3070. But as of now, it has only affected the RTX 3090 and a handful of RTX 3080 cards.

The CMP HX mining cards are expected to hit the market this month and that might justify the death of the blower-style RTX 3090. The cryptocurrency rise has caused shortages in the global market for GPUs. As the mining craze increase, we might see fewer custom cards. It would take the Q4 of 2021 for the market to finally stabilize.