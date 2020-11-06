Initially, while Apple had launched its AirPods, it was not expected to do great. However, later on, the product served exceptionally well and became much liked. You see, Apple often does that – developing a need for the final customer while integrating a product into its ecosystem. This is how the additional product becomes an attractive choice as well.

People did not whole-heartedly accept the first AirPods in the beginning. But, today, people love it! Nonetheless, you cannot say that these Pods don’t come without problems. Now, it is time for the third version of the device. As per the tweet on 9to5Mac and a conforming report, we get to see the first look of the AirPods Gen 3.

Alleged photo of AirPods 3 parts shows AirPods Pro-inspired design https://t.co/74wNmR5fb6 by @filipeesposito — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) November 5, 2020

The original picture is from 52audio, who suggests that the product on the picture is a part of the AirPods 3 and not the AirPods Pro. Matter-of-factly, AirPods Pro seems to show a resemblance in the design. The faceplate of AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro look very much alike.

Furthermore, an earlier report from Bloomberg states that Apple would be featuring a new design to the base models of the AirPods. They would come with a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips, while other things would be pretty much like AirPods Pro. The Company has also assured to upgrade the battery life of the upcoming AirPods 3. Moreover, we still have not been able to collect all the information on exact specifications, features, and the gadget’s functionality.

While you go through the tweet, you would realize people not being happy with this alternation. Many would rather go for the current design of the AirPods. Also, while using the AirPods Pro, they didn’t feel comfortable enough as this variant did not fit in well to the ears.

All in all, Apple will be coming out with its new product – AirPods 3. We will see them in the coming year (2021). Hopefully, all the specs, features, and designs will come out to be liked by the people.