AirPods Noise Cancelling Not Working – How to Fix It

With AirPod’s Noise Cancellation feature, getting a break from all the hustle and bustle around you is one tap away. A great feature, no doubt, but it can stop working at any minute or not work at all.

If the paired devices are outdated, the noise cancelling may not work as usual. Disabled noise cancellation is another reason along with the dirty mesh at the top of the AirPods. You will find more reasons as you work your way down.

Once you have an idea of the potential causes, you can begin fixing them with the solutions listed in this article.

Why AirPods Noise Cancelling is Not Working?

AirPods Noise Cancelling may not be working as usual for several reasons. The software of paired devices is outdated. You have disabled the active noise cancellation. Dirt and debris accumulated on the mesh at the top of AirPods are another likely cause. Noise cancellation with one AirPod is not turned on. The ear tips of the AirPods are not the right fit. The settings of AirPods might be configured incorrectly. Your AirPods are defective.

How to Fix AirPods Noise Cancelling Not Working?

When your AirPods noise cancelling is not working, you can try and fix it before turning in them for a repair. For starters, you can update the devices connected to AirPods. This will help in case the software of these devices are old and incompatible.

Likewise, we advise you to double-check if you have enabled active noise cancellation. After ensuring this, remember to update the devices your AirPods are connected to. Because, the obsolete software on the paired devices can affect AirPods performance negatively.

As you head further down through this article, you will find more fixes.

Update Connected Devices

If the devices connected to AirPods have not updated their software, this can invite a lot of issues. One such problem is Noise Cancelling not working.

To make sure the devices are not causing the problem, update them. Apart from fixing the noise cancellation of AirPods, it will also add new features and secure them from vulnerabilities.

On iOS

Navigate to Settings. Tap General. Select Software Update. Tap Install. If prompted, enter the passcode.



On Android

Open Settings. Choose About Phone. Tap System Update or the phone’s Android version.

Select Download and Install.

On Mac

Select the Apple menu. Click System Preferences. Then, select Software Update. Select Update Now.



On Windows

Launch settings with Windows + I keys. Select Update & Security. Choose Windows Update. Click Check for Updates.



Note: After the update is complete, restart your devices. This will allow the new update to be implemented.

Enable Active Noise Cancellation

Double-checking if you have enabled active noise cancellation won’t hurt. When checking, you shouldn’t forget to connect the AirPods to your device.

Once you do that, pop the AirPods into your ears. Then, go through the following steps to check and enable active noise cancellation, if it’s turned off.

On iPhone

Open the Control Center. For iPhone with Face ID, swipe your finger downward from the top-right.

For iPhone with a Home button, swipe your finger upward. Then, tap and hold the Volume Button until you see Noise Cancellation at the bottom. Enable Noise Cancellation by tapping it.



On Android

Long-press the touch-sensitive button on the side of AirPods.

On Mac

From the menu bar, select Volume Control. Next, select the AirPods. Select Noise Cancellation.



On Windows

Press and hold the button on the side of AirPods to enable the active cancellation mode.

Reset AirPods

You can try resetting the AirPods in case the noise cancelling is still not working. This solution is a one-size-fits-all approach you can take most of the times.

This will change the settings back to default. In case there are any misconfigured settings, resetting AirPods will resolve that too.

You can reset AirPods the following way.

Place the AirPods in their case and close its lid.

After 20 seconds or so, open the lid of the case. Then, on your device (on iOS, Android, or Windows), navigate to Settings. Go to System Preferences (on Mac). Select Bluetooth. Look for the AirPods and select it. On iPhone, tap the More Info icon Then, tap or click Forget This Device(iPhone), Unpair(Android), or Remove Device(Windows). Click the cross sign next to the AirPods (Mac).

With the lid still open, continue pressing the setup button for about 15 seconds. The setup button is on the back of the case. The reset is complete once the AirPods flash amber. Then, it’ll quickly flash white afterward.

Now, pair the AirPods with your device and see if noise cancelling works.

Clean the Mesh on Top of Airpods

The mesh at the top of AirPods covers the microphone that’s responsible for Active Noise Cancellation. But, the dirt and debris stuck on the mesh can degrade its performance. This can result in noise cancelling malfunctioning.

To clean the mesh, a soft-bristled brush can come in handy. Likewise, you can use cotton swabs and lint-free cloth. Refrain from using any sharp objects and liquid cleaning agents or wet wipes afar from the AirPods’ mesh.

Make sure no moisture seeps in through the mesh. But, you can wipe it off with a dry, lint-free cloth. After that, take these steps.

Clean the mesh with a cotton swab. Then, use the soft brush to remove the dirt.

Turn on Noise Cancellation with One AirPod

In case you have popped only one AirPod into your ear, the Noise Cancellation won’t work. But, if you want to enable this feature while wearing one AirPod, you can tweak the settings.

To turn Noise Cancellation with one AirPod, follow the steps shown below. This is only applicable to iPhones and iPads.

On iOS

Navigate to Settings. Select Accessibility. Scroll down and select AirPods. Then, turn on Noise Cancellation with One AirPod.



Take an Ear Tip Fit Test

The ear tips of your AirPods can largely determine the functioning of Noise Cancellation. Your ear tips have to fit into your ears for a good seal to form. Without this, the noise cancellation may not work as it’s supposed to.

Taking an Ear Tip Fit Test can help you find out if the ear tips are a good fit. Then, as per the test results, you can get yourself new tips for your size.

On iOS

Pop the AirPods into the ears. Open Settings. Then, select Bluetooth. Next to the AirPods, select the info button. Select Ear Tip Fit Test.

Choose Continue. At last, hit Play.

As the test says, try adjusting the ear tips into your ears or get a new pair of ear tips.

Take AirPods for the Service Program

If your AirPods’s noise cancelling is not working from the time you bought them, you may have received a faulty piece. Apple revealed that some of the AirPods Pro they manufactured prior to October 2020 have issues with the Active Noise Cancellation.

As a result, they provide free service program in case you bought from the batch of defective AirPods Pro. They will, however, first assess the eligibility of your AirPods for the service program.