AirPods Pro Keep Falling Out? Try These Fixes

AirPods Pro constantly falling out of your ears can get on your nerves after a point. This not only interrupts your routine. But, you also run the risk of losing them in case they pop out of your ears when you’re outside.

This problem emerges if your AirPods Pro are struggling to form a seal inside the ears. Likewise, oil, sweat, and wax from your skin might be adding to the problem.

Despite all odds, wishing for your AirPods Pro to stick inside your ears isn’t too much to ask for. That’s why this article is here to address this issue experienced by many.

Reasons Why Your AirPods Pro Keep Falling Out

You are not wearing the AirPods Pro the right way.

The AirPods Pro is not the appropriate fit for your ears.

Wax and oil from the ears are preventing AirPods Pro to stick inside the ears.

The silicone tips you have selected for your AirPods Pro aren’t the right size. AirPods Pro is known to fall out of your ears for the reasons listed below.

How to Prevent AirPods Pro From Falling Out

Shoving your AirPods Pro inside your ears isn’t enough to stop them from falling out of your ears. Instead, if you use brute force, you will only end up hurting yourself.

So, if you cannot get your AirPods Pro to stay put, you should focus on wearing them the right way. To keep AirPods secure in your ears, you can try the fixes below.

Place Them In Properly

If your AirPods Pro keeps popping out of your ears, you should try wearing them properly. A slight change in your wearing approach can make a huge difference.

Most AirPods Pro users find the following method of wearing AirPods helpful to prevent them from falling out. You can give this a try and see if it works for you too.

Take the AirPods Pro out of the case. Then, gently plug them into the right ears. The one with the L mark goes on the left ear while the one with the R mark stays to the right. The stem of the AirPods Pro should point downward. For a better grip, twist and turn them a little to better adjust them inside the ears.

AirPods Pro Silicone Tips

Since AirPods Pro comes in a universal size, you can make them a better fit with silicone tips. The ear tips produced by Apple are available in three sizes (Small, Medium, and Large).

To take a look at the sizes, unroll the tips. Inside the ear tips, the marks S, M, or L will let you know the sizes.

For further precision, you can take the Ear Tip Fit Test to ascertain which one’s the right fit for your ears. Here’s how.

Insert the AirPods into the ears. Open Settings on the iPhone. Then, choose Bluetooth.

Select the Info button. You will find it next to the AirPods. Next. tap Ear Tip Fit Test.

Choose Continue. Tap Play.

Wear AirPods Pro Upside Down

You may get ridiculed for wearing your AirPods Pro upside down. But, doing so can stop them from falling out.

People who have worn AirPods this way swear by this technique. In fact, they have found it more comfortable wearing AirPods in this manner, compared to the conventional method (where the stem of the AirPods points downward).

Look at the L and R marks on the AirPods Pro and plug them into your ears accordingly. Now, rotate the AirPods Pro so that their stem points upward. In doing so, press them slightly for a stronger seal. For an even better fit and comfort, you can wear the left AirPod in the right ear and vice versa.

However, there’s no hard and fast rule on how to wear them. It all comes down to the shape of your ears. So, don’t hold yourself back. You can adjust the AirPods Pro the way that works best for you.

Note: Wearing AirPods Pro upside down is great for them to stick in your ears. But, you may want to place them the normal way (that is, stem pointing downward) during calls. Or else, people on the other end may not hear you clearly.

Clean AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro may have a hard time staying inside with all the wax and oil from your ear canal. This can get in the way of your AirPods Pro forming a seal inside the ears.

Without a proper seal, your AirPods Pro eventually falls out. So, clean the AirPods Pro, especially their ear tips with a dry and soft microfiber cloth.

Also, clean your ears with cotton swabs to keep the oil, sweat, and wax in check.

Third-party Ear Tips

You can secure the AirPods inside your ears with the help of suitable third-party ear tips. One such ear tips that AirPods Pro users are raving about are the ones from Comply.

These ear tips were specifically made for AirPods Pro too. But, one thing you should take into consideration is its foam tips may distort the audio and the noise cancellation feature, as felt by some users.

So, you can do your own little research and choose the ear tips that seem most appropriate.

When Nothing Works

If you cannot get any fixes to solve the issue, return them if the purchase date hasn’t been longer than 14 days. This return policy applies if you bought them directly from Apple (Apple retail store or online).

If you purchased them from different retailers, check out their return and refund policy and follow the procedure accordingly.