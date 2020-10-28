When we first heard about Apple’s AirPower, it seemed quite fascinating. The Company had announced to introduce its product a while back. This seemingly unique gadget is supposed to singlehandedly provide wireless charging to your entire Apple Ecosystem. Hence, Apple has always dreamed of implanting their ecosystem in households for quite a while now.

Conversely, this concept seemed reasonably implausible. Apparently irrational, as per the reports, the project was in development for a long time. While constructing the device, the issues lied in the interacting coil. Moreover, Apple had to halt the project for some time.

When the iPhone 12 launched, we believed that the Company couldn’t come out with the product due to the past’s technical difficulties. However, now that the iPhone 12 comes with a wireless charger, we had supposedly expected AirPower to join the fiesta. Much to our dismay, let’s look at a tweet from Jon Prosser, a reliable source, and hear what it says.

According to Jon’s reports, Apple will be dismissing the AirPower concept completely. There will be no such testing or prototyping. The Company has removed the product from its timeline of 2021. Furthermore, the tweet’s source asserts that this is the right decision that Apple made.

All AirPower prototyping / testing has been removed from the schedule for 2021. Sources doubt that it’ll ever be picked back up again. Seems like once again, AirPower is dead. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 26, 2020

We believe that the Company will drop the idea of AirPower and emphasize the new MagSafe wireless charging. We can expect to see a portless iPhone soon. This product would be the key one in supporting the MagSafe technology.

In conclusion, to all the fans expecting AirPower, do not get disheartened. Perhaps, Apple will introduce the product in the future when it is viable for the required technology. Many anticipations have been made regarding this. Nonetheless, we will be updated with the latest information. But for now, we better hold our expectations and bid goodbye to AirPower.