How to Set an Alarm on MacBook

While MacBooks do not actually have an in-built alarm, there are many other ways to set one. Alerts and Reminders are similar compensation and a great way of setting an alarm on your MacBook. You can set reminders and alerts through multiple applications on your MacBook.

Whichever technique you prefer, let’s see how we can set an alarm on your MacBook.

How to Set an Alarm Using Calendar?

You can use the Calendar app on Mac for different reasons. The calendar application not only helps users look at the date, it offers various other features. These features can help you maintain both your personal and work life.

One such feature is the Set a Reminder/ Alert.

You can use the Calendar to set a reliable alarm while adding other important information to the mix. Simply, follow the steps given below:

Press on the Calendar application at the dock of your MacBook. If the Calendar is not on the dock, you may head to the launchpad and find it there instead. Select the date that you would like to set the alarm for. Press on the date.

Press on the time you would like to set your MacBook alarm at. Don’t worry, you can still alter it as you complete the process.

Control click on the name to rename your Alarm. You can also press on the time to make it earlier or later. You can click on the alert: part to change it to At time of event. This ensures that the alarm is set at the stated time. Likewise, you can press on repeat to extend your alarm. You can also add notes and invitees for the set alarm.

If you go back to the Calendar you will be able to see your newly set alarm.



How to Set an Alarm Using Siri?

Siri is another reliable medium to set a reminder on your MacBook. You can follow the steps below to set a quick alarm/ reminder using your Siri:

Note: Please make sure that your Siri is activated first. If not, follow this simple step: Apple Menu>System Preferences>Sound Preferences>Enable Siri Settings

Press on Command + Shift. This makes your Siri appear on screen.

Say I need to set an alarm for <Time> <Date>.

Siri might not be able to set an alarm but it can set a reminder instead.

Use Reminders on Your MacBook

You can use Reminders not only to set a reminder but also to save details.

You can use this app to set a long-term reminder and also store important details for the alarm. Follow these steps to use your Reminders for alerts.

Launch the Reminder app located at the bottom of the dock on your MacBook. Press on any of the two + signs on the application.

Press on the Add Date option that you are presented with. Select a date accordingly. Now press on the yellow info option located at the top right of your new reminder.

A more elaborate pop- up of the reminder appears. Tick on the At a Time option located there. You can enter any time you would like your alert set at.

Press on the repeat option and select the span of time you would like the alert set for. You can also set your alarm’s priority by pressing the priority option. Set it into High, Medium or Low based on the urgency of the alert.

Finally, you can name your alarm either through the list or within the info. After managing all the important details, press Enter.

Press on the return key of your MacBook keyboard. Make as many alarms as you would like to.

Use a Google Timer

Google provides a free timer for all. Simply follow these simple steps to start a Google Timer:

Launch your Google Browser or simply search up google.com on your Safari. Type <<set a timer for ____>> calculating the hour you would like the alarm to set at.

Press on Reset to alter the hours and minutes. Press on Start.

Make sure that your MacBook is on for the alarm to set off properly on time.

Use an Online Alarm Clock

You can also set an alarm on your MacBook using one of the many available apps on the app store. These downloadable alarms are efficient and you can alter their sound. Due to the high functionality of these downloadable alarms, the App store is littered with hundreds of them.

There are many paid and free alarm apps available for use. Some of these are as follows:

Clock Lite

Sleep Alarm Clock

Timeless: Alarm Clock

AlarmDJ

Awaken

iSleep

Aurora

Pester

AlarmPro

It’s best to be safe from suspicious alarm websites to maintain your MacBook’s safety.

Related Questions

Will the Alarm in My MacBook Work in Sleep Mode?

No, your MacBook’s alarm won’t go off in sleep mode. This applies to any alerts and reminders along with alarms. Make sure that your MacBook has not been turned off before the alarm sets off.

Will the MacBook Ever Add an Alarm Feature?

Apple hasn’t given any update based on their new alarm updates. So your MacBook probably will not have an alarm feature anytime soon.

Can You Change the Alert Tone for Calendar?

No, you cannot change the alert sound for the Calendar app. The available sound cannot be customized to a different one.

How Many Reminders Can I Keep in My MacBook Reminders?

You can keep multiple reminders at once on your MacBook. The unofficial amount of reminders you can keep at once is 100. This applies to Calendars as well.

Can You Sync Your Calendars and Reminders on Other iOS Devices?

Yes, you can definitely sync both your Calendars and Reminders for alerts on other iOS Devices. You simply need to connect your iCloud account on the desired iOS Devices. This can also be synced to other Macs with the same iCloud sync method.