The 11th generation Rocket Lake is making its debut next month. Based on the 14nm processor, the 11th generation Rocket Lake has newer specifications like the PCIe Gen 4.0, Thunderbolt 4, etc. The new 11th generation has a modern architecture with higher clock speed and IPC gains.

Intel 12th generation rendered image has been leaked showing off its new look. The Alder Lake-S processors look relatively longer and have increased pin density than the latest Comet Lake-S processor. Videocardz revealed the image of the 12th generation processor, comparing it with the Comet Lake-S processor.

The Comet Lake-S uses the LGA 1200 socket measuring 37.5mm x 37.5mm. The Alder Lake-S uses the new LGA – 1700 socket with a reasonably rectangular shape measuring (37.5mm x 45mm). 10th generation or 11th generation early adapters will have to change their motherboard to upgrade to the 12th generation processor.

The LGA – 1700 looks to provide more power and transfer bandwidth. A newer approach to the pre-existing mobile and desktop processor baked into one.

Alder Lake-S is a hybrid CPU architecture, with Golden Cove’s performance cores and Gracemont’s efficiency cores. Similar to the Apple approach to the ARM CPUs. It will be great to see Intel extending the mobile lineup ahead to the desktop market.

The big.Little format on the CPU helps to make it efficient. The Alder Lake-S will be solely based on Intel’s 10nm SuperFIN process node marking a change. It is the first time we see a significant architectural change since Skylake CPUs.

There are some leaks regarding the performance of the Alder Lake-s processor. A 16 core and 32 thread Alder Lake-S processor got leaked with 30 MB L3 cache with a base clock speed of 1.4 GHz. All the newer Alder Lake processors will support DDR5 memory along with the latest PCIe 5.0 interface support. Intel’s 12th generation processor will go head to head with AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 processor.