The coronavirus pandemic has forced people all around the world to stay inside. Amazon is hiring more employees to fulfill people’s demands. But almost every other businesses are either shutting down or making people work from home.

And during these tough times, attorneys working from home have a serious message about Amazon Alexa.

Law Firm Advices People to Turn-off Their Smart Virtual Assistants.

It’s not the first time virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant are under fire for privacy violations. Users have accused the companies that make these smart speaker of invading their privacy in the past.

And this time around, since people have to bring their work home, it has become an even bigger issue.

The U.K. law firm, Mishcon de Reya LLP, has advised people, especially lawyers working from home, to switch off or mute their devices. As people discuss their client’s matter, the law firm believes it’s safe to keep these devices away from the work area.



Not just voice assistants, other devices like baby-monitors, closed-circuit TVs, and Ring cameras could be a cause of concern when it comes to people’s privacy.

Why do We Need to Avoid These Devices?

Joe Hancock, Mishcon de Reya’s partner and head of the cybersecurity efforts, says, “Perhaps we’re slightly paranoid, but we need to have a lot of trust in these organizations and these devices, we’d rather not take those risks.”

The primary concern of the law firm is the exposure of critical information. The documents that might be privileged needs proper security. And in the current situation, there are high risks that this information might get leaked.

Few companies have even set up alternative locations to keep their data safe. And with these devices questioning our belief every day, it’s better to turn off the virtual assistant while you work.