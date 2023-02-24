How to Allow Extensions in Incognito on Chrome

Browsing safely using Incognito Mode is a good option when you want to avoid keeping history. But, usually, the browsing experience is just not the same or fun without the extensions you use every day. These could be important productivity-related extensions or certain VPNs.

Sadly, Chrome doesn’t let you use extensions in Incognito mode by default despite having the biggest collection of web extensions. This is probably due to security reasons. You can browse through the Chrome Web Store but you can’t install them. However, Chrome does have a hidden setting that allows you to use your already-installed extensions in Incognito mode.

Allowing extensions in the Incognito Mode is fairly easy as you can do it from the available settings. You can refer to the steps below:

Open Chrome and click on the Extensions logo from the toolbar. The icon looks like a puzzle piece. Then, click on Manage Extensions from the bottom of the window.

If you don’t find this icon, navigate to the three dots in the upper-right corner and click on More Tools > Extensions. Similarly, you can copy and then paste chrome://extensions in the URL address bar. On the new Extensions page, you can view all the existing extensions. Click on Details in the extension that you want to allow in the Incognito Mode.

Here, you can change many settings for the particular extension. Scroll to the bottom and you’ll find the option, called Allow in Incognito. Switch the toggle on the side to turn it on.

Now, open Incognito Mode by pressing the keyboard shortcuts Ctrl + Shift + N. You’ll find the selected extension in the Chrome toolbar. If you don’t find it, click on the Extensions logo and pin the extension to the toolbar.



If you’re on your phone, you won’t find the above settings to allow extensions in Incognito Mode.

Tips About Using Extensions in Incognito Mode

Here is more useful information about what you need to know when allowing extensions in Incognito mode: