Alphacool today launched its Eisbaer LT 92 SFF AIO CPU Cooler. The Eisbaer LT92 SFF AIO is the little sister of the Eisbaer LT. Its size is very small, but it packs a ton of features. Alphacool releases water cooling hardware for enthusiasts.

It is excellent hardware considering its price. Alphacool has a good reputation in the PC hardware community. So the Eisbaer LT 92 is also a great option for the next build.

Radiator Specification:

L X W X H 134 x 90 x 30 mm Cooling Fin Material Copper End Chamber Material Copper Cooling Channel Material Copper Thread Material Brass Radiator Ports 2 x G1/4”

Cooler/Pump Specification:

L X W X H 69 x 69 x 39 mm Cold Plate Material Nickel plated Copper Heatsink Housing Material POM Ports 2 x G1/4” (+1 x Fillport G1/4”) Pump Type DC-LT Pump Speed 2600RPM Head Pressure 0.85m Max Flowrate 70 L Voltage 12V Power Consumption 4W

The Eisbaer LT 92 SFF is an AIO cooler for the CPU. The AIO comes with a 135mm radiator and a 25cm hoses. The hoses are made out of TPV to avoid kink. But the hoses usually don’t kink due to its small form factor build.

The copper fins radiator and cooling chamber provide exceptional cooling. The 92mm radiator is enough for cooling the higher-end CPU in an SFF build.

The cooler has a 12V pump rated at 2600 RPM. The pump powers itself by a 3-pin fan connector and has a flow rate of 70L enough for cooling the Core i9. The pump is paired with a nickel-plated copper heatsink.

The Eisbaer LT 92 supports all the Intel and AMD sockets from LGA 775 to LGA 2066 and AM2 to AM4 sockets, included inside the box.

Alphacool’s Eisbaer LT 92 SFF AIO goes for around $100. Comparing it with models like the Asetek 645Lt, it is the same. Both the AIO have a smaller form factor and 92mm radiator; the smaller radiator has copper cooling giving the best cooling.

The Eisbaer LT 92 is an excellent AIO for the normal and the small form factor build. You can cheap out on an AIO taking the Corsair H60. The Eisbaer LT 92 SSF doesn’t ship with a fan. We suggest pairing it with the Noctua NF-A9 PWM fan.

The Noctua NF-A9 and Eisbaer LT 92 AIO offers optimal performance and better cooling. The Eisbaer looks to be a great AIO for its price. A great AIO which never compromises the system.