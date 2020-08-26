AlphaSync is a new System Integrator in town. The company has been providing great deals on pre-built PCs. They provide excellent components and systems for an affordable price. But they are a SI based in the UK. So We have heard about AlphaSync and wanted to take a look at their newer AlphaSync Luna Diamond 7 Gaming PC.

The Luna Diamond 7 is a Ryzen processor-based computer and has tons of RGB components there. But aside from the aesthetics, we are focusing on the performance of the system. Does AlphaSync provide significant value? Are they reliable?

And compared to US SI’s, are they doing a great job? The results are shockingly good, and we were astonished by their PC build. So here is our review of the Luna Diamond 7 Gaming PC.

The Luna Diamond 7, a mix between Old and the New

Specification:

Processor: Ryzen 7 2700X ( 8 Cores, 16 threads) 3.7GHzRAM: 1 x 16 GB Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000MHz Storage: 240GB Corsair MP510 M.2 NVMe, 1 TB Seagate Barracuda Motherboard: Asus Prime B450M-A GPU: Gigabyte RTX 2070 Windforce X2 8GB Power Supply: Corsair CV650 Case: EG Diamond

System Configuration:

The Luna Diamond 7 has a mixed approach to their pre-built. It uses the older Ryzen 2nd Generation processor to accommodate the Gigabyte RTX 2070. Quite an unusual selection of parts, as there are cheaper 3rd gen options.

The part selection is good for gaming and video editing. AlphaSync markets its pre-built by benchmarking system. The Luna Diamond 7 pre-built is focused for 1440p gaming. It does support 4K gaming, but the Ryzen 7 2700X drags the GPU down.

The 1 x 16 GB RAM configuration is a downside to the system. The Ryzen system favors Dual Channel memory configuration. The single stick of 16 GB limits the full potential of the system. Not to forget, the RAM runs in 3000MHz. The 3200MHz is a sweet spot for the Ryzen system.

The mATX motherboard Asus Prime B450M-A is the barebones board. It has the basic functionality and features of the B450 chipset. The motherboard is powerful enough to support the Ryzen 7 2700X.

The RTX 2070 is a powerful card good for 1440p gaming. The 8GB and GDDR6 memory allows it to reach higher clocks and perform exponentially better. It is the sole component of the system, uplifting the system’s performance.

The Corsair CV650 is 80+ bronze certified power supply. It is a non-modular power supply, but the extra cable stays hidden thanks to the PSU chamber. As for storage, the 256 GB Corsair SSD exponentially helps in faster load times.

For extra game and file storage, there is a 1 TB Seagate Barracuda HDD.

Case and Cable Management:

The case is reasonably standard. The case has tempered glass on the side panel. The side panel is held on the spot with case screws. The overall aesthetic of the case looks great, all thanks to the RGB fans on the cases. AlphaSync states all of their cases work well Corsair iCUE software. There are dust filters on the intake vents, which is the plus point for the case.

The cable management on the case is excellent. The 24-pin and the CPU pins are routed well, and the extra wires are tucked in the PSU chamber. On the back, the wires are managed with zip-ties and tucked in well. We have to give great credit to the AlphaSync builders with excellent cable management.

Performance and Thermals:

The AlphaSync Luna Diamond 7 Gaming PC will go head to head with our Corsair One. Both of the systems will be going head to head in 1080p and 1440p games. The games will be played on all max settings with no changes.

Luna Diamond 7 Gaming PC



Corsair One



Games



1080p



1440p



1080p 1440p Shadow Of The Tomb Raider



110

95 141



110 Far Cry New Dawn



109



90 118 115



Metro Exodus



101 95 125



92





Luna Diamond 7 Gaming PC – Idle/Load



CPU



GPU



31 / 64



44 / 75





The AlphaSync Luna Diamond 7 performs excellent for its specs. The game performs well in games and meets the advertised Frame rate. Considering the hardware, it performs well. It even beats the Corsair One in Metro Exodus 1440p testing. Both the CPU and GPU have low idle temperature and don’t reach 80C under load.

We didn’t compare the temperature of the Corsair One as it is water-cooled. It is an unfair fight as the Luna Diamond 7 uses the stock Wraith Prism cooler.

Should I get this system?

The Luna Diamond 7 is an excellent pre-built PC from AlphaSync. The Ryzen 7 2700X is a great processor with eight cores and 16 threads. The processor is still reliable in 2020 and performs exceptionally in multitasking works and heavy workload software.

The 8GB Nvidia RTX 2070 does the heavy lifting for the system. The GPU will last longer and even support future games.As for the upgrade path, you aren’t getting a good upgrade path. The motherboard is the main part holding back the whole system.

The B450 at max will be supporting the 4th Gen Ryzen 5 processors. The B450 is a budget option but will not support future upgrades.The AlphaSync Luna Diamond 7 costs $1200 or 950 pounds. If you build a PC with the same specs, it will cost over 1000 pounds.

The SI is giving a great deal on the system and is quite cheaper. It works better for the office system and home gaming system. We wholeheartedly recommend the Luna Diamond 7 if you are okay sticking with the Ryzen 7 3700X and aren’t looking to upgrade in the future.