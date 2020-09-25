There’s no surprise here as Amazon wants to get their corporate hands everywhere. Today, they revealed their cloud gaming service Amazon Luna, and it sounds a lot like cable…for games.

From the creators of yet another streaming service, you want to pay to watch a single series comes Luna. It will use the Amazon Web Service, which means it will have a UI similar to its TV streaming service.

Luna is the competition of Microsoft’s xCloud, PlayStation Now, or the Google Stadia service. It allows playing console games on mobile devices as its a streaming service. So far, though, only iPads and iPhones can run it, and you’d need to request early access to start testing Luna.

Info: Google Stadia launched in late 2019 and set the game streaming service trend

What is Amazon Luna?

During the Alexa Hardware event, Jeff Bezo’s company revealed its game streaming service Luna. The event didn’t reveal much about the nature of the service, though. During the showcase, they detailed Luna’s launch for Windows PC, macOS, and Amazon Fire TVs. iPhone and iPads could also enjoy the streaming through a web browser.

For the time being, it’s launching in the USA, and we don’t know when it will become available elsewhere. Also, we don’t know if Amazon intends to launch the service for Android devices.

How is it that Amazon Luna looks like cable?

Amazon’s vice-president Marc Whitten revealed some further info during an interview with Protocool. He clarified the business model of the service, and it revolves around subscriptions.

Lune will sell bundles, and each bundle packs games from different game publishers. Each “channel” costs differently and ships with various restrictions and perks.

The service follows the Amazon Prime streaming service. Members can buy additional channel bundles to add to their streaming TV service.

It sounds complex because it is. And, for better or worse, the cable-like gaming service is releasing its early access with only two channels.

But I do like how they choose Remedy’s Control as the staple of Luna’s launch trailer. I love that game!

“Introducing Luna. Cloud gaming on devices you own”

A “channel” subscription service

So far, it only has two channels. Whitten explained other channels are coming soon with more game publishers. However, Amazon is not transparent on adding games from indie and small/mid publishers who can’t support separate channels.

It’s also unclear how competing companies like Microsoft, Sony, Valve, Epic, or EA will compete. Given that big gaming companies already have their storefronts, I can only assume the exclusive war will only get worse. Even Electronic Arts are working on its streaming service, EA Play.

Luna+

The first one is Luna Plus. It offers 4K streaming plus “unlimited hours of play.” The initial price for a “one hundred select titles” is $5.99 per month, but it’s not clear which games it will have beyond control and Resident Evil 7.

As Amazon acquires rights to distribute a game and becomes a partner with a publisher, they will add the title to the $5.99 membership.

It has the edge over Stadia by offering paid games for a subscription. That’s because it seems Luna won’t ask gamers to pay for any game aside from paying “channel” subscriptions.

Confirmed AAA games: Resident Evil 7, Control, Plague: A Tale of Innocence, Metro: Exodus

Resident Evil 7, Control, Plague: A Tale of Innocence, Metro: Exodus Devices: two devices streaming at the same time

two devices streaming at the same time Resolution: up to 4K and 60fps. Currently, only 1080p is supported.

up to 4K and 60fps. Currently, only 1080p is supported. Available: macOS, Fire TV, iPhone (app), iPad (app), and PC

macOS, Fire TV, iPhone (app), iPad (app), and PC Internet consumption: 10GB per hour at 1080p

10GB per hour at 1080p Special feature: the library grows over time

UbisoftThere’s a second channel that belongs to Ubisoft. The Luna Plus allows one stream per user instead of two, unlimited play, and access to most of its games.

That probably includes the upcoming Assasin’s Creed: Valhalla. We don’t know the price of Luna Plus yet, though. We assume the price will be similar to the company’s UPlay service, so about $15. And paying such a high monthly fee for a single game publisher seems…crazy.

Confirmed AAA games: Assasins’ Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs 2: Legion, Assasin’s Creed: Odyssey

Assasins’ Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs 2: Legion, Assasin’s Creed: Odyssey Devices: one device streaming at the same time

one device streaming at the same time Resolution: up to 4K and 60fps. Currently, only 1080p is supported.

up to 4K and 60fps. Currently, only 1080p is supported. Available: macOS, Fire TV, iPhone (app), iPad (app), and PC

macOS, Fire TV, iPhone (app), iPad (app), and PC Internet consumption: 10GB per hour at 1080p

10GB per hour at 1080p Special feature: all games include all of their DLCs

Amazon will power the whole infraestructure with their AWS cloud computing servers.

Others As other channels appear you’d need to buy access to the channels that carry the games you like. It’s like subscribing to HD sports channels on cable TV. Or more like subscribing to Netflix or HBO via the Amazon Channels platform.

It feels a whole lot like cable. Or worse, it feels like cutting the cord on cable only to end up paying dozens of streaming services to access the shows we like.

Twitch integration

Aside from everything we’ve said, Luna is offering Twitch integration. That means you can play and stream on Twitch at the same time.

There’s also an Amazon Luna controller with a $50 price tag, so consider that as the entry ticket. Moreover, Luna doesn’t have compatibility with other controllers like Google Stadia’s service.

The controller plugs via USB and BlueTooth, and it’s not compatible with other devices or consoles. If Amazon grants you an early access license, you can buy the controllers here.

How does it compare to other services?

In comparison, Google Stadia is free but requires you to pay for particular games. It also sells a subscription service that packs various AAA titles. For example, you have to pay for Doom Eternal, but the complete Destiny 2 package is included in the bundle.

Stadia is available for PC, Chromebooks, and Android devices. The App Store is the only storefront Apple allows on their mobile devices, and Google hasn’t been able to get past that. Let’s hope Epic changes that with its current legal war.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is even more compelling. It includes over 100 games, even Microsoft exclusives on release day. You can stream or download any of those games and enjoy their multiplayer features. You can also enjoy special discounts for purchases within the Xbox Store.

However, Microsoft has found many issues with Apple’s restrictive iOS marketplace. For that reason, it’s only available on Android devices and Windows PC.

Either way, remember the Xbox Game Pass service is also available for PC.

There’s also the simpler Nvidia GeForce Now service. It allows you to play games you own on your Steam account on other screens. You’d only have to download the app and connect your library to play on your Shield TV, Windows PC, macOS PC, Chromebooks, and Android phones.

As for console exclusives, we don’t know what it’s going to happen. For example, we don’t think Bethesda games are reaching Luna now that Microsoft owns the publisher.

Finally, the PlayStation offers its PSN Now service, also a cloud service where a subscription fee gives you access to a select number of games.

On top of that, the PlayStation 5 adds the PlayStation Plus Collection to the console, several PS4 hits included in the bundle.

Final Say

Look, game streaming is not going to be a thing. Ever. When Microsoft charges $299 for a real next-gen console, playing games that can only be as good as your internet service is not as tempting. Moreover, these cloud gaming stores are available in very few countries.

Moreover, splitting different games into “channels” can add up very soon. You might be waiting to play to or three games only within the service and end up paying three different channels.

Also, if there’s something that Stadia showed to the world is that we’re miles away from cloud gaming. Maybe in 5 to 10 years, but, so far, the Internet is a rare commodity in most parts of the world. Besides, who’s eve talking about Stadia these days?

Not only that, but cloud gaming is often pricier than it should be, as it makes publishers the priority instead of consumers. Players re at a loss on Luna, but publishers, the one with the money, can produce incredible profits. Why is the gaming industry forgetting so much about consumers? I don’t know.

All in all, Amazon Luna is a new gamble on the cloud streaming segment. All significant competitors are looking to dip their toes in what looks to be the future of gaming but still isn’t the present. And it’s not even close to being. Yet, we’d have to wait and see how the Luna Plus channel turns out.