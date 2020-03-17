Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the entire world in a state of panic. Companies are shutting down, and people are staying home. The tech industry has also been deeply affected by the outbreak.

Significant events have either canceled or postponed. And most of the tech world has decided to go the digital way. While the rest of the world has come to a still, the e-commerce companies are facing intense pressure. And it is why Amazon is hiring 100,000 new workers to meet the demand of its customers.

Amazon to Hire More Employees.

On March 16, Amazon sent out an official statement addressing the coronavirus outbreak. Due to the pandemic, most people are staying indoors. It has caused a massive increase in them relying on online services. And since Amazon is one of the most successful online businesses, they’re facing bigger problems.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year.”

Companies are shutting down or facing a halt in production or services. Employees are forced to stay home without getting paychecks.

So, the company has opened 100,000 new roles for people willing to do both part-time and full-time jobs.

Apart from the new job positions, Amazon is also increasing the hourly pay of its employees by $2/hour in the US. Through April, the employees in the UK and the EU countries will also get an additional €2/hour.