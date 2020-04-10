Last month Amazon announced that it is hiring 100,000 new people to meet the coronavirus demands. And as the threat of the pandemic grows, the world’s largest online retail market is facing a lot of pressure. Amid the danger, Amazon reportedly has a minimum of 50 warehouses with COVID-19 cases. So, to make sure the safety of its employees, Amazon is testing disinfectant fog in one of its warehouses in New York.

Amazon takes Safety Measures Seriously as the Death Toll Rises

Starting from Tuesday, Amazon began testing disinfectant fog like the ones used in hospitals and airports. The first one on the list was a warehouse known as the JFK8 in Staten Island, New York.

Amazon took the initiative after many of its employees in Staten Island got to the road to protest. New York has become an epicenter of the outbreak of the virus in the U.S. And as several employees started showing signs of illness, they feared for their lives.

Amazon says that it has made face masks available for its employees and check their temperatures regularly. The company has also encouraged the employees to maintain a proper distance.

In a statement, Amazon said, “we continue to explore even more preventive measures to support the health and safety of employees, who are providing a critical service in our communities.”