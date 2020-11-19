Well, we all have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming Next Generation console from Sony to be out there soon. Many of us have greater expectations and high anticipation from the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

For all the hard-core gamers, it was a tough time finding PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in physical or online stores. It was also difficult for them to place their pre-orders. However, Amazon has kept in more stock of the consoles. In markets such as eBay, these devices have been selling out at overstated prices. Hence, we can expect that those who really want to own a PS5 will purchase the additional supply.

Peeps in the UK, received this email from Amazon, more #PS5 stock coming at 12pm launch day pic.twitter.com/rfymbO5ail — Oh No Not Addy – Next-Gen baby!!! (@OhNoNotAddy) November 16, 2020

Well, you will find more PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition units being sold in multiple countries on Amazon. However, for the time being, we still do not know the countries where they will be available. From the sources, what we can say is that Amazon will have the stocks to sell in at least Germany, the UK, and Australia.

Furthermore, the manufacturer will make more surplus stock available from 11:59 UTC, November 19. Likewise, it is highly probable for the other retailers to be selling the PS5 on the launch day. Yet, an official confirmation has not come out. We can presume the stock levels to be scarce after 11:59 UTC, November 19, since Amazon asserts to have limited its launch day inventory. However, we can still expect the online retailer to offer interval for some people who blew their chances of placing their pre-orders for Sony’s PlayStation 5.